On August 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mykhailo Drapaty, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, arrived at the front. As reported by the Ukrainian president, they visited the Oleksandrivka direction (in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers conducted a counteroffensive and liberated several settlements).

“Today we discussed with the commanders how to strengthen our defenses. There are specific requests: the supply of drones, the need for long-range artillery and small radars, the issue of direct funding of the brigades, the Security and Civil Protection Service (SZCH), training and support for soldiers. We will take care of everything.” We must strengthen our defense forces as much as possible,” Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky announced that reserves (Azov and others) are being transferred to defend Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and Dobropillya, where the situation for the Ukrainian side continues to deteriorate. His goal is to stabilize the front.

Particular attention—on social media—is being paid to the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Recently, Ukraine has revived talk of a possible Russian offensive toward Kyiv. Two days ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself hinted at this possibility. However, Ukraine now claims that Kyiv will not be conquered; on the contrary, Russian forces will establish zones from which they will launch drone strikes against the Ukrainian capital and its metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, developments are taking place in Belarus. The Belarusian armed forces secretly conducted a partial mobilization last spring. However, a contingent of Belarusian troops has withdrawn from the border with Ukraine. Special forces are operating in the border area. With rare exceptions, the troops have not returned to their permanent positions but remain at training camps. Meanwhile, last week, a rather unexpected movement began within the Belarusian Armed Forces. Defense Minister General Viktor Khrenin visited several training camps and personally inspected combat exercises. And on August 24, a surprise large-scale military inspection began in Belarus.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on August 27. From the Donetsk region, local accounts are reporting that the situation has suddenly changed dramatically. In Donbas, the Russian “Center” group and attached units of the 51st Combined Guards Army entered Kucheriv Yar. Fighting has also begun in Dobropillya. The “Center” group has occupied the strategically and tactically important intersection of Khodnevicha Street. The village of Hannivka is under Russian control. It is officially a suburb of Dobropillya. From the Khodnevicha Street intersection, a road heads southeast, connecting the urban area with the fortified area of ​​Slovyansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkivske.

Toward Khotin. In Sumy Oblast, medium-intensity clashes have persisted for a month, with neither side gaining a victory.

Last week, Russia launched a new assault on the village of Pysarivka, managing to infiltrate several small infantry groups into the fields north of the settlement. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s claims of having captured Pysarivka have not yet been confirmed by Ukraine. Fighting continues for control of the surrounding wooded areas, where Ukrainian forces maintain several fortified positions.

Further east, the gray zone has widened in favor of both sides, with assault groups from each side positioning themselves in mixed positions and Overlapping. Russian forces continue their attempts to infiltrate the forests in and around Mala Korchakivka, and towards Nova Sich from Korchakivka. Fighting continues for two large forests northeast of Korchakivka, where Ukrainian forces are attempting a counterattack.

In the far western part of the sector, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack, liberating the western part of Kindrativka. Russian forces are now attempting to regain control of these lost positions. The center of the settlement remains in the gray zone. Furthermore, this week, several Russian assault groups crossed the international border and returned to the village of Novokostiantynivka, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last year.

Graziella Giangiulio

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