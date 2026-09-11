UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Peace Agreement: Moscow pushes the front line forward to force political negotiations; Kyiv’s primary goal is a truce to save energy infrastructure and grain transport.

Visits to Moscow and Kyiv by US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with a phone call between Presidents Putin and Trump, have revealed a fundamental disagreement between Russia and Ukraine regarding how to end the conflict. Moscow is pushing for a swift political solution while simultaneously intensifying attacks on Ukrainian targets and advancing on the battlefield. Kyiv views securing a truce as the primary objective—specifically, a mutual agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure and grain shipments.

Donald Trump’s pledge to call Vladimir Putin first and Volodymyr Zelenskyy second was only partially fulfilled. The conversation with the Russian president took place on the evening of September 8, whereas the call with the Ukrainian president did not happen. However, earlier that same day, officials in Kyiv had stated that a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy was indeed scheduled.

“The peace process has gained momentum. President Trump’s representatives are trying to find common ground,” said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, noting that negotiations have been relaunched within the context of a “new reality.” “The situation has changed on the battlefield and in the skies over Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, in our view, it is simply necessary to update our approaches,” Tykhyi continued.

According to Tykhyi, the progress of the diplomatic process will depend on Moscow, given that “Ukraine is ready.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official announced a preliminary agreement for a meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy this month, as well as the possibility of a phone call between the two.

A CIA spokesperson denied reports—stemming from a *Financial Times* article—that Ratcliffe was set to take on a more significant role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian side also stated: “Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin did not discuss changes to the composition of the US delegation for negotiations on Ukraine during their phone call,” according to Dmitry Peskov.

Russia views Abu Dhabi as a priority venue for a meeting on Ukraine; Yuri Ushakov conveyed this to the Russian press. “Abu Dhabi will be considered as a venue for a new round of talks on Ukraine when the time comes for substantive discussion,” Peskov clarified.

These remarks were echoed by Patrushev: “Russia must rely primarily on itself regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine,” stated Patrushev, an advisor to the Russian President, speaking to the American press. He noted that while the United States can influence Ukraine, Europe also exerts influence over Kyiv, creating contradictions. European countries have no interest in peace in Ukraine, he added.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to include Rome and Warsaw in any potential peace talks, ANSA reported. The minister emphasized that Kyiv should look to the European Union as a whole, rather than limiting itself to individual countries in the region. According to Tajani, the participation of Italy and Poland, alongside France and Germany, would ensure a broader and more effective format for the diplomatic initiative.

Hungary lost a legal case regarding the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, Reuters reported. Budapest had challenged the European Union’s decision to allocate windfall profits generated by Russian Central Bank assets to finance Ukraine’s defense. The EU General Court dismissed the appeal, stating that the matter fell outside its jurisdiction.

Finnish police decided not to initiate criminal proceedings regarding the entry of Ukrainian UAVs into Finnish airspace between late March and early April. Investigators believe the UAVs entered Finnish airspace accidentally—due to navigation interference and weather conditions—and that there are therefore no grounds to initiate criminal proceedings.

According to Ukraine: “Over the coming year, Russia will secure satellite communication coverage across the entire territory of Ukraine, and this will lead to our defeat,” stated Dmytro Kotsiubailo, commander of the 1st “Perun” Separate Assault Regiment.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov confirmed the news: “Russia and India are working on creating their own orbital stations; a joint cross-flight program is a possibility for the future.” “In the future, we might also discuss cross-flights with mixed crews as well as scientific experiments and joint research.” Russia and India plan to organize a joint pilot voyage along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2027; First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated this in an interview with Interfax.

Two Azerbaijani citizens died following an attack on the vessel *Tedy* in the Black Sea; the country’s Foreign Ministry announced the news. Two other citizens were injured. There were 10 people on board in total. The vessel is owned by Mert Marine Corporation and flies the Somali flag. At the time of the attack, it was located near the port of Odesa. The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance stated, “We have reached the limit”: delays in social payments could soon occur in Ukraine. Finance Minister Marchenko urged lawmakers to support the bills upon which EU and IMF funding depends. According to the minister, the government is already forced to postpone certain expenditures due to a liquidity shortage. A Russian court upheld an arrest warrant issued in absentia for Kyrylo Budanov, former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, who is accused of using prohibited means and methods of warfare. He faces up to 20 years in prison in Russia.

In Russia, September 10th marked a day of commemoration for those killed in deep-strike attacks by Kyiv. Novorossiysk declared a mourning period for the victims of a massive attack by the Ukrainian regime; Mayor Andrey Kravchenko made the announcement. Four people, including a child, died following a drone attack in Novorossiysk; the governor of the Kuban region reported the news. Twenty-nine people were injured; three of them are in serious condition. …conditions. A drone attack warning was issued for the first time in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. Due to the security measures implemented, Rosaviatsia restricted aircraft arrivals and departures at the airports of Surgut, Nyagan, Uray, Igrim, and Sovetsky. The regional education department ordered a shift to remote learning for students in the second school shift. A fire broke out after drone debris fell on an industrial facility in Novy Urengoy (Yamal); Governor Dmitry Artyukhov reported the incident. Twenty-eight people, including two children, were injured in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces in Sochi on September 9, according to the region’s operational headquarters. Four people, including a child, were hospitalized.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, reiterated to the Russian press: “There is no need for mobilization.” According to Medvedev, the needs of the Armed Forces are being fully met by contract soldiers and volunteers. Medvedev dismissed rumors of an alleged imminent new wave of mobilization as a provocation by Ukrainian authorities, driven by their own manpower shortages.

And now, a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on September 10. Throughout the day on September 9, Ukrainian armed forces continued large-scale UAV attacks on Russian territory. Between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 108 drones across 16 regions, including the Moscow area, Crimea, and the Black Sea. For the first time during the conflict, an attack reached Novy Urengoy: the governor of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YNAO) reported that an industrial facility was struck, sparking a fire caused by falling debris. Personnel had been evacuated beforehand; no casualties or injuries were reported. The distance from the Ukrainian border exceeds 2,500 km. Attacks on Krasnodar Krai and the Black Sea coast continued into the evening. In Sochi, Ukrainian forces deployed uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). In Novorossiysk, cleanup and damage assessment operations continued following the previous night’s incursion: 472 apartments across 73 apartment buildings and 69 private homes sustained damage. Attacks on Ukrainian territory by Russian armed forces continued throughout the day and night. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the destruction of six locomotives used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions. A MiG-29 aircraft was reportedly destroyed by a long-range UAV at the Vasylkiv airfield in the Kyiv region. Damage was also reported to a tugboat escorting vessels to the port of Odesa. Overnight, the main massive attack targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Kryvyi Rih, attack drones struck five targets in the Tsentralno-Miskyi and Saksahanskyi districts. Ukrainian authorities reported casualties and damage to residential buildings, educational and cultural institutions, and industrial facilities. Around 02:00, jet-powered UAVs were detected heading towards Chornomorsk.

On September 9, border areas of the Bryansk region were hit by a series of UAV attacks. One person was killed and nine were injured as a result of Ukrainian attacks. A missile alert was issued for the region again overnight.

In the Sumy district, fighting continues along almost the entire frontline. Russian forces report an advance of Russian troops near Kyyanytsya and the repelling of a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Mohrytsia. Small-arms clashes are underway near Ulanove and Tovstodubove in the Shostka district. The Russian armed forces report the redeployment to the Sumy region of Ukrainian Navy units that were previously operating in the Black Sea.

Attacks in the Belgorod region continued throughout the evening and night. Infrastructure damage left some residents temporarily without electricity.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces advanced 300 meters near Hoptivka. In the Vovchansk sector, small-arms engagements are underway near Shevchenkove and Petropavlivka, with an advance recorded near Mala Vovcha. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, intense fighting is taking place near Vilkhuvatka. On September 9, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Ozerne had come under Russian control and that fighting was continuing in the areas of Mala Vovcha, Komisarove, and Buzove. The Ukrainian side disputes claims regarding encirclement; the configuration of the “pocket” requires further verification.

The situation remains difficult in the Lyman sector. Fighting is ongoing in Lyman and near Drobysheve, Ridkodub, Katerynivka, and Shandryholove. Russian units retain control of the southern part of Lyman and Makarivka. Ukrainian armed forces are continuing counterattacks in the Ridkodub–Katerynivka sector. The presence of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) has been reported near Kolodyazi, and the situation for Russian forces near Drobysheve is critical. A new contact line has not yet stabilized; much of the area is the scene of reciprocal actions carried out by small groups.

In the direction of Druzhkivka, forces are maintaining pressure north of Kostiantynivka and towards the southern approaches to Druzhkivka. Russian sources report advances following clashes near Rais’ke and an approach to the city’s southwestern outskirts. Ukrainian forces are saturating the Druzhkivka area with drones and redeploying reinforcements towards the Kostiantynivka urban area.

In the Zaporizhzhia district—specifically in the Kam’yans’ke area—Russian forces are attempting to retake previously lost positions; advances have been reported in Stepnohirs’k and in areas north of the town. In the Orikhiv sector, fighting continues within the urban area and near Preobrazhenka. In the Huliaipole sector, combat is underway near Verkhnia Tersa, while Ukrainian forces are launching counterattacks near Liubyts’ke.

No significant changes to the frontline have been recorded in the Kherson sector.

Graziella Giangiulio

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