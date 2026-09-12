UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. €6.1 billion in European funding for Patriot missiles for Kyiv. Budanov: we will strike even deeper. Lyman: increasingly intense clashes between Ukrainians and Russians to the north.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on September 11 for an unannounced visit, according to Ukrainian media. Meanwhile, a batch of surface-to-air missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system was delivered by Germany to Rzeszów, destined for Ukraine. “Russia could strike Ukrainian border crossings on the borders with Poland and other countries,” stated Polish Prime Minister Tusk. According to him, Ukraine and its partners should prepare for potential attacks on border infrastructure.

The European Commission is seeking new ways to expropriate Russian assets, the *Financial Times* reports. Currently, the EU is “simply looking for a way to structure the operation.” Meanwhile, Belgium’s position on the matter remains unchanged. A €6.1 billion package for Patriot missiles and other Ukrainian defense needs was approved on September 11. The funds will be allocated for the purchase of air and missile defense systems, ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. Ukraine will be able to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, notably through the NATO-coordinated PURL mechanism.

Furthermore, Canada and Ukraine have agreed on the supply of air defense missiles worth $350 million through the US “Jumpstart” mechanism. The agreement was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Canadian authorities have imposed sanctions on the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, and seven other Russian citizens; the measure was published on the Canadian government’s website. According to the measure, the restrictions apply to the head of Rosmolodezh (Federal Agency for Youth Affairs), Grigory Gurov; the chairman of the board of the “Movement of the First,” Artur Orlov; the head of the movement’s regional branch council, Denis Chernobay; an advisor to the Office of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Vladimir Khromov; and the chairwoman of the board of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Elena Milskaya. Alexandra Kulgina and Vitaly Suk are also named in the document.

On September 11, a security threat emerged at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf. The area was subsequently the site of a police operation, DPA reports. It is not known exactly what occurred.

Hungary has asked the European Union to compensate Central European countries for the costs associated with moving away from Russian oil and gas; this was stated by Prime Minister Péter Magyar during the Visegrád Group summit in Bratislava. According to Magyar, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have caused fuel shortages and rising energy costs, placing an additional burden on national budgets and EU businesses. “As we speak, dozens of Central European companies are going bankrupt because they cannot afford electricity or gas costs.” “I would like to see concrete numerical proposals in the seven-year budget—exactly how much support and aid will be provided, for instance here in Central Europe,” Magyar stated. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s procurement agency has launched a tender for the purchase of 150,000 sets of winter field uniforms (Type 3)—windproof and waterproof—intended for female personnel in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with delivery scheduled by July 31, 2027. Currently, approximately 70,000 women serve in the Ukrainian armed forces. “They will feel it firsthand”: Budanov announces new attacks against Russia. Ukraine plans to extend the range and increase the power of strikes deep within Russian territory in response to Russia’s ongoing war. According to Kyrylo Budanov, the intensity of the attacks will increase; strikes will reach deeper areas and carry greater destructive power.

On Thursday, the Lithuanian Seimas proposed adopting a constitutional amendment to this effect. The initiative is scheduled for early next year. Regarding the Lithuanian proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: “Lithuania will end up in the crosshairs of Russian nuclear weapons if it hosts similar armaments.” “If nuclear weapons aimed at us were deployed on [Lithuanian] territory, then that country’s territory would also end up in the crosshairs of our nuclear weapons.”

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated that the issue of lifting sanctions against Russia was not discussed with the American side during his visit to the United States. “At the moment, it is not under consideration, nor have we discussed it.

And now, a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on September 11. According to Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Putin will exhaust Russia’s capacity to wage war by 2028; while this has been stated many times, fighting continues at the front. According to Ivashchenko’s data, another 18 months of combat would result in an additional 765,800 Russian casualties (459,480 dead and 306,320 wounded). Adding this figure to current casualty estimates brings the total to nearly 10% of the Russian male population aged 25 to 49. Based on Ivashchenko’s calculations, Ukraine estimates that after about five years of war, Russia would have lost over 1.4 million military personnel—dead, not including the wounded. That is roughly the entire number of active-duty personnel in the Russian armed forces. One wonders who is actually fighting along the front line.

Overnight between September 10 and 11, several residential buildings were damaged in Saratov, and ten people were injured. In Saratov, Ukrainian forces struck a facility belonging to the company Ozon.

Attacks on Ukrainian territory continued throughout the day. In Dnipropetrovsk, a Bunge vegetable oil plant was hit, resulting in two deaths. In Pavlohrad, a UAV struck an area near a shopping mall during the day. Attacks were also recorded in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced strikes against military-industrial, energy, and transport-logistics infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). A fire engulfed a facility in Hostomel.

Fighting continues in the direction of Sumy. Russian forces report intensified attacks by aviation, “Geran” drones, artillery, and UAVs in support of Russian assault troops. In the Shostka district, Russian forces were spotted near Ulanove and Tovstodubove.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces launched three UAV attacks against an apartment building in Zheleznogorsk. Two people were injured. Approximately 500 residents from two apartment buildings were evacuated.

In the Volokonovsky district of the Belgorod region, one person was killed and two were injured. Attacks were also carried out against other municipalities, causing damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure. In Shebekino, a UAV struck a vehicle again, resulting in one death and one injury.

On the Kharkiv front, fighting is underway in the northeast of the region, with Russia holding the initiative. Hoptivka has come under Russian control along the axis toward Lyptsi. On the Vovchansk front, Russian forces are advancing west of Bilyi Kolodyaz; some Ukrainian soldiers have been taken prisoner by the Russians. On the Velykyi Burluk front, the Ukrainians hold the initiative, while the Russians are on the defensive, facing inward toward the Ukrainian-controlled salient.

On the Kupiansk front, fighting continues within the city and its immediate vicinity. Clashes have been recorded in the urban area near Myrove, and Russian forces are holding positions near Zapadne. In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian side has reported Russian attacks near Petropavlivka and Novoosynove. Fighting is also underway near Kindrashivka, where Ukrainian forces are actively using UAVs to strike Russian unit supply lines.

In the Donetsk region, attacks by strike UAVs against civilian targets continued on September 10. Two people were killed and seven injured. Residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure sustained damage.

In Luhansk, Ukrainian attacks on energy and transport infrastructure remain very intense.

Fighting is ongoing in the Lyman sector. Ukrainian forces are deploying units to the northern part of Lyman and attempting to expand their presence from the direction of Drobysheve. Russian forces are holding positions in the southern part of the city. Combat is also taking place along the Shandryholove–Drobysheve line and in the direction of Kolodyazi. A new contact line has not yet stabilized; much of the area remains an operational zone for small groups.

In the Druzhkivka sector, Russian forces are maintaining pressure on Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka and the southern approaches to Druzhkivka. Ukrainian forces continue to hold out in Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka, with Ukrainian logistics hampered by constant Russian drone and artillery activity.

In the Dobropillja district, Russian forces are fighting for Serhiivka, attempting to penetrate the village from the south and expand their presence in the eastern section. Positional fighting continues along the Dobropillja–Zolotyi Kolodyaz’–Hruz’ke line. Russian units have advanced—as confirmed by Ukrainian sources—near the ventilation shaft west of Kotlyne and along the railway south of Hryshyne. OSINT sources report ongoing Russian assault operations towards Serhiivka, Vodyanskii, Novyi Donbas, and the Vodyans’ke mine.

Fighting continues for Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia district. To the east, Russian units are clearing out tree lines. Clashes are reported in Vasynivka, Omel’nyk, and Chervonyi Yar, with OSINT sources indicating a Russian advantage, though reports remain inconclusive. Three people were killed and 21 wounded in drone attacks in the region.

In the Kherson sector, Russian forces continued to strike UAV command posts and enemy positions in Beryslav and Kherson.

Graziella Giangiulio

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