ISRAELHAMASWAR. In Egypt, for the ceasefire for Gaza. Israel enters Markaba and Kyaham. Syria, the battle of Aleppo has begun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Yaakov Bardogo on Channel 14 on the 28th afternoon: “The threat of a ground invasion has been removed. In the event of a massive violation of the agreement, I have instructed the IDF to prepare for a massive war!” The Israeli Home Front announces the lifting of restrictions for residents in northern Israel and some universities and schools announce the reopening of their doors.

The official Arab spokesman for Tsáhal, Avichay Adraee, showed the press, on the morning of the 29th for the second time in two days a map of the “no-go zone” in southern Lebanon, in which Lebanese residents are currently barred from entering. In the event of a violation of the ban, Israeli troops still present in southern Lebanon will shoot.

Hezbollah’s Al-Mayadeen channel reported, citing Palestinian sources: “Close meetings are taking place in Cairo with the Hamas movement with the aim of discussing with the Egyptian movement the resumption of ceasefire negotiations.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that 3,961 people were killed and 16,520 injured in Lebanon due to Israeli aggression. And the Lebanese authorities, the army, complain that Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon since it came into force. Late on November 28, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mqatiai told US government officials: “This agreement makes no sense and Israel has violated it by attacking targets in Lebanon for days.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed not to execute an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in exchange for a role in the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. The French magazine Le Point reported, citing a source in the French leader’s entourage.

And now a look at the front line between Israel and the Axis of Resistance updated at 2:00 p.m. on November 29.

At 7:53 p.m. on all social media in the Syrian sphere the news arrives: “A large-scale counteroffensive by the Syrian Arab Army has begun.” In the meantime, Turkey comes out into the open and announces the resumption of its military operation against the Kurds in Syria, the “Euphrates Shield.” On the afternoon of the 27th, a rebel offensive against Assad began in Aleppo. The coalition led by HTS (Harakat Tahrir Sham, i.e. Free Levant Movement) is being enriched by new Sunni militias every hour: Sultan al Murad which is with SNA (Syrian National Army)/FSA (Free Syrian Army), Tawheed and Jihad Uzbek battalion, Turkistan Islamic Party battalion formed by Uighurs from Pakistan, Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, Uzbek/Kyrgyz group, Ahrar al Sham, and other militias such as those of the Fatah al Mubin rebel operations room which groups together the militias linked to al Qaeda who are fighting against Assad’s SAA, the Iranian militias supporting Assad and part of the Kurdish YPG allied with Assad and the Russians. Iran is intervening on the Syrian issue; Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Turkey against interfering in Syria’s affairs, saying “The movement of criminal groups into Syria in the past two days is part of an American-Zionist plan to destabilize Syria.” Tehran has submitted a request to Damascus to allow an Iranian special forces regiment to go to defend Aleppo, according to Abdal Ganigar, a pro-Assad Syrian military journalist. The PMU, “Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces express their willingness to immediately support the Syrian Arab Army”, Abu Oruba, pro-Assad Syrian military journalist.

Online, Russian and Syrian media have posted an old interview with Efram Halevy, former number one of the Mossad in which he admits Israel’s financing of al Qaeda in Syria. The Russian army has evacuated two bases, one east of Idlib, Muasran and one in Talrifat. Russian jets are relentlessly bombing rebel positions and rebel vehicle columns towards Aleppo. Mare’, in northern Syria, the headquarters of the Al-Amshat militia (Sultan Suleiman Shah Division) allied with Turkey, was hit. It was the first time in years that Russia has struck Turkey’s allies.

At 10:30 on November 29, the battle for Aleppo began.

The Lebanese army has asked the city’s residents to Taybeh, in southern Lebanon, to leave after Israeli forces targeted their gatherings in and around Ayn Square with rockets shot by a drone in three batches, resulting in the injury of three citizens. Israeli forces claim responsibility for the raid in the area between Baysaariyyah and Tefahta, Sidon district. The IDF says it “detected military activity at a Hezbollah facility containing medium-range missiles in southern Lebanon.”

In the early evening of November 28, Israeli aircraft flew over the towns of Sorain, Al-Nabi Shit, Genta, Ba’alabek Dors and Yunin in central Lebanon. In the morning of November 29, Israeli artillery shelling was reported against southern Lebanon in Bint Jbeil. The village of Baisarieh, which is located on the border between Lebanon and Israel on the Lebanese side, was bombed. Artillery fire was recorded in Ras Al-Dhahr area west of Mays Al-Jabal. Demolitions of homes in villages where the IDF is present continue.

According to Lebanese sources, amid Hezbollah’s silence, Israeli forces are entering Khiyam and Markaba. Something they could not do during their 60-day stay in Lebanon.

To reaffirm Israeli control of some areas in southern Lebanon, the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi: “Any movement of Hezbollah anywhere in Lebanon, including in the north, will be immediately targeted.”

The Lebanese army has completed a detailed report on Israeli violations recorded after the ceasefire came into effect at 4:00 a.m. between Wednesday and Thursday. “According to the data, up to noon yesterday, Thursday, 12 violations were recorded, distributed between the villages south and north of the Litani River, but the most distant and dangerous one occurred on the heights of the city of Al-Bissariyeh, Sidon district. After the army completes its report and submits it to the Ministry of Defense, the latter will forward it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures and explain what is necessary. The worrying issue is that the Lebanese government may not raise it at the UN Security Council, but at the ceasefire committee chaired by the United States. In any case, according to the requirements of the current agreement, the military committee in charge of monitoring the agreement, composed of officers from the three Western countries + Israel and the United Nations, is responsible for managing and assessing violations”.

Israeli sources spoke of a suspected infiltration of 4 resistance fighters from the sea into the Atlit area south of Haifa and large forces are conducting searches and have asked residents of the settlement to stay home.

West Bank still under fire. The Saraya Al-Quds released footage of their fighters from the Jenin Battalion blowing up Israeli jeeps and vehicles, as well as engaging in clashes with soldiers in the town of Qabatiya and along the axis of the Martyrs’ Triangle. The al-Quds and the Jenin Brigade on the afternoon of November 28 claimed: 4 attacks in the “Fajjah” military site area while claiming to have suffered three Israeli shellings in Rafah to which they responded by firing rockets. The Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Martyr Brigades report clashes with the IDF in Tubas with machine guns near the Nakhlah roundabout and Al-Thaghra Street. Israeli sources report 5 Israelis wounded in a shooting, near Gitti Avishar, West Bank. Attacker killed.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and operating in Nablus claim 4 operations in the Balata area including direct clashes with the IDF. Clashes also near Tulkarem: the Saraya Al-Quds – Tulkarem Brigade attacked the IDF in the Nour Shams camp in the Jabal Al-Nasr area with heavy fire.

In northern Gaza, the Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Martyr Brigades claim four operations against the IDF in the Jabalya area. Two attacks against IDF on the Netzarim Axis and another attack against IDF military vehicles south of the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. The Saraya Al-Quds are also present in this area and have bombarded with regular 60 mm mortar fire the groups of Israeli soldiers and vehicles that had invaded the vicinity of Al-Quds Bank, the central camp of Jabalya.

The Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades operating in Rafah have claimed attacks against the IDF in Tal Zorob, west of Rafah, with heavy 120 mm mortar fire. The Mujahideen Brigades: are operating in the Beit Lahia area where they have claimed two attacks against gatherings of IDF soldiers. At the same time, the Saraya al-Quds have bombarded with a barrage of mortar fire the positions of Israeli soldiers and vehicles along the axes of advance in the northern Gaza Strip.

The forces of martyr Omar Al-Qasim detonated an explosive device on an Israeli troop transporter, killing and wounding its members on University Street in Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

