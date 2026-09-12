ISRAELIRANWAR. Houthis: 5,400 square kilometers of territory along the Red Sea coast are under our control; Bab el-Mandeb: “Saudi ships barred”; military operation concluded.

US Vice President Vance has directly contacted the country’s top military leadership in the Middle East to obtain an objective assessment of the military conflict with Iran, the *New York Times* reports, citing sources. According to the newspaper, military officials expressed concern to the Vice President regarding the depletion of interceptor missile stocks for Patriot systems and other critical munitions.

Meanwhile, Israel has taken retaliatory measures against the United Kingdom regarding the Gaza Coordination Center. After the UK imposed restrictions on the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Israel decided to exclude British representatives from the Gaza Coordination Center. Previously, Israel had also removed Spanish military personnel from this center, which was established to support the ceasefire and coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israel’s recent decisions have sparked fresh debate over how political disagreements can affect humanitarian aid coordination and post-war reconstruction in Gaza. The UK, in turn, has reacted to Israel’s decisions, and diplomatic tensions between the two countries have escalated following the imposition of sanctions against the settlements.

In compliance with the Mecca agreements and under Western pressure, Turkey has decided to suspend the acceptance of air cargo bound for Iran; this was reported by the Rokna news agency, stating that all Turkish airports have stopped accepting cargo and shipments in transit with Iran as their final destination. In Israel, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated: “Iran possesses what Canada possesses; we will destroy all its energy facilities, including those located inland. Nothing—no gas, nothing… It is a terrible situation, but there is no other choice; the situation is explosive. If Iran attacks us, we will simply destroy all its energy facilities, including the inland ones. Oil, gas, refineries—they don’t have many left, but we will destroy whatever remains. That would destroy the country.” Smotrich made these frank and direct remarks—which are also circulating in Iranian and Kurdish media—adding: “The moment has arrived… Nothing else is needed, no further action is required, no frantic effort; ultimately, there is a vast sum of money allocated for this purpose. And, to put it plainly: in the face of such severe poverty and economic deprivation, this is a government on the verge of collapse, and that is the ultimate goal.”

According to information provided to CBS News, several U.S. aircraft sustained damage during the attacks launched by Iran against the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan last Wednesday. Reports indicate that an A-10 “Warthog” attack aircraft suffered damage severe enough to cause a wing to detach, while approximately eight F-15 fighter jets were damaged but subsequently returned to service. Additionally, more than 30 Patriot surface-to-air missiles were launched during the overnight bombardment.

The IDF has released videos claiming to show Ali Al-Taher’s tunnels prior to their demolition. In the footage, the tunnels appear ordinary; there is no imagery of the large, well-equipped operations rooms Israel had claimed existed, nor are any weapons caches or living quarters visible. These are simply crude, basic tunnels. The Israeli army gave Hezbollah members inside the tunnels a choice: raise a white flag and surrender, or die; they did not surrender. Fifty individuals held control of the tunnels for three months. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspected an arsenal of weapons discovered in the Ali Taher area.

Satellite imagery reveals further damage to Aramco oil facilities in the city of Jazan, in southern Saudi Arabia, dating back to September 9 of this year. The images show the aftermath of the fire: two storage tanks were completely destroyed, and two others were damaged.

Yesterday, September 11, an emergency diplomatic meeting was held in Oman; Persian Gulf Arab states are seeking a temporary agreement with Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. According to the *Financial Times*, foreign ministers from the Arab states bordering the Persian Gulf met in Salalah for in-depth consultations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The goal was to negotiate the establishment of a mechanism and a temporary agreement to ensure security and resume the transit of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz: a crucial development taking place against the backdrop of an energy shortage crisis and the paralysis of the region’s export routes. The talks, facilitated by Oman, will mark the “first meeting between high-level diplomats from the GCC and Iran” since the onset of the conflict between the United States and the Islamic Republic.

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dubai has announced the release of 10 Iranian fishermen who had been detained in the United Arab Emirates. According to the consulate, the 10 fishermen have left Dubai, bound for Bandar Abbas.

According to Reuters, Pakistan has conveyed warnings from Saudi Arabia to Iran regarding the need to pressure the Houthis to de-escalate the conflict; it is hoped that invoking the trilateral joint defense pact—the Mecca Agreement—might significantly influence the decisions of Iran’s political leadership. This news follows reports circulating earlier today suggesting that Pakistan is considering strikes against the Houthis at Saudi Arabia’s request. A Pakistani official told Reuters that Pakistan is seeking to maintain a neutral stance in the current conflict, as the country’s national interests are paramount and it does not wish to jeopardize relations with Iran.

And now, a look at the military situation in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on September 11. In an interview, US Navy official Hung Cao stated: “The Iranians have inflicted severe damage on Bahrain. There is nowhere left for the US Navy to dock. We have a task force evaluating whether to abandon this base.” CNN reports that the United States has expanded the scope of intelligence support and targeting assistance provided specifically for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Reportedly, over 100 US military personnel are involved in this activity—with one US official citing a figure of around 200—operating within a newly established joint command. US military personnel do not directly participate in attacks conducted by Saudi Arabia, nor do they conduct aerial refueling of Saudi aircraft or provide other operational support. According to the United States, Iran is providing significant support to Ansar Allah. CNN: “Hundreds of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are currently in Yemen to help the Houthis develop capabilities that threaten the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”

Trump rejects Bin Salman’s request to attack Yemen. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called US President Trump twice on Thursday, asking him to attack the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah; however, Trump rejected the request. Coinciding with these calls, Admiral Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), traveled to Riyadh on Thursday to coordinate actions regarding emergency situations.

According to Israel: “The siege of Bab el-Mandeb is worse than that of the Strait of Hormuz.”

A large portion of Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure, located beneath the Beaufort Ridge and the Nabatieh plateau, has been destroyed by the IDF. This involves a total of eight tunnels. The combined length of these tunnels exceeds 5.4 km. According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded in Lebanon after Israel destroyed Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure. NASA’s FIRMS satellite detected fires at unusual locations along the Yanbu-Ras Tanura pipeline, which transports oil from Saudi Arabia’s largest petrochemical complex to its export hub on the Red Sea. After Iran blocked Saudi oil tankers from the Strait of Hormuz, this route became the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s primary export link. Satellite imagery shows black smoke rising from the area, suggesting that the Houthis may have attacked the pipeline and severed the connection between Yanbu and the Ras Tanura complex. Images show thick smoke rising from Ras Al-Arah, in Lahij province, after the Yemeni army—led by the Ansarallah movement—launched three ballistic missiles. On September 11, missile attacks targeted the port of Ras al-A’ra in Lahj province.

In the last 24 hours, amidst the conflict against Saudi and Emirati mercenaries, Yemeni Ansarallah forces have seized control of four airfields along Yemen’s west coast and the Red Sea: the Mayun Island, Zuqar Island, Al-Mokha, and Dhubab.

The Houthis captured a significant quantity of armored vehicles, weapons, and military equipment at the entrance to the strategic Khalid base in the Al-Mukha (Mocha) area. According to Russian sources, during clashes with the Yemeni government army, the Houthis seized control of the city of Mocha and all of the republic’s islands in the Red Sea. Previously, the movement’s spokesman, Mohammed Abdulsalam, had stated that international trade through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains stable and secure. Ongoing military operations in coastal areas are limited in scope and defensive in nature. Over 2,000 mercenaries in the pay of Saudi Arabia were captured, along with their military equipment, on the islands of Zuqar, Hanish, and Mayyun. Forces loyal to the United Arab Emirates threatened to expel forces loyal to Saudi Arabia from Hadhramaut.

On the afternoon of September 11, Ansar Allah began advancing toward the city of Marib, coinciding with the withdrawal of “Dara’ Al-Watan” mercenaries from Al-Dhale. Yemeni forces captured 250 military personnel—including commanders of forces loyal to Saudi Arabia—after seizing control of the Hanish Islands. Within a few hours, Ansar Allah forces reached the local council headquarters in the Dhubab district, which overlooks Bab al-Mandeb.

A report yet to be confirmed: Brigadier General Tariq Saleh, along with his brother, has entered the United Arab Emirates, thereby abandoning the western Yemeni coast, which is now passing under Houthi control. Following the clashes, Yemeni forces assumed full control of Socotra Island and captured over 1,500 military personnel. Yemeni Armed Forces have announced the success of a military operation dubbed “God is Mightiest in Strength and Punishment,” which resulted in the capture of 5,400 square kilometers of territory along the Red Sea coast. It was also stated that international maritime navigation remains safe and permitted, with the exception of vessels linked to Saudi Arabia. During the offensive, a total of nine Saudi drones were shot down, and hundreds of Saudi-backed soldiers were taken prisoner. The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated that the blockade against Saudi Arabia would continue and that the policy of “escalation for escalation” would be maintained.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a US “Saildrone” unmanned surface vehicle (USV) in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate damage to two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, near Oman. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a security warning confirming that two ships were struck by projectiles of unknown origin four miles west of the port of Khasab, in Omani waters. IRGC naval forces targeted an American unmanned vessel in Iranian waters today.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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