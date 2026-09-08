UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky: Kiev is ready for a compromise. Lavrov: “Yes to tripartite dialogue.” EU allocates funds for Patriot purchase. Sumy is a battleground.

US Representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner feel “confident” after consecutive meetings with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Kushner said President Trump instructed them to develop a peace plan and do everything possible to end the war definitively, although serious obstacles remain as Russia and Ukraine continue to trade blows and Zelensky insists that any agreement must end the war on fair terms. The British newspaper Spectator criticizes Kiev: “Ukraine is losing the war.” According to the Telegraph, Witkoff and Kushner’s visits to Moscow and Kiev are a “circus” and a “disgrace.” Witkoff, however, reiterated that significant progress has been made following the Moscow-Kiev talks, including in coordinating the trilateral meetings.

The Russians are more open about negotiations. “In all contacts with Russia regarding Ukraine, the Americans base their actions on the ground, which has prompted a positive response from Moscow and a willingness to continue the dialogue,” said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also dismissed Kiev’s statements regarding the proposals put forward by Whitkoff and Kushner as speculation.

Minister Lavrov also stated that Russia will achieve its goals militarily “if the West dissuades countries proposing compromise initiatives from reaching a solution.” “There are currently no ‘secret negotiations’ underway on the Ukrainian conflict,” Lavrov stated in an interview with the Russian press.

He also said: “The return to the Black Sea grain initiative is unacceptable.” “Ukraine has asked Turkey to propose a moratorium on attacks on ships in the Black Sea. The minister believes that such a moratorium is not applicable.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov agreed with the negotiations: “Russia plans to resume trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine.” According to Peskov, Russia intends to achieve the objectives of the special operation, but will prefer to do so through peaceful means. Peskov added that Moscow did not start the conflict but is trying to end it, while Kiev “lacks flexibility” regarding its resolution.

On September 8, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. “The conversation lasted exactly an hour. According to Ushakov, it was constructive and frank, and the presidents exchanged views on Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s recent trip to Moscow and Kiev.” “Putin told Trump that Russia has no aggressive plans against Europe,” according to presidential aide Ushakov.

“Russia hopes to break Ukraine with large-scale attacks this winter and force it to make territorial concessions,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Moscow hopes that a large-scale winter offensive and attacks on infrastructure will make Ukraine more docile. It also believes that Ukraine has already made all possible compromises.”

New York is a possible venue for talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, particularly on de-escalation in the energy sector during the winter, Zelenskyy says. The parties discussed possible de-escalation measures before and during the winter, particularly in the energy sector. Zelenskyy believes that September and October should be used to restart the diplomatic process before the arrival of winter. On September 8, Zelenskyy, following Russian air strikes on Ukrainian ports, declared that Kiev is “ready to find a compromise.”

Meanwhile, the EU will allocate €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles for Ukraine, as part of a €90 billion loan, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The UK will also allocate £100 million ($135 million) to purchase Patriot missiles from the United States for Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence announced. The funds will be disbursed through the US-funded Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) arms procurement program for Ukraine, which London joined earlier this year. The aid package will also include large-caliber artillery shells and drones. The weapons will be delivered before the onset of winter.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 4:30 PM on September 8. During a major attack in Perm, Russia, on September 7, one of the Ukrainian drones struck a 16-story residential building. One person was killed and four injured. In the Saratov region, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure overnight, with a preliminary death toll, according to the governor.

Russian attacks on transport and logistics infrastructure continued on Ukrainian soil. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of trains near Vyshneve, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, by FAB missiles, and truck parking areas, including tankers, in the Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Chernihiv, the Russian military reported the destruction of a key logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces following a missile attack. In Pryluky, a British American Tobacco factory was set on fire after an attack. A series of explosions rocked Kiev overnight: Ukrainian authorities reported the use of ballistic missiles and drones, and a warehouse caught fire.

Fighting continues in the Sumy region. Russian forces reported halting the advance of a Ukrainian assault group in the direction of Novokostyantynivka. A counterattack by two Ukrainian assault groups was repelled near Mohrytsya. In the Shostka region, Russian assault units reported advancing 200 meters near Tovstodubove. Aviation, artillery, and drone crews targeted the areas of Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillya, Kyyanytsya, Ulanove, Esman, and other Ukrainian rear areas.

In the Belgorod region, attacks continued throughout the day. One person was killed and four others were injured in drone strikes. Residential buildings, cars, warehouses, and infrastructure have been damaged.

In the Cherkiv sector, Russian forces are expanding their zone of control near Kozakha Lopan. Fighting continues near Hoptivka in the Lyptsi sector. In the Vovchansk sector, an attempt by Ukrainian forces to break through towards Gogino was thwarted, with the destruction of an armored vehicle and two ATVs. In the Velykyi Burluk district, Russian assault units advanced towards Bereznyky.

In Donetsk, 13 civilians have been injured in Ukrainian drone strikes over the past 24 hours. The strikes hit Donetsk, Horlivka, Mariupol, and the Yasynuvata municipal district. Three residential buildings and five civilian infrastructures were damaged.

In Luhansk, drone strikes killed one person and injured three others. Ten municipalities have been hit in the past 24 hours, with damage to transport, industrial, civilian, and municipal infrastructure. Air defense forces and mobile fire groups have destroyed approximately 60 air targets.

In Lyman, “the situation continues to deteriorate south of Redkodub and in the Karpivka area, jeopardizing the stability of control over Shandryholove and several neighboring villages,” Russian social media reports say. North of Lyman, Ukrainian forces are massing in Stavky, moving small groups toward Zarichne and Yampolivka, and sabotage groups are reported advancing toward the Terny area. They confirm Ukrainian presence in the southern part of the town of Lyman, previously controlled by Russian forces.

In the direction of Druzhkivka, pressure on Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka from the east continues and advances toward the town itself. Fighting continues in the east, with Russian air forces targeting Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka and Druzhkivka.

East of Zaporizhia, Russian forces continue to press Ukrainian positions, with units advancing west of Novoselivka and Chervona Krynytsya. A Russian social media post states: “Over the past 24 hours, 14 Ukrainian assault groups in vehicles and motorcycles have been identified and neutralized.”

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/