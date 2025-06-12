ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Thamud Convoy left Morocco and is headed to Rafah in defense of the Palestinian people. First vote for the dissolution of the Knesset

The new initiative in favor of the Palestinian people left Morocco, passing through Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and is headed to Rafa and recalls the “Thamud Convoy” currently in Tripoli, Libya, headed to the Rafah crossing. According to estimates, the convoy contains approximately 1,500 people. The goal is to raise awareness in Israel and get aid to the people of Gaza.

The United States has made it known that it no longer considers the creation of a Palestinian state as its goal, according to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. He also admitted that, if created, such a state could arise not on the territory of the West Bank of the Jordan, but in another Muslim state in the region.

Donald Trump has asked Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza, N12 reports. The US president said in a telephone conversation that a ceasefire would help the US in negotiations with Iran and Saudi Arabia, the publication notes. According to the Israel Broadcasting Authority, Trump reacted sharply to Netanyahu’s statements about a possible attack on Iran. He made it clear that Washington would exhaust all diplomatic options before resorting to further measures, the publication adds.

The head of the US Central Command, Michael Kurilla, confirmed to the House Armed Services Committee: “I have prepared a plan of action for President Trump and the Secretary of Defense in the event that an agreement with Iran is not reached. He also said that the IRGC is still operating in Yemen and is helping the Houthis to use Iranian weapons. He also admitted that the US military carried out an airstrike in Syria on the morning of June 10 against an ISIS militant who was planning attacks around the world.”

US House Speaker Mike Johnson will arrive in “Israel” to address the Knesset on June 22.

Meanwhile, yesterday was Benjamin Netanyahu’s day in the Knesset, who spoke at 7 p.m., calling for the Knesset not to be dissolved. The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee also discussed the permanent return of the Israeli army to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

Channel 13 reported that the opposition parties have agreed to submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset. Ultra-Orthodox Minister Goldknopf says, “at the request of the great men of Israel, we will vote for the dissolution of the Knesset.”

If the bill is passed, it will not mean immediate dissolution; rather, it will go to a second and third reading in the coming period. In order for Netanyahu’s government to fall and for early elections to be held, the bill must pass all three readings.

Israel Today said Netanyahu expressed his concern about the election in a closed-door conversation, saying, “Without a victory in Gaza, we have nothing to go to the elections with.”

Israeli journalist Ravit Hecht in Haaretz: “In an effort to dissuade the Haredi parties from their rush to dissolve the Knesset, Netanyahu is relying on the Iranian threat as a tool of pressure. Netanyahu has previously used the idea of ​​military action against nuclear facilities in Iran to keep the government afloat.”

Maariv said Lieberman’s Israel Today party plans to move forward with the plan to dissolve the Knesset without waiting for the Haredim, which puts them in an “embarrassing” position. The Agudat Yisrael party, part of the United Torah Judaism alliance, plans to resign from the government if the Knesset dissolution is not approved.

Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party, and a member of the Orthodox faction of the Likud bloc, is encouraging ultra-Orthodox parties to postpone the vote on dissolving the Knesset by a week.

Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel: “I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to urgently discuss the consequences of the decision of the governments of the United Kingdom, Australia, Norway and New Zealand to impose sanctions on ministers serving in the Israeli government during the war.”

Israeli media sources report an informal meeting between Gantz, Lapid, Lieberman and Gallant before introducing the bill on dissolving the Knesset.

Smotrich in the Knesset plenary session: “We do not overthrow a right-wing government. Going to elections means losing the war, and this is an existential danger for the future of Israel. We do not have an unlimited hourglass. There must be complete surrender and the destruction of Hamas, within two to three months.”

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting a Unit 8200 officer: “I refused to return to duty or reserve and the war is being waged for Netanyahu’s personal reasons. Netanyahu has lost the public’s trust and is holding an entire country hostage for personal reasons. We have decided to disobey the military orders, which are being questioned at this stage of the war.”

Hamas lamented in a press release: “The approval by the occupation government’s Finance Minister, Smotrich, of the decision to seize 800 dunams of land east of Ramallah, near the settlement outpost Malachi Hashalom, is a practical implementation of his colonial plans in the West Bank and an affirmation of his government’s fascist policies, which include annexation and forced displacement projects.” “This decision, and the dangerous phases of settlement that preceded it in the West Bank, require the activation of all forms of popular resistance and the initiation of a comprehensive confrontation with the occupation. Our people and their courageous resistance are the impregnable bulwark against Zionist attempts to control our land and our holy places.”

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh: “We have successfully tested a missile with a two-ton warhead. If negotiations do not reach a result and a confrontation is forced upon us, we will respond forcefully and inflict heavy losses on the enemies. If war is forced upon us, America will have to leave the region and we will target all its bases. We will not accept any military restrictions in the negotiations and no one is allowed to negotiate on this issue.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 16:00 on June 11. Israel has issued a NOTAM for the Havat Ronit area. Debris from the THAAD anti-missile system found in the Hebron area after the interception of Houthi missiles launched on June 10. Ansar Allah said in a statement: “We targeted Ben Gurion Airport with two ballistic missiles, one of which directly hit the airport after Israeli interception systems failed to stop it. The decision to ban air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport remains in effect and we reiterate our warning to the remaining airlines to immediately suspend all flights to and from the airport. We warn all companies and entities against continuing to operate with the port of Haifa, which is now part of our target.” Ben Gurion Airport in the Jaffa region was targeted by two ballistic missiles, one a Palestine 2 missile and the other a Dhu al-Fiqar missile.

The Israeli Navy released footage on June 11 showing a Saar 4.5-class missile boat and a Saar 6-class corvette, which had recently departed from Israel, before yesterday’s missile attacks on the port of Hodeidah in Houthi-controlled western Yemen.

On June 10, a group of residents in al-Mansouri, southern Lebanon, blocked the path of a UNIFIL patrol passing through the town. An Israeli infantry force infiltrated the outskirts of Kafarkila, in the direction of the wall in southern Lebanon; Israeli forces fired live ammunition toward the outskirts of the town of Wazzani.

An Israeli force, reinforced by two vehicles and a bulldozer, breached the technical barrier and entered the Marah vineyard area east of the town of Mays al-Jabal; a Lebanese army patrol headed yesterday towards Krum al-Mrah, on the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal, where an Israeli force had infiltrated. The Israelis withdrew after inspecting the Marah orchards without carrying out any excavation or demolition.

Another, supported by bulldozers, advanced in the vicinity of Bir Shuaib, on the outskirts of Blida, in southern Lebanon, and withdrew after digging a trench and clearing the embankments that the Lebanese army had filled days earlier.

An Israeli infantry force entered the outskirts of Kfar Kela towards the wall and advanced towards destroyed homes in the eastern neighborhood of Kfar Kila, a border town in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces blew up several homes early this morning on the outskirts of al-Dhayra, southern Lebanon.

A military helicopter carrying wounded soldiers landed at Beilinson Hospital from the Gaza Strip.

Israel continues its bombardment of northern Gaza. The area of ​​Old Gaza Street in Jabalia was hit. IDF-planted explosives destroyed several residential buildings east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Saraya AlQuds Brigades (PIJ) claimed responsibility for the destruction of an IDF “Merkava” tank advancing in the western “Beit Hanoun” area in the Northern Gaza Strip on June 11, detonating a “highly explosive barrel” [EFP] on June 10.

Gaza and its northern part are cut off from the world after the disruption of internet services. In central Gaza, a suicide drone bombed security personnel at the detention center of Issam al-Nabahin, targeted for his links to Abu Shabashab and other criminal and security cases. Several security personnel were injured, while al-Nabahin’s fate remains unknown.

Two Israeli soldiers injured by sniper fire in southern Gaza Strip. The two soldiers were injured by sniper fire in Khan Yunis. The Saraya al-Quds issued a statement: “This morning we targeted an enemy infantry force east of Khan Yunis with an anti-personnel bomb. We carried out artillery fortification with mortar fire on the affected areas, during which we achieved precise and direct hits on the ranks of the forces and rescue teams.” The Israeli air force launched a raid in the Batn al-Sameen area south of Khan Yunis followed by Israeli vehicles advancing in the Batn al-Sameen area south of Khan Yunis. Clashes are ongoing.

IDF target assassination in Rafah against Hamas member. Palestinian resistance conducts numerous ambushes on several fronts in the Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries among IDF forces.

According to The Guardian: Hamas would have almost targeted Abu Shabab if it were not for Israeli intervention. Media, particularly i24 and The Guardian, have revealed violent clashes in Rafah between Hamas and the Yasser Abu Shabab militia (of the Tarabin tribe), a militia that collaborates with Israel and is involved in criminal activities, including looting food aid, and has links to ISIS in Sinai: Around 50 members of the militia were killed in clashes with Hamas. Israeli forces intervened to protect Abu Shabab during a clash that almost cost him his life.

After demolishing the village twice and forcing residents to live in its caves. The Israeli army is again attempting to displace residents of the village of Khallet al-Daba’ in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in favor of surrounding settlement outposts.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/