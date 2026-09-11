ISRAELIRANWAR. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is under Houthi control. Forces loyal to Saudi Arabia have fallen. Iran is establishing a shipping exclusion zone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

With the election campaign in full swing, America is exploiting the Iran issue solely for electoral gain. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren stated: “Trump’s war against Iran has cost Americans an additional $100 billion in energy expenses.” Speaking from Dallas, Donald Trump said he would speak with Great Britain, France, and Canada—which have imposed sanctions regarding Israeli settlements in the West Bank—adding: “I fully understand what is happening, but I want to find out why it all happened so suddenly.” He also predicted that oil prices would plummet immediately after the election: “We’ll bring them down—below $2 a gallon.” He maintained that the war on Iran was waged to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, adding: “I think the war will end right after the election.” “We are not seeking negotiations with Iran. Negotiations might happen, but it is not something we are currently considering.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: “We will continue to exert economic pressure on Iran.” According to *Politico*, during a closed-door meeting with NATO ambassadors in July, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the Alliance, Matthew Whitaker, asked allies to withdraw from the Rome Statute, thereby renouncing their participation in the International Criminal Court. *Politico* reported that the United States is attempting to enlist allies in a campaign aimed at “systematically dismantling” the Court. China, Iran, and Russia issued a joint statement at the IAEA Board of Governors, rejecting Western attempts to increase pressure on Tehran regarding its nuclear program. The US representative at the UN Security Council session on Iran stated: “The United States firmly rejects the statements made by China and Russia and supports the position of Great Britain. Last year, this Council decided to reinstate sanctions resolutions against Iran and resume the process of implementing those sanctions. The periodic 90-day report was due today, but the Iranian government has unfortunately blocked access to nuclear sites. Russia and China wish to disregard the resolutions and defend Iran by exercising their veto power, thereby ignoring the fundamental principles of the United Nations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Mount Hermon in the Syrian Golan Heights and declared his country’s intention to “defeat Iran.” A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that there are currently no discussions regarding a possible military response by Pakistan to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia under the joint defense agreement that also includes Turkey. Pakistan will act in accordance with the agreement “at the appropriate time,” but there are no concrete plans at present.

Iran is establishing a shipping exclusion zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced. The maritime exclusion zone extends from Chabahar to areas of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, ship-to-ship crude oil transfer volumes in the Gulf of Oman have increased; over the past 14 days, the volume has reached 7.15 million barrels per day. These figures are based on Automatic Identification System (AIS) data and satellite imagery of these specific operations. This represents a 56% increase compared to the previous month.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement firmly condemning and rejecting all the baseless accusations and claims contained in the Arab League foreign ministers’ final statement regarding our country. Reaffirming its indisputable sovereignty over the three islands—Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb—the Islamic Republic of Iran considers any territorial claim concerning them to be devoid of legal or historical basis. The statement further notes that instability in the region stems from direct military incursions by the US-Israel coalition rather than from Iran’s presence. Iran has consistently emphasized the importance of ensuring security in the Persian Gulf in cooperation with the littoral states. After rejecting accusations of interference in Yemen’s internal affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the need to preserve the country’s unity and territorial integrity, as well as its support for intra-Yemeni negotiations.

And now, a look at the military situation as of 15:30 on September 10. A new test site has been set up at White Sands in New Mexico, to simulate US military attacks against the Fordow Mountain nuclear facility in Iran. Currently, US armed forces are capable of destroying the deeply buried Iranian facility only by using tactical nuclear warheads. A new classified system is under development. US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers; the military department made the announcement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tankers *M/T Kaviz*, *M/T Charminar*, *M/T Horizon 1*, and *M/T Riesco* were destroyed in the Gulf of Oman, as was the *M/T Derya* near Kharg Island. The command added that the vessels belonged to Iran’s “shadow fleet.”

US Black Hawk helicopters were reportedly damaged during Iranian attacks on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. CBS reported that, following the Iranian missile attack on the Al-Muwaqqar air base in Jordan, several US military aircraft sustained damage: an A-10 lost a wing, and approximately eight F-15 fighter jets were damaged. According to CBS, US forces stationed in Jordan were forced to launch over 30 Patriot missiles to counter the Iranian missile attacks.

Israeli artillery is targeting the eastern area of ​​Deir al-Balah, in Gaza.

In Lebanon, artillery shelling has resumed on Douhat Kafr Rumman, in the Jabal Amel region. Israeli artillery struck the Marjayoun plain with four shells. Israeli forces are setting fire to homes in the town of Beit Yahoun. Alarms were heard inside the U.S. embassy complex in Baghdad on the evening of September 9.

Ansarullah reportedly destroyed three additional oil storage tanks at the Jazan refinery in the city of Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia. On the morning of September 10, warning sirens were activated in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

In Yemen, pro-Saudi forces have lost numerous locations. Many detainees were released and invited to enlist with the Houthis. Over the past 24 hours, Ansar Allah captured an area of ​​approximately 2,600 square kilometers in Yemen, seizing control of Mocha and the strategic Zuqar Island. Houthi forces are advancing southward toward Dubab; the most intense clashes are occurring near Mount Dubab and the Omari camp, located north of the city. With the collapse of the final defensive lines in and around Dubab, Ansar Allah will effectively gain control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait along the Yemeni coast. By the afternoon of September 10, control of the Dubab district in southwestern Yemen was confirmed. The Houthis captured a significant quantity of armored vehicles, weapons, and military equipment at the entrance to the strategic “Khalid” base in the Al-Mukha (Mocha) area. Official Ansar Allah media released a video showing recent fighting on the eastern Al-Jawf front, which ended with the failure of attacks by the Saudi-led coalition. Over the past two days, Saudi-backed mercenaries, supported by the Saudi Air Force, launched a new series of operations aimed at disrupting control lines in various parts of Yemen. One of the most critical fronts is in Al-Jawf province, centering on the Al-Labnat and Al-Itma bases. The released video shows clashes in this area—specifically near the Jabal Al-Rawadi mountains, between the Al-Labnat and Al-Itma bases.

On the afternoon of September 10, large contingents of Saudi-backed PLC forces were withdrawing from Hays, the last major city on the road to Al-Khokha on Yemen’s west coast. Ansarallah (the Houthis) launched heavy ballistic missile and drone attacks against troop concentrations around the city, though it has not yet been captured.

General Tareq Saleh ordered all units to retreat toward Mokha and accused Saudi Arabia of abandoning his forces. A soldier from the Southern forces—backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE—described the events during the fighting: “The first betrayal came from a brotherly nation. While all this was happening, they didn’t launch a single attack.” “They neither intervened nor provided anyone with even a single bullet. They didn’t even guarantee basic vehicle support.” “Entire brigades handed their equipment over to the Houthis and allowed the enemy to attack our forces from the rear.”

Yemeni President (Houthi) Mahdi al-Mashat announced a presidential pardon for West Coast fighters who lay down their arms and surrender. He also instructed the authorities in Hodeidah and Taiz to make the necessary arrangements to implement this measure. On the afternoon of September 10, Ansarallah forces penetrated the strategic port city of Mokha.

On the Taiz front, Houthi forces made rapid advances in the Al-Wazi’iyah and Mozah districts in the western part of Taiz province. During these rapid advances, supported by popular committees, Yemeni armed forces secured Al-Wazi’iyah and Al-Mokha, the key Khaled bin Walid base, and areas within the Al-Wazi’iyah district—including Al-Hania, Al-Aqma, and Al-Gheil—pushing as far as the outskirts of Al-Shaqira, the district’s administrative center. On the afternoon of September 10, Ansarallah forces took full control of the town of Moza’ in Taiz province and are advancing toward the town of Dhubab in the Bab el-Mandeb area. In the southern part of Hodeidah province, Ansarallah forces seized the important towns of Hays and subsequently Al-Khukhah; continuing their advance along the coast and liberating Yahtal, they entered and took control of the port of Al-Mokha—a site of critical strategic importance. Should Ansarallah complete its takeover of western Yemen, it could impose a blockade and secure full control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. UAE-backed forces are preventing Saudi-backed forces—who had fled the Yemeni army’s advance—from entering southern cities with their weapons.

The city of Mokha has also been captured. Footage shows Ansarallah fighters pausing along the road to perform the *Sajdat al-Shukr* (prostration of gratitude) upon their entry into the strategic Red Sea port city. Photos show Houthi forces at Mokha airport. Ansarallah forces are located 60 km from Bab el-Mandeb. Zaqar Island is not yet under Ansarallah control.

Incident 98 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla, Yemen. Saudi forces targeted their own mercenaries’ weapons depots and vehicles to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Iran attacked two US vessels, eight oil tankers, and ten ships that had violated territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. According to the Tasnim agency, citing the IRGC, the attacks were carried out to prevent them from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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