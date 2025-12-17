ISRAELHAMASWAR. Anti-Semitism flares up around the world. US in Qatar seeking to launch Phase II of peace chants. Yemen: STC launches new anti-al Qaeda operation in Abyan

Following the recent deadly attack in Sydney, Israeli security agencies have raised the alarm about possible similar operations in various parts of the world. They have issued a series of new security directives for official missions, diplomats, and affiliated institutions. These guidelines include the temporary suspension of public ceremonies in open spaces and increased security levels throughout the current week.

Under this decision, Israeli missions abroad have been advised to hold events such as Hanukkah candle lightings on a limited or indoor basis. At the same time, the Operations Division of the Israeli General Staff has instructed military representatives abroad to update their directives.

Israelis in the New York metropolitan area have been attacked by locals. Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun has announced massive censorship of Americans who criticize Israel. President Donald Trump has elected Rabbi Yehuda to combat anti-Semitism in the United States. Israeli-Americans have “justified” their right to interrogate US citizens.

Problems are also being reported in West Asia, where new incidents of anti-Jewish hatred are being reported at an unprecedented level.

The US Central Command will hold a special conference in Qatar today with representatives from 40 countries, with the aim of finalizing the list of countries participating in the international force that will operate in the Gaza Strip, as part of the second phase of the Trump plan.

And now a look at Israel’s military scenarios, updated at 4:00 p.m. on December 16. From Yemen, we learn that Operation “al-Hasm” is in full swing: the STC (Southern Transitional Council) launches a new campaign in Abyan. The al-Hizam al-Amni forces command announced the start of Operation “al-Hasm” (meaning “decisive”), aimed at completing control of Abyan province and eliminating remaining al-Qaeda cells. The STC military leadership has assigned Brigadier General Mohsen Abdullah al-Wali to lead the mission.

This operation is essentially a follow-up to the previous southern campaign in Abyan, known as Operation “Siham al-Sharq” (Eastern Arrows), part of the STC’s ongoing efforts to secure full control of the province. The campaign is structured as a combined security and military plan, involving units of al-Hizam al-Amni under the command of Brigadier General Haidarah al-Sayyid and reinforcement forces commanded by Brigadier General Nasr Atif al-Yafei.

From Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah issued a harsh warning regarding the US envoy: “Contact with Trump’s representative is treason,” its affiliated social media channels stated. Abu Ali al-Askari, Kataib Hezbollah’s security chief in Iraq, issued a harsh statement warning Iraqi politicians and public figures against any contact with Mark Savaya, Trump’s envoy to Iraq. He declared that anyone interacting with Savaya will be considered a traitor to Iraq. In his statement, al-Askari described Savaya as an “unknown figure” sent to Iraq by Trump to pursue America’s narrow and personal interests in the complex context of the region. He emphasized that this mission is part of Washington’s hostile agenda against Iraq.

The Israeli army attacked again between the towns of Markaba and Odaisseh. Another Israeli drone strike hit Sibline and Jadra, north of the Litani River, near Sidon and over 100 kilometers from the Israeli border. The attack targeted a vehicle carrying drinking water. One civilian was killed. According to Lebanese sources, the IDF “enforced” the agreement by attacking approximately 900 times, and the Lebanese army approximately 500 times.

One of the men killed by Israel in Anqoun was not Hezbollah; Hussien was from the Amal Movement. He was not affiliated with Hezbollah, contrary to what the IDF claims. He is not known for any activity during the previous war.

The situation in Gaza, besieged by extreme cold and violent storms, is increasingly dire. Local media reported that more than 13 children died of hypothermia due to the continuing deterioration of weather conditions.

Palestinian media reported that on the morning of December 16, Israeli air and artillery strikes targeted areas east of Rafah and Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

The Gaza Municipality said Israel destroyed 72 water wells 150,000 meters of water pipes and four main reservoirs were damaged during the war, causing severe water shortages and exacerbating the city’s health and environmental crisis.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/