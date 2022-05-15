UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. “Prolonged confrontation phase” opens

According to social sources, the special military operation has entered a new phase: ‘protracted confrontation’. This is because the Ukrainian military is prepared for war. And again because they will not suffer a weapons shortage as NATO is continuing to send weapons, money and other supplies.

A social source says that according to frontline fighters, 90 per cent of the casualties come from hits with various types of ammunition and explosions. The situation on the fronts is tense, hostilities are ongoing along the entire length of the line of contact, so let’s look at the situation in detail.

Kharkov. In the areas of the Pitomnik and Russian Tishki settlements a dense artillery preparation by our Russians is underway. The Ukrainian armed forces continue to attack in the direction of Liptsy and Kazachya Lopan, with the intention of pushing further away from Kharkov closer to the border. They are trying to move from Stary Saltov in the direction of the village of Ternovaya, in the area where the fighting is taking place.

Izyum. Fighting continues in the Kurulka and Pashkovo area, as well as in Velikaya Kamyshevakha. A Ukrainian MIG-29 was shot down near Lozova. Near Yampol the Ukrainians retreated. Fighting is reported near Lima. The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is trying to “plug the holes” by transferring reserves here to support the falling front. Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Seversky Donets river, near the settlement. Heavy losses are reported in Belogorovka at the bridge crossing.

Lugansk area. In the direction of Severodonetsk, the Russians continue their assault operations. After suffering a defeat in the battles for Voevodovka, the Ukrainians blew up the bridge between Rubizhny and Severodonetsk. Russian troops and LPR NM units are trying to encircle the Ukrainian grouping, they are trying to attack north of Popasna, the Ukrainians are reportedly in retreat.

Donetsk area. The Donbass and Russian forces, using aviation, mortars, artillery guns, multiple rocket launching systems, hit Ukrainian settlements to destroy the fortifications of the Ukrainian units. On Bakhmut, Avdeevsky and Kurakhovsky, “assault operations are underway to improve the tactical situation”. The Ukrainian-Russian forces are advancing on Stepnoye-Novomikhaylovka, Slavnoye-Novomikhaylovka and Aleksandrovka-Maryinka. In the direction of Avdiivka the assault on the villages of Novokolinovo and Novobakhmutovka has begun.

No significant changes in Mariupol. The Ukrainians are completely blocked on the territory of the Azovstal settlement.

Southern Front: the battles are of a positional nature. Kherson-Nikolaev – exchange of arrivals and missiles. At the moment, the Ukrainians have stopped their attempts to land troops on the island of Zmeiny, after suffering heavy losses. But it is reported that the attack could be repeated, there is a regrouping and transfer of helicopters and S-300 systems here. On the beaches of the southern community in the Odessa region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces placed anti-personnel mines.

Graziella Giangiulio