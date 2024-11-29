ISRAELHAMASWAR. South Lebanon: Two Israeli strikes over suspected ceasefire violations. Clashes in Gaza as negotiations continue. Syria is on fire

An Egyptian security delegation is in Israel in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire deal for Gaza, according to two Egyptian security sources quoted by Reuters. The Egyptian delegation in Tel Aviv will present Cairo’s “comprehensive vision” for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza. The proposal, which includes minor variations on the Lebanese deal, calls for a “temporary” ceasefire to pave the way for discussions on future steps, according to Egyptian sources.

A Likud Knesset member, Amit Halevi, said: “Contrary to popular belief, there has been no Israeli victory in Lebanon.” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Cornelis Johannes Veldkamp, ​​whose visit to Israel this week was canceled by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi in Amsterdam.

Over the course of November 27, Lebanese army units were redeployed to the south of the country with the intention of increasing the number of troops to 10,000. Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Mustafa Berri said the parliament would elect the country’s president on January 9, according to Lebanon’s state-run news agency.

Meanwhile, ways to fully implement the agreement with Israel are being sought: “A Lebanese lawmaker and representative of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hezbollah’s political wing in parliament, said the ceasefire has no consequences for the weapons of the resistance movement.” While the vice-president of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab reported Al-Hadath: “The Lebanese army cannot disarm Hezbollah and the attempt to use force could drag Lebanon into a civil war”. Finally according to Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Lebanese Parliament of Hezbollah: “Israel attacks those who return to their villages in southern Lebanon”. Israel has 60 days to withdraw from Lebanon while the population is returning en masse to the cities causing difficulties in managing the transition from the Lebanese forces to the Israeli ones.

Softer tones from Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran has the right to respond to Israel’s attack on its territory, but also takes into account regional events. Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “the ceasefire in Lebanon could be the beginning of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”. Salami described the recently announced ceasefire on the Lebanese front as a strategic and humiliating defeat for Israel.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that Mahmoud Abbas has issued a constitutional declaration stating that if the presidency becomes vacant, the president of the National Council will temporarily assume the duties of president of the Palestinian Authority until elections are held.

Joint US-UK air strikes against al-Hodeidah, Yemen controlled by Ansarullah, were recorded on the afternoon of November 28. All this while Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni revolution, was giving his usual Thursday speech: “The American and British enemies have carried out 844 incursions and bombings at sea without any merit and without any effect on our position and orientation. The American moves the media front from his horns under the umbrella of the coalition and others, lying and slandering but to no avail because our people have grown in their conscience and faith”. And again “the continuous American pressure on the political level has blocked the agreement to stop the Saudi aggression”.

And he added: There is no ceiling, no political considerations or any other that limit or influence the level of what we do, but the potential and the distance. The squares cannot be evacuated and the people of Gaza cannot be evacuated alone”.

Al-Houthi called on the population to demonstrate in favor of Gaza and asked for a million people to take to the streets. He closed by saying: “the Israeli says he wants secession from Gaza and we tell him: we will not let you do it and we will not allow you to secede from Gaza”

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:30 on November 28.

While the Lebanon-Israel agreement was being signed, the Turkish-paid militiamen in Syria TIP, HTS and allies have launched a counteroffensive against Assad in the western area of ​​Aleppo and with the intention of blocking the M5 that connects Homs to Hama and weaken the Assad government. The news is conflicting as to what is happening but it is learned that the Syrian 4th Division and the Syrian 25th Division supported by Russian air strikes are tightening the militiamen in a pincer, while HTS advertises its conquests such as Saraqib and the cutting of the M5. If the Russian – Syrian plan succeeds, Idlib will return to Assad’s hands and Aleppo will remain under Syrian control, if it fails, Assad will have to sit down at the table to reason with Erdogan. This favors Israel, weakening Assad and at the same time the construction of the wall on the Golan Heights. Resistance factions have targeted the American base Koniko, Syria, with a series of missiles.

Israel issues a warning to Lebanese civilians and restricts movement in southern villages. It is attempting to impose restrictions on movement south of specific villages, including Cheba, Marjeyoun and Mansouri. The statement warns residents against returning to their homes in these areas, claiming that their lives would be at risk if they did.

Two people were injured in an attack on their car in Markaba Square, Lebanese sources said, marking Israel’s second ceasefire violation. The Lebanese army urged residents of Tayyeh to evacuate after Israeli forces targeted their gatherings in and around the square with three waves of drone missile strikes, injuring three civilians. Israeli artillery shelling was recorded in Halta, southern Lebanon.

The IDF said in a statement: “IDF: In the past hour, (from 10:00 to 11:00 on November 28) several suspects were identified arriving in vehicles in different areas in southern Lebanon, violating the conditions of the ceasefire. The IDF opened fire on them. The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement.” And again in the afternoon the IDF: “Recently, terrorist activity was identified at a facility used by Hezbollah to store medium-range rockets in southern Lebanon. The threat was thwarted by an IAF aircraft.”

According to Lebanese sources, Israeli soldiers fired three shells at the town of Rmeish (Khirbet Koura), in southern Lebanon, damaging a house and a supermarket, coinciding with the flight of Israeli forces at low altitude in the skies of Mount Lebanon and the south.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper claims that Israeli bases on the border with Lebanon suffered significant damage due to the use of Burkan IRAM rockets by Hezbollah.

Al-Akhbar correspondent, quoting a military source: “Israel’s escalation of attacks on border towns in southern Lebanon is aimed at preventing residents from returning and leaving the burned area, despite the ceasefire.”

An Israeli drone operated over Tyre, in southern Lebanon.

In the late morning of November 28, Menachem Horowitz, an Israeli journalist, said in a report: “I have been in Kiryat Shmona for a few hours now and, considering the amount of IOF fire on Lebanese territory, we are very far from a ceasefire.”

IDF forces detected a BLA drone flying from Egyptian territory to Israeli territory in the Paran Brigade’s deployment area today. The drone was shot down by forces from the Karkal Battalion, who arrived on the scene and discovered four machine guns and hundreds of rounds on the glider. The recovered weapon was handed over to law enforcement.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the Salem family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing nine members of the family and leaving many others injured. A security incident was recorded for Israeli forces in Gaza, wounded Israeli soldiers evacuated now from a difficult security incident in Gaza.

The IDF reported that: A “Rocket Launch Attempt into Southern Israel Neutralized: 401st Combat Team Continues Operations in the Area. The 401st Brigade continues its activity in Jabaliya as part of the 162nd Divisional’s operation in the area. This week, a Hamas man was identified attempting to launch rockets into Israeli territory from a facility adjacent to a weapons depot, where other operatives were located. Thanks to rapid coordination between the forces on the ground and the divisional fire command, the terrorists were eliminated and the weapons and rocket depot was destroyed. Operating in a dense, complex, urban environment, the forces are systematically dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing numerous explosive devices. Since the start of the operation, soldiers have eliminated terrorists in close combat and with precise air support from the Israeli Air Force.

