ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis strike from Yemen and IDF advances into Gaza. If Hezbollah goes to war…

More than thirty days have passed since the Hamas attack on Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will assume “overall responsibility for security” in Gaza after the war. And again, the Israeli Prime Minister said he would grant “tactical pauses” in military operations in the Gaza Strip lasting one hour to allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the enclave and the release of individual hostages. He once again rejected the possibility of a ceasefire.

If it were not yet clear, for Israel it is a question of the survival of the state and for Hamas it is a question of the attrition of the state of Israel; it is as if, in this historical moment, we are unable to see “the middle way”.

The Israeli prime minister must also face the fear and mistrust of settlers living in the north towards him for fear of an escalation of tension with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israel’s Channel 12 said: “Any action that could directly bring Hezbollah into war must be avoided. Even if you intend to radicalize Hezbollah, it is wise not to say so now.” Meanwhile, al-Qassam from Lebanon have taken responsibility for rocket fire on the Nahariya, Acre and Haifa area, where they say they launched 16 rockets.

The Turkish presidential administration has denied the news of an alleged agreement between Erdogan and Netanyahu on the reception of one million Palestinians by Turkey and again from the Turkish media we learn that: “The reason why Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan refused to hug US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the rudeness previously shown by the head of American diplomacy,” Hürriyet reports.

“When Blinken’s car arrived at the Foreign Ministry building, Hakan Fidan got out of the car and stopped in front of the door of Blinken’s car, as is done for every visiting minister. But when he saw that Blinken was talking on the phone and didn’t get out of the car, Fidan returned to the building. Fidan reiterated Blinken’s lack of diplomatic courtesy and rejected the US Secretary of State’s attempt to embrace him.”

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 12 to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting on Palestine. As part of the visit, a meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not excluded.

According to Bloomberg, the US nuclear submarine USS Florida has entered the Persian Gulf to contain Iran. The United States is planning to supply $320 million worth of Spice precision-guided bombs to Israel. The bombs are produced by the Israeli company Rafael and are produced in Israel.

Speaker of the Lebanese National Assembly Nabih Berri received President Najib Mikati on November 7 and they discussed developments in Gaza. Mikati: “My positions and those of President Berri are the same regarding the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the pressure on the Israelis to stop provocations and attacks against civilians in the south.”

Regarding the bombing of hospitals by Israel to hit Hamas, the WHO stated: “we cannot control what is in the hospitals in Gaza, but the buildings are full of patients” source representing WHO. Between November 6 and 7, 21 high-casualty events occurred, resulting in the deaths of 548 people. Since October 7, approximately 1,071 families have lost members due to Israeli attacks. The death toll rose to 10,328, of which 4,237 were children, 2,741 women. There are 2,350 reports of missing people, including 1,300 children. 192 medical personnel were killed. 48 journalists were killed

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi said during a speech to the IAF’s 140th “Golden Eagle” Squadron operating F-35Is: “We know how to get anywhere in the Middle East. ”

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 10,000 people. Of these, at least 4,100 are children; The declared “humanitarian corridors” are nothing more than corridors of death because according to the Minister the IDF carries out targeted attacks against bakeries, exacerbating the food crisis, and solar panels, trying to completely cut off electricity to the Palestinian enclave. Surgical operations increasingly have to be performed without anesthesia, under the light of flashlights.

Hamas continues to bomb and send videos online, including one in which fighters from the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigades east of the city of Khan Yunus (southern part of the Gaza Strip) move through the tunnels and then carry out ambushes against the Israeli military. Israel Today reports the words of an Israeli army intelligence officer: “Hamas knows a lot about us, knows how we work and also has an accurate intelligence base, which in fact works well. We thought the biggest threat we would face in the Gaza Strip would be explosive devices, but it turns out that the danger is anti-tank missiles.”

The Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a series of drones against various sensitive Israeli targets on the evening of November 6th. As a result of the operation, targeted bases and airfields halted operations for several hours. “The Yemeni Armed Forces”, we read in the communication: “trusting in Almighty God, continue to carry out higher quality military operations in support and victory of the oppression of the Palestinian people and in response to the appeals of our great Yemeni people and all the people of the nation and until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops.”

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeidah reported on November 7 that “the occupying regime has hindered the release of 12 foreign prisoners. We are ready to release them, but the situation on the ground and the aggression of the Zionist regime, which threatens their lives, prevent us from doing so.” What the Qassam want in exchange for the release of the prisoners is not known in detail but in other circumstances they have asked for the release of prisoners and fuel. And the spokesperson also announced the destruction of 13 Israeli army tanks.

The Israeli army is preparing for an attack on the Ar-Rantisi children’s hospital in the Gaza Strip and has asked the medical facility’s administration to vacate the building, an unnamed representative of the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement. interview with Qatar TV channel Al Jazeera. The lives of at least 70 children are in danger. The Gaza Ministry of Health called on the international community to intervene as soon as possible to prevent the attack on Al-Rantisi hospital. The Israeli army has not yet commented on this information.

And now a look at the front line.

On the afternoon of November 6, Iron Dome was active to counter the launch of rockets from the Qassams located in Lebanon. Israeli army spokesperson: “After sirens sounded in the northern Golan, 20 missiles were detected from Lebanon.”

The Israel Defense Forces are currently conducting ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops are gradually advancing from the northern and eastern directions in an attempt to surround Gaza City. Footage has been released showing urban fighting on the outskirts of populated areas. In response, Hamas militants released new footage of clashes with IDF units in the eastern cities of Khan Yunis and Juhr al-Dik.

On November 6, the Israel Defense Forces displayed rocket launchers from Palestinian groups discovered in the occupied territories. These improvised systems are used for the indiscriminate bombing of Israeli cities.

The Israeli Air Force continues to carry out airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip. New footage has been released showing airstrikes and the destruction of a Hamas weapons depot.

Military operations on the border with Lebanon are currently limited to mutual bombing.

