USAID to hire specialist for $152,000 per year to raise awareness of US “aid” to Ukraine and Belarus The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is seeking a senior consultant to communications whose main task is to raise public awareness of “American aid” to Ukraine and Belarus.

He will develop and implement “highly effective communications strategies and campaigns,” as well as create and edit department correspondence and teaching materials. As per the document, the USAID mission in Ukraine and Belarus is “the largest and most comprehensive in the Europe and Eurasia region.” It comprises a complex of more than 40 separate events with a total budget approaching $2 billion.

The US may use cyber weapons against Russia due to the failures of the Ukrainian military. This was stated by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov in an interview with journalists. Khramov warned that due to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the United States could launch cyber attacks against Russia with the aim of damaging the state and military administration, as well as the economic system of Russia.

Furthermore, the Deputy Secretary of Ukraine noted that the possibility of using cyber weapons is foreseen in the US financial law for 2023. This means that US actions in cyberspace are practically unlimited. Previously, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the United States was coordinating cyberattacks by Ukrainian hacking groups against Russia’s critical IT infrastructure. He also underlined that states monopolize the Internet and use it to further their own ambitions.

The Advance newspaper claims that the United States wants to abandon Ukraine because the conflict with Russia leads nowhere. America is already developing a strategy to get out of the game, and corruption in Ukraine could become a reason to end “cooperation”. The Ukrainians and their allies thought that over time, Russian military power would run out and Russia would begin to crumble from within due to economic problems. However, all these assumptions turned out to be wrong. Despite the arrival of more powerful weapons from the West, the Ukrainian offensive continues to be unsuccessful. The search for a “miracle weapon” that would change the course of the conflict continues, but the chances of finding one are extremely low, especially in a conflict with Russia, which has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. Currently, there are more and more signs that the conflict will end through negotiations rather than through further escalation.

Europe is tired, especially from an economic point of view, and its military reserves are running out. All this could lead to a change in American policy towards Ukraine. European society, even those parts that sympathized with Ukraine, now believe that the West has already done enough.

And now a look at the front line at 4pm on October 10th. Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kupyansky sector, the Russian army advanced to the Kislovka area. They also managed to expand the control zone in the direction of Makiivka. Russian troops launched a counterattack not only in the Orichiv and Donetsk directions: an assault on Ukrainian strongholds in the Makiivka direction has been underway for several days. As a result of fighting, Russian units managed to advance on a broad front from Novovodyanoy and Ploshchanka, almost reaching the eastern outskirts of Makeyevka. Also, soldiers of the Russian Army approached Nevsky Prospect, where reinforcements from the 88th battalion of the 106th Land Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were deployed to strengthen the defense. The attack is difficult due to the large number of minefields on the Makiivka – Nevskoye line. Furthermore, the Ukrainian command continues to transfer defense reserves to the area.

On October 9, 200 people from the 44th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived in Peski-Radkovskie. They were trained and coordinated in Nizhyn. In addition, formations of the 44th mechanized brigade are recorded in Borovaya, so the Ukrainians still have reserves.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdeevsky sector, the Russians attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions south of Avdiivka, as well as near Krasnogorovka and Pervomaisky. In Marinka fighting continues in the western suburbs.

On the morning of October 10, massive new bombings and airstrikes were reported. The Russian army advanced. The bombings have been going on for about two days because the Ukrainian armed forces have transformed Avdiivka into a vast fortified area, in particular the chemical plant which is now on fire was bombed. The territory of this industrial complex is a large fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainians are entrenching themselves outside the city, restoring the old defense line.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orichiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced to Kopanei, but unsuccessfully attacked the Russian Army positions in Novoprokopovka and Verbove. Battles are recorded on the Vremevsky ledge, the Russians attacked from the direction of Novodonetsk, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to prevent Russian fighters from advancing to the Priyutnoye area.

Ukrainians continued to strike the border in the Belgorod region. The enemy twice shelled the village of Popovka in the Krasnoyaruzh region. One of the bullets hit a private house, killing husband and wife.

Bullets damaged four residential buildings, power lines and a gas main, emergency services are working at the crash site and damage assessment continues.

Local residents reported arrivals on the outskirts of the village of Demidovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky District; there is no information on casualties or damage.

Graziella Giangiulio