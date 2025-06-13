Secretary of State Rubio congratulated the Russians on Russia Day. “On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people in their pursuit of a better future,” Rubio said, quoted on the State Department website. He also expressed his willingness to “engage constructively with Russia to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.” “We hope that peace will help strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between our countries,” Rubio added.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is in the national interest of the United States. “The President (US Donald Trump) is focused on peace in this conflict. Ultimately, peace serves our national interests… The peace deal on Ukraine makes America strong, it shows that we understand what kind of world we live in and what we should focus on,” Hegseth said, speaking at a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Russia’s new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on June 12. According to Darchiev, improving interaction between Moscow and Washington “will become easier after the original credentials are presented to the president of the United States.”

Helsinki will not send troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit to Kiev. “He wishes to familiarize himself with the deterioration of the situation at the front and air defense, as well as discuss further military assistance with representatives of the Ukrainian government.” This is the German minister’s second visit to Kiev in the past six months. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that Germany is not considering delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, despite Kiev’s repeated requests. Pistorius said: “Since you asked me whether we are considering this option, my answer is no.” At the same press conference, the minister said that his country’s military support to Ukraine has reached 7 billion euros this year, and that another 1.9 billion euros are awaiting parliamentary approval.

Some SBU and GUR servicemen will be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces: a bill has already been submitted to the Rada. In fact, such transfers were supposed to take place last spring, when the law on mobilization was passed, which provided for the transfer of some employees of the SBU, GUR and intelligence of the Border Guard Service to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, this function was blocked due to the lack of mechanisms for changing the type of military service after the transfer of servicemen to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new bill solves this problem. If an employee refuses to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he will be considered mobilized.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said: “Russia must significantly increase the capabilities of its ground forces in the near future.” According to Russian sources, the Russian Aerospace Forces have redeployed the Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers from military airfields in the Irkutsk and Murmansk regions. In particular, Tu-160 bombers are missing at the airfields of Yelizovo (Kamchatka), Anadyr (Chukotka) and Borisoglebsk (Kazan).

Ukraine and the Russian Federation held another exchange of prisoners of war on June 12 under the Istanbul agreements during the second round of negotiations repatriated groups of wounded and seriously wounded fighters.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on June 12. In the Zaporizhia region, attack drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down at night over Yakymivka, Melitopol and Tokmok. As a result of the attacks, part of the Yakymivka municipal district was left without electricity. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that from 21:00 to 00:00, 44 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were destroyed (38 in the Belgorod region, 4 in the Bryansk region, 2 in Crimea). The governor of the Kherson region reported a massive attack by fixed-wing attack drones. There were also reports of drones being shot down in the Moscow region.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Brakhlov in the Klimovsky district with kamikaze drones, injuring two civilians. Enemy cannon artillery, mortars and numerous FPV drones were operating on the border.

In the Kursk border area, fighting continues in the direction of Tetkino and Glushkovskiy. On the 11th in the morning, attack aircraft of the 225th detachment regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced towards the state border from Iskriskovshchina. At noon, the 24th detachment battalion Aidar of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through from Ryzhevka towards the border forests. They were fired upon by Russian Armed Forces, including in small-arms combat, and the survivors retreated. Yesterday, a Ukrainian drone attacked a civilian car in the Rylsky district, one injured.

In the Sumy region, Russian motorized riflemen are advancing into the border forests and fighting on the southern outskirts of the village of Novomykolaivka. Airborne units are advancing towards Yablunivka and Yunakivka. The 177th Marine Regiment is operating in the Andriivka/Oleksiivka direction, along the Pysarivka-Yunakivka highway under the control of Russian FPVs. Marines of the 177th Separate Guards Regiment report: “We are fighting the best units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy Oblast. After the invasion of the Russian Armed Forces, the enemy transferred the best reserves here from other directions. The Pysarivka-Yunakivka highway is already under our FPV control.”

In the Belgorod region, at least 7 drone strikes were recorded in 7 different villages on the 12th in the morning.

Near Chasiv Yar, fighting continues in the Stupochki area. Fighting is reported in the Novoivers’ke microdistrict. No significant changes in the situation are recorded, despite the intensification of fighting.

On the right flank of the Kostyantynivka direction, Russian forces are advancing towards the village of Bila Hora in the Dyliivka area. On the left flank, fighting is underway for Yablunivka and Popiv Yar.

Advancing from the direction of South Donetsk, units of our Group of Forces “Vostok” have captured Zelenyi Kut and Novoukrainka. A Russian attack aircraft filmed a protest rally with flags in a forest plantation on the western outskirts of Novoukrainka. The Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the Vostok Group of Forces reached the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. The battle for Komar continues in the southwest. A third of the southern and southeastern part of the settlement is under Russian control.

In the Kherson region, forest fires caused by shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are reported. The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out eight drone strikes.

