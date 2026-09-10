ISRAELIRANWAR. Tehran: 40 missiles fired overnight. The largest attack since last April. 63 surface-to-air interceptor missiles used to stop Iranian cluster warheads.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on 36 entities linked to the Iranian aviation sector, adding them to the “Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons” (SDN) list. The sanctions target 27 Iranian airlines and aviation-sector entities, as well as foreign companies that—according to authorities—have supported Iran’s aviation industry by providing freight transport, logistics, procurement, and other services. The U.S. Treasury states that Tehran uses this sector to transport weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo. These measures are part of a broader Trump administration campaign known as “Operation Economic Isolator,” aimed at further isolating Iran economically.

Republican Representative Randy Fine threatened British companies with sanctions under Florida’s anti-boycott laws should the UK proceed with a ban on trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The UK responded by announcing a national ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Following Britain’s announcement, 11 countries issued a joint statement announcing a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories: France, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Iceland, Portugal, and Sweden. In response to measures taken by the United Kingdom, Israel has announced the closure of the British Consulate in Jerusalem, banned 12 British citizens from entering Israel, and suspended British involvement in the US-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed countries banning trade with illegal Israeli settlements, stating: “Sanctions are not the solution; dialogue is. I say to all foreign governments: stop. Abandon the dead-end path of sanctions and boycotts, and turn instead toward constructive dialogue and cooperation.”

The Israeli Foreign Minister stated: “We have decided to ban 12 British parliamentarians and citizens from entering Israel and to close the British consulate in Jerusalem (which provides services to Palestinians). Britain is no longer permitted to participate in the US-led coordination mission for Gaza.” The commander of the Israeli Navy issued a warning to Erdoğan: “We are monitoring your actions and preparing accordingly.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “We will have to go to war in the West Bank, disarm the Arabs there, and ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the State of Israel. They will be able to manage their own lives provided they possess no weapons—neither an army nor a police force—and accept Israel as a Jewish state. Anyone who engages in terrorism will have to leave or simply die, because the army will defeat them. Arabs in the West Bank will not become Israeli citizens after we extend Israeli sovereignty over the territory; certainly not within the next fifty years. We cannot grant them what they failed to achieve by force: sovereignty—that is, the opportunity to enter Israeli democracy and destroy us from within.” He further stated: “We need a massive campaign, and we must mobilize Jews worldwide. It is possible to create a vast network so that everyone becomes a sort of ‘online army.’ And here in Israel, we will set up an operations center to provide concrete responses.”

US government sources told the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadid that negotiations between Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Lebanon have led to a de-escalation of tensions, thanks to contacts between the US and Israel over the past twenty-four hours.

The President of the United Arab Emirates warned Netanyahu about a major Hamas operation prior to October 7. According to an investigation published today in Israel, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed called Benjamin Netanyahu about a week and a half before October 7, warning him that Yahya Sinwar was planning an unusual and significant move against Israel. The report states that the UAE had received messages regarding an “earthquake” and a “horrific operation” being planned by Sinwar.

Reports from Iran indicate a sharp drop in internet speeds across the country in recent hours. Deputy Communications Minister Houshang Akrabi stated: “The internet service disruptions were caused by a malfunction of a fiber-optic cable in Armenia.”

And now, a look at the military situation in the Middle East and West Asia as of 3:30 PM on September 9. According to the *Wall Street Journal*, Iran launched a series of attacks yesterday against US Navy vessels—attacks that the US military has not yet disclosed. This marks the second wave of attacks following the launch of Iranian ballistic missiles on Saturday targeting a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer. None of the American ships sustained damage during these attacks; however, these attempts by Iran are raising concerns in Washington, as experts believe Tehran is seeking to escalate the conflict by using more sophisticated weaponry and potentially receiving assistance from China or Russia.

Iranian sources have stated that the country is deploying new, advanced-capability missiles designed to strike US warships. These missiles are believed to be equipped with electro-optical guidance systems capable of maneuvering toward a moving target by analyzing imagery. However, to utilize this capability, Iran still needs to know the approximate location of the US warships at the start of the attack. This fact is causing concern among US officials, as China and Russia could potentially assist Iran in tracking the location of American vessels.

A US administration source reported that US forces attacked several Iranian oil tankers linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to renewed attempts to strike a US warship with missiles.

US E-3C Sentry AWACS aircraft are arriving in the Middle East from the US, signaling preparations for a large-scale conflict. The United States is also… …increasing the number of fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft in the region. US Central Command: “No US warship has been attacked; “…all attack attempts by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have failed.” Meanwhile, US forces have successfully destroyed 10 Iranian tankers in the last week alone. These vessels were part of a covert, multi-billion-dollar network funding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iran is unable to protect them.

On the night of September 8, Iranian anti-ship missiles were fired at a US warship. In response, US Central Command stated: “We destroyed five Iranian tankers after the Revolutionary Guards targeted a US warship with missiles twice in the last two days.”

Unlike CENTCOM, the *New York Times* reports that US soldiers were wounded in Iranian attacks on Jordan. An Iranian missile landed just meters away from a US air defense system that was launching interceptors against incoming Iranian missiles.

On the night of September 8–9, Iranian ballistic missiles struck Jordan. A US base in Jordan was hit by a cluster warhead. A US administration source stated: “The Iranian attack on a base in Jordan was ineffective, and there were no casualties among American military personnel.”

The US airbase at Azraq, Jordan, was targeted by Iran. Local sources in Jordan reported a large number of Iranian missiles heading toward US airbases in the country. The US military launched dozens of interceptors to shoot down the Iranian missiles. Impacts were recorded at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan during the Iranian missile attacks.

Contrary to what was shown in videos, Jordan reported intercepting 18 Iranian missiles, noting that two missiles landed. …in “open areas.” Satellite imagery will clarify what happened. Cluster warheads were used in the two rounds of launches against Jordan.

In Iraq, a drone attacked an American oil tanker at the Al-Amaya port in southern Iraq. The targeted tanker was carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.

Unconfirmed reports mention an explosion in Bahrain.

On the night of September 8, launches were fired from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia. Air raid sirens were activated due to a missile attack on Najran. Jeddah International Airport also came under attack.

On the morning of the 9th, the Houthis reported over 30 airstrikes carried out by the Saudi air force overnight against various targets in Yemen. Ansarullah forces launched a multi-front offensive against areas of the district of Al-Wazeah, southwest of Taiz. Despite airstrikes by Saudi Arabian armed forces, within a few hours they managed to seize control of the Al-Wazeah–Al-Mukha road, as well as the areas of Al-Hania, Al-Aqama, and Al-Gheil in the northern part of the district.

Fighting continues as Ansarullah forces attempt to expand further south and west within the district.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “We have seized a US unmanned underwater vehicle at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.” It is a US Dive-LD UUV. Three explosions have been reported near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians have launched ballistic missiles toward the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has ordered oil tankers operating near Kuwait and Bahrain to leave the area immediately, following US attacks on Iranian tankers. Iran has launched at least 40 missiles; this is the largest and most powerful attack since last April. At least 63 surface-to-air missiles may have been deployed, given the number of Iranian launches. Surface-to-air missiles were also used to intercept cluster warheads.

Overnight, the United States struck an Iranian oil tanker off Kharg Island. Others were also targeted in the Strait.

The missile launches from Iran originated in Kermanshah, Zanjan, and Qom.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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