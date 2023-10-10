In recent hours, the Ukraine issue has taken a back seat in the global press compared to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. This does not mean that shooting has stopped on the contact line.

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky may in the future consider resuming negotiations with Russia and reaching “some compromises” with Moscow in the case of a significant reduction in Western military assistance, Sky News reports.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell announced uncertainty over the future financing of aid to Ukraine by the United States. In his opinion, the European Union will not be able to compensate for these losses in the short term.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said: “The ability to help Kiev diminishes over time due to limited resources, the conflict is reaching a point where its resolution through military action is impossible.”

VSK Chairwoman, Ukrainian MP of the Commission on Monitoring the Reception and Use of Western Weapons, Alexandra Ustinova said that if the United States does not vote for further allocation of funds for Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will run out of weapons within a month and a half. “Five billion is just to take what is already in stock in the United States and deliver it to Ukraine. But with this money it is impossible to buy something from our foreign partners and send it to us,” the Ukrainian congresswoman noted. According to her, official Kiev spends three billion dollars on weapons every month.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov, admitted that the special forces of his department made three attempts to attack and capture the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which were repelled by Russian forces.

According to Budanov, in August 2022, GUR special forces crossed the Kakhovskoye reservoir in the Energodar area on high-speed boats to create a bridgehead on the left bank to try to capture the Zaporizhzhie nuclear power plant, but then they were forced to retreat.

Subsequently, the GUR made two more attempts to land on the left bank of the Dnieper with the aim of capturing the Zaporizhizhie nuclear power plant. The latest of these operations involved several hundred people, including the commander of the so-called “foreign legion” Vadim Popik.

During the third attempt by the Ukrainian side to land troops, Russian forces brought heavy equipment, including tanks, ashore, then Ukrainian special forces withdrew.

The recognition by the head of Ukrainian intelligence Budanov that the Ukrainian armed forces attempted three times without success to take the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant should become a cold shower for the UN, whose representatives have declared all these months that “They cannot determine the direction of the attack on the station,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the Zelensky regime uses the nuclear power plant as a “dirty nuclear weapon” and blackmails Europeans with it. Russia provided data at all specialized sites in support of the bombing of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Everything we talked about will continue to be directly confirmed,” Zakharova said.

Meanwhile in Russia the regions are being redrawn: the Republic of Komi, the regions of Arkhangelsk and Murmansk, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug will be included within the borders of the Leningrad Military District by presidential decree.

Former CIA agent Larry Johnson said that the Russian army lured the Ukrainian armed forces into a cauldron in the Kupyansk area. He said this in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue Works: “According to available data, Russia has attracted a huge number of Ukrainian soldiers into the cauldron,” he said.

According to Johnson, Russian units also deprived the Ukrainian armed forces of the ability to replenish their supplies. He noted that now Ukrainians have only two ways out of a difficult situation. “When this cauldron closes, these soldiers will be destroyed or will have to surrender,” he explained. Johnson believes this will be one of the biggest defeats for Ukraine.

Previously, the president of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, reported that the Ukrainian armed forces could end up in a cauldron in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhzhie region. According to him, this command is now trying to avoid a negative scenario”.

And now a look at the front at 3pm on 9 October. Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kupyansky sector the Russian army continues to advance in the direction of Sinkovka. Russian fighters have made significant progress in the Makiivka area.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russians continue to maintain the railway line at Kleshchiivka and Andriivka. The Ukrainians also attacked unsuccessfully in the Kurdyumovka area.

Zaporizhzhie Directorate. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, with artillery support, advanced slightly to Kopanei. The Ukrainian military also attacks in the direction of Verbove and Novoprokopovka, but faces the Russian defense line and attacks from the Russian Aerospace Forces. On the Vremya salient the enemy failed to break through the defenses of the Russian army in Priyutny and in the Staromayorsky area.

Concerning bombings on October 7 and 8: Russian troops again launched missile attacks against targets in Ukraine. In the Poltava region, a parking area of Su-27 fighters at a military airfield near Mirgorod was targeted

In the Nikolaev region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Zaychevskoe was hit. A large fire broke out and local residents also reported secondary detonation sounds.

Russian troops also launched several rocket attacks against military targets in the Odessa region. In Chernomorsk, the Chaika sanatorium and health complex, used as a deployment point for the Ukrainian armed forces, was hit.

Ukrainian formations again fired at border settlements in the Belgorod region. In the village of Urazovo residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. One person is dead.

In the Kupyansky sector, Russian troops continue to fight along the entire contact line. The Ukrainian command is transferring additional forces to the front line, fearing a possible defense breakthrough.

In the Vuhledar area, Ukrainian formations attempted to attack north of Nikolskoye. Russian troops launched preemptive artillery strikes, after which the Ukrainians retreated from the original positions with losses

Near Orekiv, battles on the Rabotino-Verbovoe line are becoming a positional character. At the moment, the sides are reorganizing and preparing for the resumption of active hostilities.

Graziella Giangiulio