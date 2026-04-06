ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon, a reorganized Hezbollah fights the IDF on four axes

In the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, little is being said about what is happening in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that kilometers of the border must be taken—at least four, but eight would be better—to guarantee Israel’s security. Moreover, according to Israeli opinion, there should be no homes or buildings in this area. And if in the months preceding the ground attack in Lebanon, planes burned crops with herbicides and killed livestock, now is the time to “raz” everything.

But it appears Israel is facing an old, fierce enemy, risen from the ashes of pagers. Hezbollah has not only reorganized its ranks but is coordinating its attacks with Iran and the Houthis. Stay tuned for what’s happening on the Litani front.

During the clashes on Wednesday, April 1st, Hezbollah fighters conducted 60 operations against Israeli army positions in northern Israel and along the southern Lebanese border. Below, we look at the attacks as described by Hezbollah’s own media outlets.

Using missiles, Hezbollah and its allies claim attacks on: the Yodifat military-industrial complex east of Haifa, the Machanaim base east of Safed, the city of Kiryat Shmona (three times), Misgav Am, the main fuel depots of the Nimra base west of the Sea of ​​Galilee, the Ramot Naftali garrison, the Jaatun camp, the cities of Kabri and Nahariya (twice), a newly established position in the city of Markaba, an artillery position in Rub al-Thalathin, the Ma’ayan Baruch base, a communications station at the Al-Aliqah garrison in the occupied Golan Heights, and an artillery position in Wadi Hunin.

Attacks against Israeli troop concentrations in Tel al-Uwaydah, Al-Adaysah, the city of Yaroun, Avivim (2), Shomera, the Hatsb al-Ajal base, Kfar Giladi, Metula, Misgav Am, and around the Malkiya base.

Drone attacks: Amiad base north of the Sea of ​​Galilee, Jabal Niriya base (subordinate to the Meron air control base), and the city of Kiryat Shmona.

Air defense operations: Interception of an Israeli fighter over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. Interception of an Israeli fighter over the city of Jouya with a surface-to-air missile. Interception of an Israeli helicopter over the village of Yaroun with a surface-to-air missile. Destruction of a Hermes 450 drone over Aynatha. Collision with an Israeli fighter over Biflai.

There are currently four axes of fighting:

Shama and Al-Bayyada Axis: Armed clashes around Shama Castle, supported by rockets and artillery. During these clashes, an Israeli military vehicle was hit by an anti-tank missile.

Israeli troop concentrations in the city of Al-Bayyada were hit twice by rockets and once by a kamikaze drone.

Qawzah Axis: Israeli concentrations in Qawzah were hit twice by Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Aynatha Axis: On the Aynatha Axis, concentrations of armored vehicles and Israeli soldiers near the Freeze Trap, Khallet al-Hajja in Ayta al-Shaab were hit by rockets, and two Israeli Merkava tanks near the Freeze Trap were hit by a suicide quadcopter and an incendiary bomb.

Qantara and Deir Seryan Axis: Concentrations of Israeli armored vehicles and soldiers at the Taybeh Project, Qantara (twice), the Al-Salaa Trap, Shamisat Hill in Taybeh, Janijil Hill in Qantara, near Al-Khazzan in Qantara, and Qantara Square (twice) were targeted with rockets and artillery. Two other concentrations—at the Deir Seryan Stadium and within the city itself—were hit by suicide drones.

The building housing Israeli soldiers in Al-Khazzan, Qantara, as well as three Merkava tanks near the Qantara School, Janijil Hill, and the Al-Salaa Trap, were hit by anti-tank missiles.

The front lines remained unchanged during the April 1 clashes. So far, Israel has announced 49 deaths and 6,400 injuries in attacks in Lebanon and Israel.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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