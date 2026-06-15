ISRAELIRANWAR. Censorship violated: IDF confirms attack on Ramat David air base and Iran complains of US attacks on civilian infrastructure

The censorship is beginning to weaken throughout the war. Or perhaps not, and what is leaking is part of a well-crafted tactic to deceive the enemy. Israeli military censorship authorized the release of the news that part of an Iranian missile hit the Ramat David air base. The Israeli military announced that, as a result of the impact, one of the base’s hangars was damaged, but none of the base’s operational capabilities were compromised. The incident is still under investigation.

Several days after the Iranian attack on Israel, the Israeli military then admitted that a fragment from a ballistic missile struck a hangar at the Ramat David air base; as the Iranians claimed.

The Israeli military also announced that some buildings at the base were damaged by the impact and that the incident is under investigation. However, the military emphasized that the attack did not cause disruptions to operational activities and that no military capabilities were damaged.

Following the announcement, satellite images from the Soar company were released, showing the damage to the site, albeit at relatively low resolution. Compared to those from June 5th, a mark can be seen in the released images, likely corresponding to the missile’s impact site. It should be noted that earlier last week, in response to the Israeli army’s attack on the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut, Iran fired around 30 missiles at Israel.

In Iran, on June 10th, during the latest wave of attacks, the United States struck a water facility in the Iranian province of Hormozgan. Although U.S. CENTCOM described the operation as a precision strike, the attack cut off access to water for approximately 20,000 residents in a region already struggling with extreme temperatures and a heavy reliance on limited water supplies.

Some observers point to a broader strategy behind these attacks. The affected water bodies are located near the Strait of Hormuz, a critically important global maritime chokepoint, where communities depend on fragile water infrastructure due to the region’s arid climate. Damage to these systems could threaten the survival of the civilian population, as well as paralyzing ports and coastal cities.

U.S. strikes have repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure, including bridges, railways, power plants, and oil pipelines, with the aim of disrupting daily life and increasing pressure on Iran. Attacks on energy infrastructure could be part of a broader campaign, according to Iranian analysts, that could damage agriculture and food production, potentially worsening humanitarian conditions.

The same pattern emerges in recent US conflicts: “Yugoslavia (1999): Bombing of the national power grid and bridges left many areas without electricity and water. Iraq (1991, 2003): The destruction of power plants and water treatment plants contributed to sanitation crises and epidemics. Libya (2011): Attacks reportedly targeted civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, outside the UN no-fly zone. Syria: Repeated attacks on energy and water infrastructure were justified under the ‘dual-use’ doctrine.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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