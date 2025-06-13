ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iran-Israel escalation, attack imminent. Netanyahu stays in government, reaches deal with Haredim

Israeli officials say the IDF has been on high alert for a possible escalation with Iran in recent days, Axios. For several hours on the night of June 11, Israeli Nachshon Shavit reconnaissance planes (676 and 684) from the Israeli Air Force’s 122nd Squadron flew over the Mediterranean Sea, tracking southern Lebanon, Damascus, Qalamoun, and coastal Syria all the way to Latakia and Tartus. These long-range platforms can penetrate deep into Syria and even gather intelligence on Iran. Some flights are hidden from tracking sites due to GPS jamming.

Other military air movements in the Middle East: NATO E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft over Turkey; NATO RQ-4D Phoenix reconnaissance drone in the Black Sea and Syria; British Shadow R1 surveillance aircraft returning from Gaza; US C-17A transport aircraft en route to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.

Satellite images taken on June 9 of the Diego Garcia naval base in the Indian Ocean, about 3,200 km from Iran, show four B-52H strategic bombers, as well as at least six F-15E Strike Eagle fighter-bombers, six KC-135 tankers and a C-5M heavy transport aircraft

An Iranian source told Al-Mayadeen: “Washington, under the influence of the Israeli lobby, is trying to demonstrate a state of combat readiness at its military bases and diplomatic missions. Washington’s goal is to pressure Iran to make concessions in the nuclear talks and accept the American proposal. There are no concrete signs that the region is heading towards a military escalation between Iran and the United States. Israel is trying to drag the United States into a military confrontation with Iran, but at the moment this is unlikely.”

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “Our Navy is ready to repel any threat and deal with any scenario.”

NBC reports: “Israel is preparing to attack Iran in the coming days without US help.” A senior Iranian official told the New York Times that the Iranian government and military have met to discuss a response to a possible Israeli attack on Iran. According to the publication, Tehran is planning a response that would include an immediate counterattack against Israel with the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles.

Oman’s foreign minister has officially confirmed that the sixth round of talks on the Iran-US nuclear deal will be held in Muscat on Sunday.

An Israeli official: “Following instructions from Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister Dermer and the head of the Mossad will travel today for talks with envoy Witkoff ahead of the next round of US-Iran talks in an effort to further clarify Israel’s position.”

Iranian military has begun military exercises. The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, announced the start of the “Armed Forces Power” military exercises. These exercises are taking place outside of the times previously scheduled in the official agenda of the Iranian Armed Forces, indicating an urgent and exceptional mobilization.

Not only that, Iran has begun to publish some of the hundreds of thousands of leaked documents in its possession, which reveal close coordination between IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Israel. The documents – according to Iran – suggest that Grossi acted under direct Israeli orders.

For the first time in many months, Israel allowed trucks with humanitarian aid to enter directly into the northern part of the Gaza Strip tonight. The aid, consisting of 56 trucks, was delivered through the “Zikim crossing” and with the approval of the country’s political level.

Meanwhile, the United States of America is evacuating its non-essential personnel from Iraq.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) has issued an unusual warning for the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, saying it has “taken note of the growing tensions in the region, which could lead to an escalation of military activity with a direct impact on seafarers.”

Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu’s coalition now includes 66 members of the Knesset. The bill to dissolve the Knesset, proposed by opposition parties, falls after the Haredim parties withdrew from the vote in favor of overthrowing the Netanyahu government. The bill to dissolve the Knesset did not pass. Only 53 members supported it. According to the rules of the Knesset, cannot be re-nominated for six months, unless there is a “change in circumstances” that causes the Speaker of the Knesset to shorten that period, provided that 61 Knesset members support this option.

The Haredim parties have agreed with the Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, on a formula for mandatory conscription for military service. The principles of the law are based on imposing mandatory conscription for the 18-26 age group as a temporary law (emergency order) with the possibility of extension.

The goal is to conscript 4,800 people in the first year and 5,700 in the second year, with the goal of reaching 50 percent of the annual cohort within five years. – Haredim circles have argued that the sanctions that are supposed to come into effect immediately if the law is enacted are actually for the rabbis who do not want to encourage them to work or study, while what will happen after a year is vague and unknown.

Israeli journalist Dafna Liel has argued that the great achievement for the Haredim is the restoration of the budgets of religious institutions, and that if 75 percent of the targets are not met after a year, the budgets will be withdrawn, and if the rate of achievement is lower, they will be reduced proportionately based on the level of commitment to meeting the targets. The Haredim assume that after a year they will be able to negotiate the law again. The Haredi parties are considered allies of Netanyahu after the incentives he offered them through the budgets, despite their refusal to commit to military service after his success in convincing them to switch from an alliance with the Zionist left to one with the right.

Sources in the Hamas negotiating delegation told Al Jazeera: “In recent days, several ideas have been discussed with the mediators regarding the ceasefire agreement. What the Israeli media and Netanyahu’s office are reporting about the details of the negotiations is false.”

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 12. From Lebanon, we learn that an air strike hit the courtyard of the house surrounding the Beit Lif municipality, killing one person and wounding three others. An Israeli drone dropped five bombs in Ramyeh. A flare was fired on the town of Markaba, in southern Lebanon. A drone targeted a house in Aita al-Shaab, causing no injuries. Lebanese Army: An officer and two soldiers were injured after ammunition left over from the Israeli enemy aggression exploded while they were transporting them for medical treatment in the Ainata-Bint Jbeil area. An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb towards Dhayra, in southern Lebanon.

Several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out in Jerusalem and four firefighting planes are trying to put it out. Suspected air threat in the Western Galilee region. The Israeli army is investigating the matter and there are no specific instructions. Settlers attack the town of Mikhmas, north of Jerusalem, assault foreign activist Eric and set fire to citizens’ lands.

Evacuation alert for all in Rawda, Old City and Tuffah neighborhoods, homes and shelters, in blocks 606, 607, 714, 718, 719, 720, 722, 1803. The Defense Forces are operating with maximum intensity to destroy capabilities and organizations. The Defense Forces will respond rigorously to every rocket launch from every area. Fire and artillery clashes and shelling in the northern Gaza Strip between the IDF and Hamas.

Attack on a house of the Al-Barsh family on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern part of the Strip. Shelling of Jabalia al-Balad intensifies this afternoon.

Two IDF soldiers were moderately injured in a firefight with a gunman in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, this morning. Both were transported to hospital for treatment.

In the West Bank, IDF home destruction continues in Tulkarem.

The Israeli army supports settlers in their attack on the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and hinders the treatment of a young man there, Palestinian sources report.

