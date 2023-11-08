UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ankara proposes itself as a mediator for peace. Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol fails

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said: “If Ukraine loses to Russia, copies of Putin will appear in the EU. Ukraine’s allies must firmly support it, otherwise there is a risk of emboldening populist forces across Europe,” in an interview with Bloomberg. He vowed that his government will continue to provide “multifaceted support” to Kiev, even as European allies “show signs of war fatigue,” especially as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies.

Following Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty, Britain and its allies are also suspending participation in the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty, the British Foreign Office says. NATO supports the Allies’ decision to suspend participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe after Russia withdraws from it, the Alliance said.

German Defense Minister Pistorius, on November 6, at the NATO conference in Berlin stated that the German Taurus missiles will not be able to radically change the course of the conflict in Ukraine and also noted that he had nothing to say about the supply of these missiles to Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban complained in a press statement that: “We do not accept the Ukrainian statement that it seems that it is now sacrificing itself for us. This is not true! Ukrainians do not sacrifice themselves for Hungary The statement that Ukrainians are now defending European freedom, Europe or Hungary from Russia is not true. Ukraine does not protect us. We can protect ourselves together with NATO. Our security is not guaranteed by Ukraine”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced Ankara’s willingness to host negotiations on Ukraine, a diplomatic source in the Turkish capital told RIA Novosti.

One incident, currently classified as such, saw the death of Gennady Chastyakov, assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, who died due to negligent handling of ammunition. Investigations are underway, Zaluzhny’s assistant, 39 years old, apparently died at home while opening birthday presents and among these there were grenades. His 13-year-old son was seriously injured and hospitalized. Chistyakov’s wife and daughter were not injured.

Maryana Reva, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that: “The person who gave these gifts confessed. She warned that the grenades were unsafe and were real. Probably, the deceased did not believe this information”, Reva told Radio Liberty. There were five grenades in total. The accident would have occurred at the moment of opening the gift.

Online, Ukrainian sources showed the arrival of the “first Abrams in Ukraine” on the front line. Accidents in enlistment centers continue in Russia. A man who tried to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office in the city of Morozovsk, Rostov region, throwing Molotov cocktails at it, was arrested, a law enforcement source from the region told RIA Novosti.

And now a look at the front line: updated at 2pm on November 7th.

Russian troops improved their tactical position north and northeast of the village of Nikolskoye in the direction of Vuhledar.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported “an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out an attack with 17 drones which was stopped, the air defense destroyed 9 of them and intercepted 8 drones over the Black Sea and Crimea” . Military correspondents report an attempted drone raid on Sevastopol at 07:21 Italian time on November 7. 17 aircraft-type UAVs took part in the attack. “Nine devices were destroyed by air defense systems and another eight were intercepted. A civilian was injured by debris from one of the drones. He suffered a broken arm and penetrating wounds to his abdomen and chest.”

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Pyatikhatki area – no changes. In the Rabotino area, the Ukrainians continue periodic local attacks with limited forces in the area of the settlement. Kopani, Rabotino, Verbovoe and Nopoprokopovka. It has no significant results. Staff rotations are observed.

Direction Kherson. The Ukrainians continue to occupy part of the village of Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper and the Russians have not yet succeeded in driving the Ukrainians out of the village as Kiev continues to transfer infantry groups to replace the dead and wounded. The bridgehead is covered by the active work of drones and artillery. The Ukrainians plan to hold out at Krynki, gradually accumulate forces there and try to expand the bridgehead. The Russian social network considers this a serious threat.

Vremevsky Ledge. The situation is stable. Russian troops remain active in the area of the settlement. The Ukrainians are rotating and strengthening the defense in the area. Rivnopol and Urozhaine. The Ukrainians have not carried out offensives with decisive objectives for a long time.

Vuhledar. Fighting continues in the settlement area. Novomikhajlovka. After the first successes of the Russian troops in the advance towards Novomikhailovka, the pace of the advance decreased and the battles resumed a positional character, recording the tactical success of the Russian armed forces. Otherwise the situation in the Vuhledar direction remains stable.

Avdiivka. Fighting continues north and south of the city. To the south in the settlement area. In the North and in the remnants of the “Royal Hunt” the Russians have not yet made any serious progress. In the north, fighting continues for the railway north-west of Avdiivka.

Ukrainians bring reserves into the battle for counterattacks. Russian troops are expanding the ledge near the village. Krasnogorovka, and are also conducting preparatory work to advance to the Avdiivka steel plant. Another account writes: “Avdiivka: the Russians press with a horseshoe.” On the site near the settlement the Russians continue to conduct reconnaissance in force at Pervomaiskoe: the sappers and reconnaissance were working. There is progress for the Russian armed forces. Pervomayskoye from the side of the Vodyanoye village along the river, “the Russians devoured” the “gray zone” and gained a foothold.

From the side of the settlement Vodyanoye towards the settlement. North: advancement in the plantations. The Russians have gotten very close to Severnoye but are not yet in the village. The Russians occupied enemy positions. Here the “grey area” practically no longer exists. There is still no progress for the Russians towards the southwestern part of Avdeevka.

Towards the southern part of Avdiivka (DKAD side, north of the village of Spartak), where the bodies of dead Russian soldiers have been lying for a year without being able to be removed, Moscow’s troops are active and trying to advance. Towards the eastern-south-eastern part of Avdiivka from Krutaya Balka there is constant “activity”, Russian ambushes against the Ukrainian military are recorded.

From the Krasnogorovka side the Russians have a foothold on the railway, cutting it. Work and consolidation is underway to the west. The situation in the landfill area is difficult: the Ukrainians no longer have the opportunity to take it, but at the same time they prevent the Russians from taking full control of it. Particularly the open space of the landfill.

Bachmut: Ukrainians continued to attack the settlement line. Kleshcheevka-Andriivka-Kurdyumovka, with the aim of breaking through the Russian defenses near the railway. Russian troops are launching counterattacks to push back Ukrainian armed forces. In the last few days, at least once, Kiev’s men managed to cross the railway north of the village. Andriivka, but was rejected. The attempts continue. Kurdyumovka is under Russian control.

North of Artemovsk the front is stable.

Svatove-Kupyansk. Russian armed forces maintain the initiative west of Svatove and northeast of Kupyansk. The Ukrainians managed to slow down the advance of the Russian troops by transferring reinforcements from other directions, but the initiative is still Russian, which results in the slow capture of the strongholds on the eastern bank of the Oskol. In Kupyansk, Ukrainians continue to evict civilians to accommodate troops in residential areas. A forced “evacuation” is underway in the Kupyansky district.

Donetsk direction. Marinka. For several days the Russian units continued to attempt the advance with the support of armored vehicles. The Ukrainians are actively responding by slowing the Russian advance. The Ukrainians are being moved away from firing positions. There are Russian attempts to clear areas in this direction.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/