UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Berlin to supply new PAC-2 missiles to Kyiv. Lavrov: bear in mind Putin’s words—”In the event of an EU attack on the Russian Federation, the war would be ‘completely different and very short’.”

European and US officials believe the war in Ukraine will likely continue into next year, given that recent US diplomatic efforts have failed to yield substantial progress in negotiations with President Vladimir Putin (Bloomberg). Putin intends to intensify attacks on Ukraine during the winter—specifically targeting energy and heating infrastructure—while an increase in hybrid operations and political interference is expected in Europe, aimed at undermining Western support for Kyiv. According to officials, Moscow aims to reach the spring in a stronger negotiating position.

Hungary is expelling 10 Russian diplomats for “unacceptable actions,” the Foreign Minister stated, citing a violation of the Vienna Convention. The Russian ambassador to Hungary described the expulsion as a hostile act that would be met with a response. “Assurances from the new Hungarian authorities regarding their willingness for pragmatic cooperation with Russia are worthless,” remarked Russian Ambassador Evgeny Stanislavov.

German police have arrested a saboteur identified as Daniel F., according to the *Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung*. F. is believed to be responsible for sabotage attacks on electrical substations in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, and Brandenburg. The 48-year-old man had been wanted since September 3. Security sources report that F. was arrested during a traffic stop near Weisweiler (North Rhine-Westphalia).

On September 9, it was announced that Germany will urgently supply Ukraine with PAC-2 guided air-defense missiles for Patriot systems, drawing from Bundeswehr stocks. This was stated by Defense Minister Pistorius. Amidst an internal party crisis following the AfD’s first state-level election victory, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that he would continue to support Ukraine, despite the strengthening of right-wing forces opposed to further aid for Kyiv. “Because Ukraine defends us too,” he stated.

Norway intends to discuss maritime security issues with Russia and organize meetings between the two countries’ border guards and military personnel, according to statements made by the Royal Armed Forces headquarters to the Russian press. The Russian embassy confirmed the existence of functioning communication channels between Oslo and Moscow. At the same time, the Russian diplomatic mission noted that, due to Norway’s confrontational stance, it is not yet possible to speak of full cooperation regarding security and stability in the Arctic region.

The Russian-flagged ro-ro cargo ship *Lady Mariia* was attacked by unidentified drones in the Mediterranean Sea on the night of September 6, 2026. The attack took place in the Mediterranean (initial reports indicate the vessel was near Crete) while the ship was en route from Algeria (other sources suggest it was heading to Syria). Twelve precision strikes by drones equipped with munition-launching systems were reported, followed by a fire on board. The attack was carried out using drones presumably originating from Libya. The *Lady Mariia* is owned by the Russian company MG-Flot LLC (formerly Transmorflot). According to Libyan sources, the ship was carrying weapons, and the drones were reportedly Ukrainian-made and launched from Tripoli.

In Ukraine, service stations are now being protected against FPV drones through the use of anti-drone netting. In recent days, the building housing the TV channel *We Are Ukraine* was struck. According to Zelenskyy, the building was partially destroyed. Ukraine’s military-industrial sector unveiled the “Korall” air-defense missile system—developed by the Luch Design Bureau—for the first time at an international trade fair in Poland. The system is designed to intercept cruise and ballistic missiles. Anti-drone netting has been installed on the road to Chernobyl, in the Kyiv region. Representatives of the National Guard of Ukraine had previously acknowledged the possibility that Russian armed forces might advance toward Kyiv.

Regarding negotiations, Rada MP Anna Skorokhod stated: “Witkoff and Kushner brought peace terms to Kyiv that were worse than the previous ones.” “It wasn’t just a shift; they arrived with conditions even worse than what we had before. They brought worse terms. While constitutional amendments and territorial recognition weren’t demanded previously, now “…is asking for it,” he stated.

A meeting between Zelensky and Trump has been tentatively scheduled for September, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi. A telephone conversation is also a possibility.

Regarding exchanges during recent meetings with the United States, the Russian Foreign Minister stated: “Russia is not against the dollar, but it will not trade its resources for beads.” Lavrov advised keeping in mind Putin’s words that, “in the event of an attack by Europe on the Russian Federation, the war would be ‘completely different and very short’.” “Ukraine no longer exists as a legitimate entity in global politics; it has lost all the attributes of an independent actor in international relations,” Lavrov declared. “There can be no discussion of any option that essentially replicates Ukraine’s accession to NATO,” the Foreign Minister noted during the *Big Game* program on Channel One. “Russia is open to negotiations but will not halt the pursuit of its objectives by military means while they are taking place,” Lavrov added.

And regarding the escalation with Germany: “Russia is revoking its consent for the operation of the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg. The mission must cease its activities by September 18,” the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. German Goethe-Institut cultural centers in Russia must also cease operations, and their seconded staff have been ordered to leave the country by September 13, 2026. The head of the German diplomatic mission has received the relevant notifications. The Foreign Ministry stated that responsibility for this new escalation in bilateral relations lies with the German authorities.

The Russian government has reportedly approved a draft agreement with Serbia on cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space. Roscosmos, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been tasked with negotiating with the Serbian side and, once an agreement is reached, signing the document on behalf of the Russian government.

In the military sphere, Russian media reports indicate that the Russian government has included anti-drone rifles in the list of service and civilian weapons issued to postal workers. The Russian Ministry of Transport plans to test unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in flights over the Amur River within a pilot zone shared with China, as announced by Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin in an interview with TASS. According to Ukrainian aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse, Russia is currently producing between 1,000 and 1,400 jet-powered UAVs per month and plans to increase this figure to 3,000 in the near future. “This could become a serious problem, as they are comparable to conventional cruise missiles in terms of the difficulty of detection, interception, and countermeasures.” “Furthermore, they carry a rather powerful warhead, currently reaching 90 kg,” the expert believes.

On September 9, the Russian patrol ship *Neustrashimy* was spotted in the southern part of the North Sea. Its mission is to protect Russian vessels sailing in international waters. Also in the military sphere, a list of visits to Latvia by troops from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s “Lyut” assault brigade has come to light; the timing of these visits coincides with the raids on Ust-Luga.

Front line status as of 15:30 on September 9. Overnight, the Ukrainian armed forces continued a massive attack on southern Russia. The primary targets were Novorossiysk and Sevastopol. In Novorossiysk, fires broke out at the port and at industrial facilities; near Anapa, a wooded area caught fire due to falling debris. Traffic was temporarily suspended on the Novorossiysk-Gelendzhik route. Air raid alerts were also issued for Crimea, as well as for the Rostov, Voronezh, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, and Kaluga regions, and for the DPR and LPR. Restrictions were imposed at several airports.

Mutual long-range attacks continued throughout the day on September 8. After a pause linked to a visit by American negotiators, Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone attack against Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine. The Ukrainian side reported impacts and destruction in the capital and in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions. Of note was an additional attack on a border crossing in the Odesa region: the Starokozache checkpoint.

In the region of Chernihiv: Russian armed forces report the destruction—via missile strikes—of two enemy logistics centers in Chernihiv and Pryluky. Near Ch…ornyi Rih; according to Russian forces, an attack drone launch site and a drone depot were struck. Separately, it is reported that the communities of Kholmy, Berezna, Sedniv, Sosnytsia, and part of Tupychiv have been designated as territories of potential combat operations.

In the Sumy sector, Russian armed forces report an advance by Russian assault units along virtually the entire front line. In the Sumy district, an advance of up to 500 meters in depth has been reported across 16 sectors. Fighting is underway near Ulanove and Tovstodubove, in the Shostka district. Aviation, artillery, and UAV crews have carried out strikes in the areas of Shostka, Velyka Pysarivka, Partyzans’ke, Mykil’s’ke, Stepanivka, Stets’kivka, Lesnoj, and Tovstodubove. The Ukrainians are attempting to contain the offensive through the massive use of FPV drones and UAVs.

On the Kharkiv axis, fighting continues in the northeast of the region. According to relevant online sources, Russian forces are advancing near Hoptivka, expanding the zone of control around Bilyi Kolodyaz, and advancing in the Mala Vovcha area. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian forces are consolidating gains near Bereznyky and Dovhen’ke. Casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides are heavy.

Lyman. The AFU continue to exert pressure along the Karpivka–Redkodub–Katerynivka line and are intensifying operations from the direction of Drobysheve and the northern part of Lyman. Urban combat is underway within Lyman itself. In the Redkodub sector, Russian units are launching counterattacks and holding their positions.

On the Druzhkivka axis, fighting continues north of Kostiantynivka and on the approaches to Druzhkivka. Ukrainian forces acknowledge the Russian advance south of Chervone and the presence of Russian assault groups in Izhevka, though they maintain that most of the settlement remains a “gray zone” and that no solid foothold has yet been established there. Russian sources report constant pressure in this sector and the advance of small assault groups.

In the direction of Dobropillia, fighting is underway near Serhiivka, Matyasheve, and Novohryshyne. Russian units are maintaining pressure toward Dobropillia, while Ukrainian forces are simultaneously attempting to cut off the salient and retake previously lost positions. No significant or confirmed changes to the front line were recorded overnight.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian forces are occupying new positions near Novoyakovlivka and Novopavlivka. Sporadic fighting continues at Oreckiv. Further east, Russian units are striking Ukrainian temporary deployment points and logistics infrastructure in the areas of Yehorivka and Omelnyk, as well as along the Obshche–Vilnyanka line.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces continue to launch systematic attacks against enemy positions in Kherson and on the right bank.

Graziella Giangiulio

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