ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iran wants to avenge Haniyeh, but fears a nuclear attack

Iran has not given up on its promises of revenge and has reiterated this in two different interviews that have appeared in the media. The first is with the Iranian Ambassador to Serbia, Rashid Hassanpor Baei, who said: “War as a matter of honor. Iran on the Front Line of the Fight for Hegemony”

“There is no doubt that Israel intends to challenge a broader conflict that will drag America into a war against Iran. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran represents the first line of defense in the region against injustice, against crimes and against everything that Israel has done.”

“The murder of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a guest in the Iranian capital at the presentation ceremony of newly elected President Massoud Pezheshkian, is the spark that could ignite a huge fire in the Middle East. Western leaders and their media claim that the decades-long confrontation between Iran and Israel is a potential cause of war in the region with unpredictable consequences.”

Iranian Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hasanpour Baei confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had raised the “red flag of revenge” and stressed that Iran itself will decide what the components will be qualitative and quantitative response to be, as well as when it will be given, respecting all the principles of international politics and taking into account the inherent interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, former Iranian diplomat Amir al-Mousawi said that Iran is threatened with a nuclear attack. Al-Musawi stressed that the country has confirmed that any nuclear attack will receive a proportionate response. According to al-Musawi, those who have broadcast threats have received a much stronger response.

He also called on people to ignore the baseless claims about alleged Iranian “cowardice” spread on social networks. Al-Musawi concluded his speech by saying that Iran is fully prepared to confront the Zionist entity together with its allies with full force.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/