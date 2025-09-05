ISRAELHAMASWAR. Pope discusses Gaza with Herzog. Mandela Jr. joins Sumud Flotilla. Targeted eliminations in Gaza and Syria.

On September 4, Pope Leo XIII discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza” during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Vatican said.

The pontiff also called for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to the official statement, and reiterated the Vatican’s support for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“A rapid resumption of negotiations was called for… to secure the release of all hostages, urgently reach a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid to the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law,” the statement read.

Herzog had previously thanked Leo XIII for Thursday’s meeting in a post on X, and said he had received a “warm welcome” at the Vatican. “Religious leaders and all those who choose the path of peace must unite in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as a first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region,” the Israeli president said.

The statement also referred to the events in the West Bank and the important issue of the city of Jerusalem. Before concluding, the Vatican Press Office statement noted that “During the discussions, agreement was reached on the historic value of relations between the Holy See and Israel.”

Herzog subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar: “Emmanuel Macron will not be able to travel to Israel as long as France persists in its anti-Israel actions,” referring to France’s desire to recognize the state of Palestine.

The Netanyahu government is angered by Belgium’s desire to formally recognize a Palestinian state. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever “wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office wrote on its official X account. “Israel will continue to defend itself,” it said.

On September 3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at his Belgian counterpart, calling him “a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel,” the day after Brussels announced it would recognize a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu similarly attacked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month, also calling him “weak” after Canberra announced it would recognize a Palestinian state and then barred a right-wing Israeli lawmaker from the country.

To date, 147 of the 193 United Nations member states have recognized a Palestinian state, the last being Mexico in January 2025.

The United States, Israel’s main ally, has long stated its willingness to recognize a Palestinian state, but only after negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel on a “two-state solution” are agreed upon.

Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium declared they would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month, although London has said it might back out if Israel takes steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace process. Those who see the recognition as a largely symbolic gesture point to the negligible presence on the ground and limited influence in the conflict of countries like China, India, Russia, and many Arab states that have recognized Palestinian independence for decades.

Without a full seat at the United Nations or control of its own borders, the Palestinian National Authority has limited capacity to maintain bilateral relations.

South Africa embarks on the Sumud Flotilla. Mandela, 51, joined 10 other South African activists on the flotilla aimed at delivering food and humanitarian aid to Gaza despite the Israeli naval blockade. The South African African National Congress said their mission “reflects our struggle for liberation.”

“Many of us who have visited the occupied territories in Palestine have returned with only one conclusion: that the Palestinians are experiencing a form of apartheid far worse than we have ever experienced (…) We believe that the global community must continue to stand with the Palestinians, just as they have stood with us,” said Mandela.

The Global Sumud Flotilla includes dozens of vessels and hundreds of personnel from 44 countries.

In Lebanon, the FPM, once its ally, continues its attacks against Hezbollah and has released a statement condemning the Lebanese government’s volatile actions against Hezbollah and calling for greater resolve and bolder action to advance the arms monopoly law.

The Lebanese president issued a statement calling on the UNIFIL commander to condemn the Israeli attack against the Lebanese Armed Forces a few days ago, which did not injure anyone.

Several senior Hamas officials have left their headquarters in Lebanon due to ongoing Israeli attacks in the country, fearing they will be targeted, Al Araby Al Jadeed reports.

And here’s a quick look at the front, updated as of 5:00 PM on September 4.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz: “The Houthis have again fired missiles at Israel. At dawn today, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis fell in an open area outside the territory of the State of Israel.”

Furthermore, Ansarullah attempted to fire a missile at a merchant ship approximately 178 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah. The missile missed the ship and fell into the sea.

The crew is safe and sound, and the ship continues its course, UKMTO reports.

IDF operations in Gaza continue on September 4. Israeli shelling forced more Palestinians to leave Gaza City, while thousands more residents defied Israeli orders to leave, remaining amid the ruins in the path of Israel’s latest advance.

Gaza health authorities said Israeli fire across the enclave killed at least 53 people on Thursday, most of them in Gaza City, where Israeli forces advanced through the outer suburbs and are now just a few kilometers from the city center.

Residents said Israel shelled the Gaza City neighborhoods of Zeitoun, Sabra, Tuffah, and Shejaia from the ground and air.

Tanks advanced into the eastern part of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood northwest of the city center, destroying homes and starting fires in tent encampments.

During heavy shelling in the Tuffah neighborhood, medics reported that five homes were damaged by Israeli strikes, which killed eight people and injured dozens.

The Israeli army said it was operating on the outskirts of the city to dismantle militant tunnels and locate weapons.

A statement and social media posts on both sides confirmed the death of Commander Dawood Khalaf “Abu al-Majd” of the Popular Front in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on the morning of September 4, during an arrest attempt by an Israeli special forces.

Israeli operations continued on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts. IDF.

The 810th Mountain Brigade, deployed and focused on defending the Lebanese “Mount Dov” area to the Syrian “Hermon Peak,” has celebrated one year of operations in the area, according to an IDF statement.

The IDF retraces the operations in which this unit participated. During Operation “Northern Arrows,” the brigade’s troops dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese “Mount Dov” area, including underground tunnels and numerous weapons.

During Operation “Bashan Arrows” in the Syrian “Hermon Peak,” the troops guided the IDF’s entry into the area and have since continued operational and defensive activities, occupying the area.

A video of the attack on a Hezbollah site where the IDF was storing engineering resources used to rehabilitate the organization’s facilities in the area has surfaced on Lebanese social media. Kafr Ansariyah in southern Lebanon.

In Syria, an IDF drone struck and destroyed a car on the road to Aleppo International Airport.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/