ISRAELHAMASWAR. Environmental disaster runs with war

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is now also an environmental disaster. Nature in northern Israel has turned black and this is the price of Hezbollah’s attacks.

An article on the Israeli website Ynet states that: “Since the beginning of the war, more than 181 thousand dunams of nature reserves, national parks and forests have caught fire in the north”.

The Nature and Parks Authority is fighting to save nature from fire. Since the beginning of the year, almost 400 dunams, equivalent to about 60 football fields, have caught fire in the Nahal Hermon-Banias nature reserve alone”.

“The height of the flames in the canal in the area reached 20-30 meters,” described Eran Haims, head of the Upper Galilee area at the Nature and Parks Authority.

“The heat was so intense that the water evaporated”.

Incessant Hezbollah gunfire from Lebanon continues to blacken the Galilee and the Golan Heights, two of Israel’s most beautiful areas, as numerous fires raged: for three consecutive days, from morning to night, at the beginning of this month.

The article reads: “Members of the Nature and Parks Authority fought alongside firefighters, trying to stop the blaze that threatened to engulf the Banias reserve, one of Israel’s most popular and tourist-friendly reserves, in rivers of fire and leaving destruction in its wake. The river channel, in much of the reserve, was painted gray and black, and with enormous efforts firefighters managed to avoid damage to the suspended trail, on which millions of hikers have already walked to the overflowing waterfall, the largest in the country.”

And we still cannot forget the trail of destruction left in Gaza by the bombings and the wounds that southern Lebanon is now suffering where local accounts speak of attacks with phosphorus bombs that are harmful to human beings but also have a strong environmental impact.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

