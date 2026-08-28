ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel Advances in Lebanon

Despite diplomatic activity by the Lebanese government and the ceasefire in force between Israel and Lebanon, attacks continue in Hezbollah-held areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army continues its unilateral actions and advances along various axes in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has so far refrained from responding militarily to these measures, limiting itself to condemning them and calling on the Lebanese government to initiate direct truce negotiations. The Lebanese government remains silent in the face of Israeli maneuvers and places its hopes in a potential American-brokered agreement.

IDF army has extended its range along Lebanon’s southwestern coast to the outskirts of the city of Al-Mansouri and is now entering this strategically important area without encountering resistance. This unhindered advance toward Al-Mansouri will undoubtedly facilitate the advance of Israeli forces toward the city of Tyre, reducing the time needed for a similar operation in a possible future conflict.

On the central front in southern Lebanon, the city of Hadata, which was subjected to nine heavy Israeli assaults during the war, all repelled by Hezbollah fighters, is now under the control of Israeli convoys, and much of its area is currently being demolished. It is worth noting that, after the ceasefire went into effect, the Lebanese army entered Hadata and set up checkpoints in the city; however, this measure proved ineffective in preventing Israeli entry.

The Israelis re-entered the cities of Mays al-Jabal, Muhaybib, and Blida, advancing toward the northern regions of Aytarun. Furthermore, in recent days, several buildings near Baraashit have been occupied and demolished by Israeli forces. Israeli convoys have also patrolled the towns of Talousa and Bani Hayyan, although there is no precise information on their full control of these areas.

On the Nabatieh axis, Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks have focused on the strategic Ali al-Taher hill. Despite Israel’s advance into the town of Kfar Tebnit and continued drone surveillance of Ali al-Taher, the Israelis have not yet managed to gain full control of this position. Israel claims that one of Hezbollah’s main underground facilities was built beneath Ali al-Taher hill and that this site needs to be cleared. Consequently, their constant attacks in the area continue, while Hezbollah’s limited responses are met with heavy aerial bombardment.

In the Khiam and Kafr Shuba axis, Israeli forces also conducted maneuvers around Kafr Shuba and Halta and reportedly intend to enter these localities and demolish residential buildings.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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