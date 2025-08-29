ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza in chaos. Series of Israeli raids in Lebanon and Syria. Rocket intercepted from Yemen. Qatar and Egypt hope for a deal. Paris opens embassy in the West Bank.

Jake Sullivan, former National Security Advisor to Biden: “I told lawmakers that voting to suspend military aid to Israel is a reasonable position that I support.” Regarding weapons, Israel is moving toward adopting American KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, capable of refueling fighters over long distances and providing them with greater air superiority. This step will pave the way for deep-sea strikes. According to unverifiable sources, this is in anticipation of upcoming attacks in Iran.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with Druze leaders in the Galilee and the city of Ghajar, said, “I’m not naive, and I understand who we’re dealing with (referring to the Syrian government affiliated with al-Jawlani), and therefore we used force in Syria,” referring to the attacks on As Suweida and events in the region.

In Jerusalem, Netanyahu’s convoy passed near a women’s protest demanding the return of prisoners and an end to the war.

Egypt has begun training Palestinians to send a 10,000-man contingent to Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reports. The forces will ensure security in the Gaza Strip after the conflict in the enclave ends. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo and Doha’s efforts will not stop and will continue, and that communications with international and regional parties will continue to pressure Israel to accept the prisoner exchange agreement based on the proposal and framework presented by US envoy Steve Witkoff, despite Israel’s lack of a positive response and its hardening position. Abdelatty made these statements at a press conference in Cairo with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister: “It is unfortunate that we are seeing no action from the international community to stop the events in Gaza. Unfortunately, efforts to stop the war in the Gaza Strip have been met with increasing disdain. The international community must assume its responsibilities and end the blockade and famine in Gaza. The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt are determined to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. Without the cooperation and joint efforts of Egypt and Qatar, we would not have reached the previous agreement in Gaza. The displacement of the Palestinian people is completely unacceptable, under any pretext. There is “Israeli” intransigence, and we continue to push for an agreement. Tireless efforts by Egypt and Qatar, in coordination with the United States, to stop the genocide in Gaza and reach an agreement.”

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichai Adraei: “In recent days, Hamas has spread false rumors that there is no space in the southern part of the Strip. In anticipation of the next phase of the war, I would like to clarify that there are entire open spaces in the southern part of the Strip. The same applies to the central and Mawasi camps. These areas are devoid of tents. The IDF has mapped these areas and is presenting them to you to help the displaced as much as possible.”

For the Palestinian Press Office: “The Israeli army is promoting lies and false claims and publishing misleading maps to forcibly displace residents of Gaza and the north and create a new humanitarian crisis.” According to the Ministry of Health, four more deaths from hunger and malnutrition were recorded in Gaza on August 28 in the last 24 hours, including two children. The total number of deaths from hunger and malnutrition has risen to 317, including 121 children.

Radio Reshet Bet, in an interview with Israeli Agriculture Minister and Cabinet member, former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter: “Gaza City, which is under complete Hamas control, should have been occupied at the beginning of the Gaza war, not after two years, exactly as happened with the occupation of Ramallah and Yasser Arafat’s siege at the start of Operation Defensive Shield in the West Bank in 2002.”

“Occupying Gaza City has different meanings than what happened in Rafah, Khan Younis, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun. The world doesn’t know these areas; it knows Gaza better, not to mention the fact that Gaza is a city of one million inhabitants.” Dichter declined to comment on the Israeli landing operation in Syria, as there is no official Israeli support for the operation and what has been published about it is Syrian news.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking from the stage of the Rimini Meeting, condemned the unjustified killing of journalists in Gaza.

In Lebanon, Tom Barrack canceled his visit to the cities of Sour and Khiam due to popular protests opposing the visit. The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad: “No arms monopoly without sovereignty.” President Aoun thanked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for his efforts, which led to the agreement to extend the international forces (UNIFIL) until the end of 2027.

President Macron confirmed that the plan the army will develop to implement the decision on weapons exclusivity will receive broad European and international support and must be precise. Also from France, it is learned that Paris is planning to open an embassy in the West Bank and permission for Palestine to open one in the French capital.

From Iran, Revolutionary Guards spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said: “The main criterion for victory in a war is the achievement of political objectives, and the enemies have failed to achieve their goal through aggression. The Revolutionary Guards have a database used in missile and drone attacks against enemies. The intelligence operations we conducted within the Israeli entity have provided us with additional information.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:00 PM on August 28. Yemeni attack on the 28th intercepted by Israel. Sirens are sounding on the border with Egypt and due to drone infiltration.

IDF forces carried out nine attacks against Syrian Ministry of Defense facilities and vehicles in the Damascus area. On August 28, Israeli drones returned to the airspace of the Daraa region in southern Syria. Israeli forces infiltrated the village of Ruwayhinah, in the Quneitra countryside, and arrested two young men. Nine people were killed and over 20 injured in Israeli attacks against Syria. Power and internet were cut in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria.

Israel had posted posters in southern Lebanon threatening people to stay away from local Hezbollah officials in recent days, while August 28 was a very difficult day for residents of southern Lebanon, which was heavily bombed by Israel.

The bombings hit the Bekaa Valley. Israeli aircraft dropped four stun bombs on a resident who was renovating his home in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila, as well as several youths in the city center. A Rapid municipal vehicle and a pickup truck were also targeted in Khiyam, Kfar Kila, Adaysit, and Taybeh.

A series of airstrikes targeted the open areas of Mahmoudiyah, Jarmaq, and Aishiyeh in southern Lebanon. Two raids targeted the Khardali River and one targeted Mahmoudiya. The Israeli raids targeting Wadi al-Khardali are located dozens of meters from the Lebanese Army checkpoint. Second raids targeted Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq within minutes of each other.

Raids were also reported in Wadi Barghoz and Jabal al-Rayhan in southern Lebanon. A series of Israeli raids targeted Iqlim al-Tuffah. At approximately 2:00 PM, new explosions were heard in southern Lebanon. A new raid in the Qatrani area. An Israeli attack targeted the Jabbour Heights in the western Bekaa, according to initial reports.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: “The army attacked terrorist targets in southern Lebanon using air force aircraft, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and launchers, considering their presence a violation of agreements with Lebanon. He added that the army will continue to work to remove any threat to Israel.”

In the city of Tyre, Palestinian weapons were delivered to the Rashidieh camp. These weapons were previously supplied to the Palestinian Authority personnel who effectively ran the refugee camps in Lebanon. The weapons are now in the hands of the Lebanese army, including Grad rockets, heavy projectiles, explosive devices, and mines. The Palestinian Presidency: “The process of delivering weapons from the camps in Lebanon will be completed sequentially.”

Gaza continues to be bombed. Contradictory reports and bombings are pushing displaced people to move randomly but en masse, often ending up in the path of tanks. An Israeli sniper in Khan Yunis today shot a child playing in a space the family was using as a shelter. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 71 dead and 339 wounded have arrived in Gaza Strip hospitals in the past 24 hours. At 1:30 PM, an internet outage was reported in several areas of Gaza City.

Israeli planes destroyed a house on Al-Dahshan Street, in the Asqoula area of ​​the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. Four people were killed and wounded following an Israeli bombing of a house on Al-Zawiya Street in Gaza City. At the Nasser Medical Complex, six aid seekers were killed by Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli quadcopter drone on August 28 called on residents to evacuate the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

