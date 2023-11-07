ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza encircled: hunt for Hamas leaders. 348 Israeli soldiers and 11 Hamas leaders killed. More than 10,000 civilians dead

On Monday 6 November, the UN called for $1.2 billion in emergency aid to help 2.7 million Palestinians. In the United States, 400 American passport holders are expected and 1,000 of their families will leave Gaza by the end of the week.

“The United States intends to discuss concrete steps with Israel to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Israel assured that it “has neither the intention nor the desire to take control of Gaza and to take responsibility for it” commented Blinken.

Previously Blinken had stressed that Israel has not only the right, but also the responsibility to defend its territory after the attack by militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. American authorities intend to do everything possible to free foreigners detained by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Blinken added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that: “The situation in Gaza is developing according to a very negative scenario and the consequences of this could extend for decades.” And again I defined Israel’s recommendation not to travel to the North Caucasus as “anti-Russian”. “We consider this an anti-Russian move that misleads the Israeli population. Look, anti-Israel demonstrations are being held in NATO countries – not just in support of Palestine, but clearly with anti-Israel slogans. <…> I have not seen any statements from the Tel Aviv authorities that they do not recommend Israeli citizens to travel to these countries”, said Maria Zakharova spokeswoman for the Ministry. The National Security Council and the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a joint statement on October 30, they announced an increase in the threat level for their citizens in the North Caucasus to a maximum of four. They strongly recommended that Israelis and Jews refrain from traveling to the region, and urged those already present to leave her.

On November 3, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation officially refused to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. According to “M”, the department made this decision because against participants of the Islamic Resistance Movement in the Russian Federation: 1) not a single criminal case was opened; 2) there is not just one guilty verdict. This means that it would be wrong to recognize the Palestinian movement as terrorist.

Moscow reports that it has no information on the health of Russians held hostage by Hamas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. It is currently known that Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Russia, scheduled for November 15, has been postponed at the request of the Palestinian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

Turkey, Russia and Iran could join forces to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, using the Astana format on Syria as a basis. It would be important for China to participate in this process, writes the Turkish newspaper Aydınlık.

The Times of Israel: announced the visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyj to Israel who is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli leaders to “send the message that the enlightened world is under attack and is confronting with a less enlightened world attacking.” “This will mean something like a united front of Israel, Ukraine, Europe and the United States against the Russia-Iran axis,” experts say. But on November 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made it known that he will not go to Israel next week, according to the Ukrainian news agency Strana, citing a source in the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mbs lead the launch of a popular campaign through the Sahim platform to provide relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Bahrain calls for the departure of the Israeli ambassador, the return of the Bahraini ambassador to Israel and the termination of economic relations. On November 2, the Bahraini parliament decided to freeze economic ties with Israel. On November 3, the Israeli Foreign Ministry informed that it has not yet received notifications from the Bahraini government regarding the recall of the ambassadors; relations between the countries are stable. Manama was the first of the Abraham Accords states with Israel under Trump to take such a step. And it is again underlined that Bahrain is an informal financial center of the Gulf. Traditionally, it is considered the “window of Saudi finance” to the outside world.

Bahrain is therefore entering not only a diplomatic war, but also an economic one. And this small but significant first sign of a possible future blockade is much more dangerous for Israel and its allies.

The first three weeks of the war cost Israel $7.4 billion. The head of the Budget Department of the Israeli Ministry of Finance said that the gross domestic product was damaged by the war to the tune of 10 billion shekels, which means that 5 billion shekels have been spent on the fighting so far.

A difficult situation has arisen in the Gaza Strip, which however does not resemble a humanitarian crisis, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Food supplies in the Gaza Strip should be sufficient for several weeks, the same goes for medical equipment, the department says. They clarified that the Israeli army has opened two of the three water supply lines to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has ruled out the possibility of neutrality in the conflict with Hamas; those who have not condemned Hamas are supporters of Hamas, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said at a news conference for foreign journalists. “I want to send a very clear message to the international community: If you don’t condemn Hamas, if you don’t support Israel’s right to self-defense, then you support Hamas,” Hayat said. A day earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, had criticized the United States and other Western countries for saying that Israel has the right to self-defense, “although as an occupying power it has no such right.” Responding to RBC’s question whether his words were connected to the statement of the Russian permanent representative, the representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said: “I expressed myself as clearly as possible.”

In light of the latest events, the Israeli government has decided to stop all contacts with the Gaza Strip, including the issuing of work permits in Israel for residents of the enclave. Not only from the local media we learn that Israel is actively purchasing bombs, missiles, UAVs and other weapons to prepare for military operations on several fronts at once. “This is due to the launch of drones, ballistic and cruise missiles by the Yemeni Houthis in Israeli territory,” reports the Ynet portal. According to which, approximately $1.5 billion has already been spent on the purchase of weapons produced by both the Israeli military-industrial complex and foreign countries.

Ynet also reports that Israel is outraged by the scandalous statement by Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia, who said that Israel has no right to self-defense – as it is an “occupying power”. Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said in response to Nebenzia’s words: “It is funny to hear from the representative of Russia a sermon about Israel on the topic of human rights and international law. As a person excluded from UN countries even from membership in the Human Rights Council, Russia is the last one that can preach to us. Every person in the world knows perfectly well how Russia would react if thousands of its citizens were killed and kidnapped by a terrorist organization. “Unfortunately, Russia is using the Hamas attack to divert the world’s attention from Ukraine.”

The speech by Nassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s number one, made it clear that Iran has no intention of taking the field against Israel but at the same time guaranteed Hamas control of the northern border. The objectives set by Nasrallah: first of all to stop Israeli aggression, the second is to achieve the victory of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and, in particular, the victory of Hamas. They are unachievable but from what we learn from local Lebanese sources the objective is to keep Israel engaged for as long as possible. While it is more feasible if the states agree to arrive at an embargo. Hezbollah leader called on Arab countries to stop exporting oil to Israel.

The Algerian parliament on November 2 officially granted President Tebboune the power to go to war with Israel with 100% of the vote.

Starting from November 3, new humanitarian acts arrived in Gaza: the Turkish authorities sent ten military planes with humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This help will not be the last. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the tenth summit of the Organization of Turkish States. And again the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations, on instructions from Vladimir Putin, sent two planes with humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Moreover, there is aid from the entire Arab world.

According to Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières – MSF), more than twenty thousand wounded are trapped in the Gaza Strip. And we still learn that 14 out of 36 hospitals no longer work, source WHO. Israel can supply fuel to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as long as Hamas, the Israeli army, does not receive it. On November 6, the victims in Gaza exceeded 10,022, including 4,000 children and thousands of women.

On November 6, the IDF reopened an evacuation corridor to facilitate the southward movement of civilians in the northern Gaza Strip. Following repeated IDF calls for residents of Gaza City to evacuate from the area, on the last day and in accordance with IDF-established timetables, the IDF reopened an evacuation corridor to allow civilians in the north of the Gaza Strip to move south for their own safety. We remind you that from around 7.40pm Italian time on November 2nd the IDF completed the encirclement of Gaza City from all sides.

On November 3, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that after surrounding the city, warships and aircraft are helping infantry and armored vehicles strike Hamas command centers, rocket launch sites and other infrastructures. “Our forces destroy terrorists in close combat, wherever fighting is needed, even if it is difficult, the IDF and its soldiers have the upper hand,” he said. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israeli troops were operating in central Gaza City and were “fighting face to face.” “Our forces fight in urban and inaccessible terrain, which requires professionalism and great courage,” he said.

The IDF spokesman said Israeli forces had killed 11 Hamas commanders since the start of hostilities. The latest would be Wael Asefa, commander of Hamas’ Deir al-Balah battalion killed on November 6.

American intelligence has information on the possible supply of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and weapon system, which was in service at the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner, to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. One of the US representatives said that Washington has not yet confirmed the sending of the specified system, but is monitoring communications between Wagner and Hezbollah, the Wall Street Journal reports. The United States, which fears a Hezbollah attack on Israel, recognizes the potential supply as a significant threat. To prevent the possible opening of a northern front against Israel from Lebanon, the US military has stationed an aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean. According to Washington, Wagner mercenaries and Hezbollah militants are now in Syria.

According to the Ynet portal, Hamas members call the families of the hostages and tell them that Israel has refused to exchange Palestinian prisoners. Israel claims that Hamas has destroyed 250,000 housing units in Israel.

And now a look at the front line.

New footage of the actions of Israeli ground forces in the Gaza Strip has been released. The fighting has moved from open areas on the outskirts of the Palestinian enclave to densely populated urban areas. Israeli troops frequently fall into ambushes and suffer casualties. To date, Israel has officially confirmed the deaths of 348 IDF soldiers since the conflict escalated on October 7, not including police and intelligence officers. However, actual losses are much higher than official numbers suggest.

The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb the Gaza Strip and relevant footage has been released. According to the Israel Defense Forces, they have conducted over 450 airstrikes against targets of Palestinian groups in the last 24 hours. Israeli Navy corvettes are also used to attack coastal infrastructure.

