ISRAELIRANWAR. Tensions between Israel and Iran. Drones strike Iranian borders. Tehran accuses Tel Aviv of using depleted uranium projectiles

Tensions between Iran and Israel continue. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the cabinet meeting on June 25: “We considered it important to weaken the Iranian regime while we had time, but if we continue the attacks for a few more days, the regime will not collapse: such a coup must come from within”.

The Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, General of the Reserve, Amir Baram, declared during a visit to the Rafael defense company: “The State of Israel must launch an equipment campaign. The arms race for the next conflict with Iran has begun”.

Mossad Chief Barnea: “We will continue to carefully monitor all projects in Iran”.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is approaching a gubernatorial election and is expected to agree to a prisoner swap deal in the Gaza Strip to win settler votes. And if he succeeds, he will attack the Strip again. However, the Haredi parties have issued a new warning to Netanyahu to implement the law on exemption from military service. “The Prime Minister will be asked to proceed with the bill in accordance with the agreements. The war will not change anything and the law will pass, or Netanyahu will find that, despite his victory, he does not have a coalition.”

A news item that has caused a lot of controversy on social media is the billboard that appeared in Tel Aviv: “Abraham Alliance, the New Middle East”, as part of an advertising campaign promoting normalization. The billboard shows Arab leaders next to Trump – including some who have not yet signed the Abraham Accords; Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff: “We believe we will make major announcements about new countries joining the Abraham Accords.”

Criticism rains down on the government for the Khan Yunis security incident where seven Israeli soldiers, including one officer, were killed. Avi Ashkenazi in Maariv: “The serious incident in Khan Yunis, in which an officer and six soldiers of the Engineers were killed, represents a serious failure that involves all the highest levels of the Israeli leadership, from Prime Minister Netanyahu, to Defense Minister Katz, to Chief of Staff Zamir, his deputy Yedie, to the head of the Southern Command, Asor, and other generals.” While the clash between Israel and Iran was underway, Hamas launched the “Stones of David” campaign that sanctioned an escalation of suicide attacks and ambushes against Israel. Again Avi Ashkenazi: “The army’s biggest problem is that the political class does not know where it wants to go in Gaza. Operation Gideon’s Wagons is far from achieving the goals that the political and security establishments expected. The army is exhausted after nearly two years of war on seven fronts. Reservists and their families are on the verge of collapse. Professional soldiers are asking for pensions and looking for outside jobs.” About 100 new settlers from France, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have landed in Israel, some of whom will join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). They are the first new immigrants to Israel since the war with Iran.

Two Israeli Border Police officers have been arrested on charges of stealing weapons from a Border Police base and, in several cases, trafficking. Two civilians, one of whom is a relative of one of the officers, were arrested along with them on suspicion of involvement in the case.

From Iran, IRGC Chief General Mohammad Pakpour: “Iran still has its finger on the trigger, we will not hesitate to respond forcefully to any act of aggression, just as has been done in the last 12 days”

Despite the tension, airspace reopens in the eastern half of Iran. The Iranian Defense Minister has arrived in Beijing to meet with officials from the Chinese Defense Ministry. The Russian Defense Minister is also in China, as is that of Pakistan.

According to India Today (not yet confirmed), Pakistan is developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons with a range to hit the United States, a potential step towards expanding its strategic influence well beyond the region.

Around 12:30 on June 26, a message from Ali Khamenei arrived on the X platform: “Congratulations on the victory over Israel. The Zionist entity was crushed and almost collapsed in the face of the attacks of the Islamic Republic, despite all the noise. America achieved nothing in this war, and we won and dealt it a severe blow. America entered the war because he felt that if he did not do so, Israel would be completely destroyed.”

A source familiar with the matter told Fars that there is a possibility that munitions containing depleted uranium were used in the recent Israeli attacks on some major centers in Iran. Military experts are analyzing the weapons used by the IDF and further details will be announced once the final test results are published. According to Iranian sources, the Iranian Majid air defense system is a short-range, low-altitude, and highly mobile system. This air defense system is suitable for tracking and destroying various low-altitude aerial targets such as drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and so on.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence issued a statement asking: “Citizens are requested to report any calls from the Israeli entity and the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization.” Iranian Ministry of Intelligence: “Cessation of military operations does not mean the end of hostilities.” Hotline numbers have been made available emergency. The MEK is reportedly planning to make mass phone calls to Iranian citizens, with the goal of evacuating them by phone and obtaining information. On June 25, Iranian intelligence arrested “another Israeli-affiliated spy in the Tehran subway. This spy recorded the location of military and sensitive sites using an electronic chip and sent them to “unknown” contacts, also receiving instructions in Hebrew. Also on June 25, the intelligence arrested 26 infiltrators in Khuzestan, seizing their technical and military equipment and sabotage tools. “The Mossad offers medical assistance to Iranian citizens in a tweet from its official Persian-language account.” Iran has asked to be careful

Iran has confirmed the deaths of 30 commanders. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced nine new victims, including senior officers, killed in IDF attacks on their headquarters in Tehran.

And now a look at the scenarios updated at 16:00 on June 26. Also on June 26, the Iranian air defense shoots down Israeli drones near the Iraqi border. Iranian News Agency: “Israel violates ceasefire agreement and if it continues like this, the region will see Iran’s attack capabilities.” “A powerful explosion was heard at a missile base in Khomein, Iran.” IRIB military correspondent Younes Shadlou confirms that the second Israeli Heron TP “Eitan” aircraft was shot down by Iran’s Majid short-range air defense system.”

Since June 25, Israeli jets have been heard at very high altitudes over southern Lebanon. Explosions were heard and seen in Israel-controlled Jabal al-Balat in southern Lebanon. Heavy Israeli drone activity has returned to northern southern Lebanon. Israeli drone strike targeted a civil engineering vehicle in the town of Shaqra. A second Israeli drone strike today, this time targeting a motorcycle in the town of Beit Leaf.

The Americans are conducting active reconnaissance of all kinds in the coastal area of ​​Syria and Lebanon. Local sources suggest: “Probably before a new round of attacks against Iran.” A Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol plane has been added to the group of US reconnaissance aircraft over Syria.

Following the drone attack on the Iraqi army radar on the morning of June 24, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced the arrest of online activist Abbas al-Ardawi, after he published a tweet on his X account in which he justified the attack on the radar, claiming that the radar supplied by France was helping IDF planes heading to Iran.

In Gaza, 100 people were killed on Wednesday alone. Thefts of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip by Abu Shabab men on the Israeli payroll continue.

The Israel Defense Forces withdrew the 252nd Reserve Division from the central and northern Gaza Strip after four and a half months of operations, the IDF said. The division operated in the Netzarim Corridor and some eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City, during which, according to the IDF, several militants were killed, six kilometers of tunnels were destroyed, and dozens of other Hamas infrastructure was destroyed. The 252nd Division is being replaced in the area by the 99th Division.

Al-Awda Hospital, Nuseirat records, patients hospitalized following the shelling of a civilian gathering near the Al-Farouq Mosque in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Attack on Al-Iman Mosque north of Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip. IDF shelling in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

Attacks also in southern Gaza: Five dead and wounded recorded at Nasser Hospital following the attack on tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. Videos posted by the Qassam Brigades show Israeli soldiers setting booby traps and blowing up residential homes in the Gaza Strip, the unit that was ambushed.

The situation remains the same in the city of Jenin, with no new developments to report. As for monitoring, the army is deployed in and around the camp, and infantry soldiers are stationed in citizens’ homes. Several homes have been converted into military barracks in and around the Jenin camp. Additional vehicles have been deployed. In the city.

IDF issues decision to confiscate land in Jenin. Jenin city and its camp enter 157th consecutive day of ongoing incursions. Tulkarem city and its camps enter 151st consecutive day of ongoing incursions.

Arrests in Nablus. Palestinians exchange gunfire with casualties as they try to repel Israeli soldiers and settlers attacking the village of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah. Settlers attacked Palestinian properties in the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent: 8 citizens suffocated after Jewish settlers set fire to a house in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

