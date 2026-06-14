ISRAELIRANWAR. Kuwait equips itself with a complete anti-drone system to defend itself from Iranian attacks

The Gulf states are directly involved in the conflict between Israel/the United States and Iran. By deciding to remain active allies of Washington, they not only provide bases but are also required to implement defense measures, requesting assistance from the United States.

Just yesterday, the United States approved Kuwait’s purchase of a complete anti-drone system. As part of the Foreign Military Sale program, the State Department approved the purchase of a complete anti-drone system from Anduril Industries for $1.98 billion.

The system will be based on the Roadrunner-M high-speed vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone, the Anvil-Kinetic autonomous kinetic interceptor, and the Anvil/M nuclear-tipped interceptor.

The kit also includes: Lattice launch containers/boxes: an AI-based central command and control system (Anduril Lattice) that integrates all sensors, makes decisions, and controls the interceptors;

Watchtowers: fixed/mobile/maritime radar-sensor systems to detect, classify, and track drones at long range; Pulsar – a family of software-defined electronic warfare (EW) systems. They can rapidly adapt to new drone frequencies thanks to AI; Menace Tactical Operations Centers – mobile/expeditionary command and control centers (C4 systems) based on Anduril computing platforms; Generators, software, personnel training, technical and logistical support.

The countermeasures system is based on semi-automatic operation: detection (sentry towers and Lattice) – electronic jamming (Pulsar) – kinetic destruction (Roadrunner-M and Anvil). At all stages, the operator only needs to issue the kill command.

Overall, the use of these integrated countermeasures demonstrates a trend toward further development of the “small sky” air defense system, which is already moving away from manual drone detection and destruction systems (searchlights, thermal imaging cameras combined with machine guns and assault rifles, operator-controlled interceptor drones) towards automated systems (controlled by computer vision, automatic drone acquisition, and mini-missiles), which reduce the number of operators and extend the guaranteed drone destruction threshold to kilometers away from attack targets and urban areas.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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