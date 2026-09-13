Let’s take a close look at one of the hotspots on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict front. Situation in the Bilyi Kolodyaz and Velykyi Burluk areas of the Kharkiv region: Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have conducted a series of counterattacks and stabilization operations in the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region, aiming to eliminate the threat of encirclement facing their troops deployed in the salient east of Vovchansk.

In late July, the Russian army launched a two-pronged offensive — from the east and the west—aimed at isolating a Ukrainian-controlled area of ​​approximately 430 km². To this end, Russian forces achieved tactical breakthroughs in several settlements and began advancing toward the strategic logistics hub of Prykolotne.

The Ukrainian military command promptly dispatched reinforcements to hold the defensive line; despite losing the settlements of Anyshchyne, Ivashchyne, Ustynivka, Shev’yakivka, and Artil’ne on the eastern flank, Ukrainian troops managed to slow the Russian advance and ultimately stabilize the situation. Additionally, several small assault groups were deployed to the Dovzhanka area to drive out Russian soldiers who had infiltrated the location in mid-August. Unable to hold their positions, Russian forces began heavily shelling the area with artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, while simultaneously sending reinforcements to contain further Ukrainian counterattacks on Anyshchyne. Ukrainian counterattacks on Anyshchyne succeeded after troops cleared Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the settlements of Vasyl’tsivka and Vodyane—located to the south—and regained control of Anyshchyne in early September. Since then, further counterattacks have taken place slightly to the north; Ukrainian forces cleared fields east of Chorne and Kupyne of previously infiltrated Russian troops and launched an offensive against Ivashchyne, successfully recapturing it in early September.

Following these tactical setbacks, the local Russian command requested airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in these settlements to prevent troops from fortifying their lines and launching an offensive eastward toward the international border. Dozens of guided aerial bombs were dropped on these areas—including troop concentration points in the westernmost settlements—yet Ukrainian forces managed to retake positions east of Ivashchyne and Ustynivka, and fighting is currently underway for the settlement of Ustynivka itself. Meanwhile, further south, Russian forces have resumed offensive operations near Khatnje, advancing northward from the settlement toward Zarubynka while simultaneously striking in the direction of Khatnje itself.

Graziella Giangiulio

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