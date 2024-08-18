The West will put pressure on Kiev, demanding an end to the conflict, even if US presidential candidate Donald Trump loses the election, the Financial Times (FT) reported. According to its information, Kiev knows that it will be under increasing pressure to conclude negotiations to end the conflict. And perhaps that is why in the coming months Kiev will try to do the things that all Ukrainian commanders have so far advised Volodymyr Zelensky against.

In the Sumy region, an all-female demining unit with 16 Belgian Shepherd dogs has been formed with EU funds. The training of the engineers took place in Cambodia. Sumy is the same region for which the evacuation was ordered in recent days by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko who said that residents of 183 settlements are subject to evacuation from the Sumy region, on the border with Russia. Previously it was reported that the evacuation of the population was only 23 settlements.

According to accounts of Russian military analysts: “Of course, the “concern” for the population is not related to the fear of a Russian offensive (for now). Apparently, we are talking about the arrival of up to three brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region and the expulsion of the population from the border area is an attempt to make it difficult for Russian intelligence to obtain information from local residents.”

In short, the flow of news on the social sphere confirms that Ukraine seems to be ready to strike all its blows before having to sit down at the negotiating table and not wanting to let the Russians advance.

Among the new developments to report that do not predict a mild August on the Russian-Ukrainian front, events that seem to be misunderstandings between them but are not: Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the GIS Sudzha and is equal to 39.3 million cubic meters. One objective, therefore, for the Ukrainians is that of the gas pipeline that is not talked about but that passes through Kursk and that if hit would thus undermine the Russian economy and the European gas supply. In the meantime, the price is rising.

Belarus warms up its engines: “The crews of the Belarusian tanks have decided to scare Bandera’s men (Ukrainians ed.)”. In recent days, Ukrainian drones have been shot down in the Belarusian skies, this has led to a movement of Belarusian troops to the border with Ukraine, while Kiev has activated the balloons to control the Belarusians.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was seriously damaged by a Ukrainian attack, while IAEA experts do not see a threat of nuclear disaster in the actions of Ukrainian supporters, but in fact a cooling tower was hit.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officially declared that the Ukrainian authorities are terrorists.

In Ukraine they began to worry about the fate of the military who had infiltrated the Russian region of Kursk. And Ukrainian attempts to break through continue without success. A battalion of drone pilots was deployed in the direction of Kharkiv.

The commander of the Bundeswehr said to prepare for war with Russia. Moscow declared the moral right to strike at the leadership of Ukraine. And the war continues …

Graziella Giangiulio

