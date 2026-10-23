ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran is ready to invoke self-defense, fearing targeted assassinations like those in Lebanon. If this happens, the submarine cables will be destroyed. The mosaic defense has been activated

Both Pakistan and Iran have closed their borders with Iran. India has grounded Iranian planes carrying essential medicines to Tehran. The noose of sanctions tightens around the Iranian government.

Fars news agency : “Iran now considers itself at war with the United States and views the American economic and naval blockade, along with airspace restrictions, as a continuation of the military aggression that began on February 28. As a result, the official said, there has been strong pressure among various sectors of the Iranian public for decisive action to break the blockade on the grounds of self-defense.”

According to the official, “Iran has informed its various operational levels that, should a new round of large-scale warfare occur, with a wave of assassinations against officials and the killing of civilians, Iran will consider American political targets and those participating in the war as legitimate targets, along with their infrastructure.”

“With the United States and Israel seeking to exploit attacks on Iran for political gain, it’s becoming increasingly clear that, today, massacring people in a country can be enough to win elections and maintain power. Yes, we are witnessing this reality.”

We are not living in a prehistoric era. Iran is at a critical juncture and has a rare opportunity to establish the deterrence it needs. Its adversaries want to win the election, so they may continue bombing Iran until Election Day. They want to kill Iranian officials and commanders, so Iran must respond decisively and impose significant costs on those responsible. They want to attack Iranian civilians, and Iran must make clear that such aggression will not go unpunished. It must issue clear warnings and take decisive measures to prevent further attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s actions have been heavily criticized. Iranian officials reportedly ordered the military to activate a fully decentralized “mosaic defense” doctrine, amid growing concern over a potential joint US-Israeli attack. Local commanders reportedly received detailed target lists identifying American economic and political interests in the region, potentially targeted in the event of war. The “mosaic defense” doctrine is designed to allow Iran to continue fighting even if its central leadership is eliminated.

Under this structure, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would be organized into 31 regional commands, each with a high degree of autonomy, including its own weapons, supplies, and decision-making power. This structure is designed to allow regional commanders to pursue military operations without having to wait for direct orders from Tehran.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Muhassan Rezaei said: “Trump has not responded to Iran’s offer to end the war, and negotiations have been broken off. If diplomacy can demonstrate that action against Iran comes at a cost, we will prefer the diplomatic route. In the event of war, cables, data centers, and artificial intelligence facilities could become targets.”

Further supporting the resumption of conflict is news that American sources told Reuters : preparations are underway to evacuate some personnel and their families from diplomatic missions in the Middle East. Aircraft based at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar have been evacuating since October 22.

Turkish authorities are preparing to seek parliamentary approval to send troops to Saudi Arabia under a trilateral defense agreement with Riyadh and Pakistan, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP party told Reuters .

The proposal will be presented after parliament ratifies the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed by the three countries in August and formally presented to Turkish parliamentarians on Tuesday. Initially, Ankara will send military specialists and technicians to assist Saudi Arabia with air defense systems, electronic warfare, and other defense support.

Turkey also agreed to join a Saudi-led coalition aimed at “ensuring the safety of navigation” in the Red Sea, further expanding Ankara’s military cooperation with Riyadh amid ongoing operations by Yemeni forces against Saudi-backed forces.

Ankara has condemned the attacks carried out by Ansar Allah, while the proposed deployment would strengthen Turkey’s participation in the Saudi-led regional security system, although officials insist that Turkey’s military role will remain strictly defensive.

Israeli Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel and the United States are determined to permanently eliminate the threat posed by Iran. Netanyahu also said: “Reports that Trump has stopped the attack on Iran are biased and false.”

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia on October 21 and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, securing oil supplies in exchange for support against the Houthi attacks.

And now a look at the military landscape in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on October 22. Public flight tracking data indicates that most US and Israeli military aerial refueling aircraft have stopped transmitting their positions by turning off their transponders. These aircraft, previously visible on tracking platforms, have now effectively disappeared from public view. This sudden change in transponder activity suggests increased operational security, potentially in preparation for planned attacks against Iran.

Lebanese TV station Al-Jadeed reported: Hezbollah has increased its combat readiness in recent days due to the possibility of an escalation by Israel or internal tensions in Lebanon. It was also learned that yesterday’s round of talks between the Israeli and Lebanese military delegations in Tampa, Florida, has concluded and will continue tomorrow. A disagreement is believed to have arisen over who has the right to oversee the implementation of security measures in southern Lebanon. It is stated that Beirut reserves the right to oppose any mechanism that would grant Israel direct influence over the Lebanese army’s actions and decisions in the south of the country.

Israeli forces reportedly carried out air strikes on the outskirts of Arnoun and Kafr Tibnit. Israeli artillery shelled Zawtar al-Sharqiya, the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Meifadoun, and Kafr Tibnit. Machine gun fire was also reported in Al-Qantara. Further Israeli artillery shelling was reported on the outskirts of Marwahin, Beit Yahoun, and Al-Mansouri.

American military aircraft were reportedly spotted over parts of the northern provinces of Babil, Karbala, Baghdad, Diyala, and Kirkuk. The purpose and scope of the reported activity were not specified.

Explosions have been reported in southern Saudi Arabia following suspected Yemeni military activity. Late on October 21, a Yemeni attack targeted an Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities reported that an Ansar Allah ballistic missile struck King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, killing one person and wounding eight others. Some sources claim that a plane at Dammam airport was destroyed in the missile attack. This claim has not been independently verified. Two Asian workers were reportedly killed at the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia. Some sources claim that foreign workers were not warned to leave oil facilities previously identified as potential targets. Plumes of smoke rose over the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on October 22, following a ballistic missile and drone attack by Ansar Allah.

In Yemen, General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated: “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes have carried out 62 airstrikes against civilian targets in the capital Sana’a and in the governorates of Marib, Saada, Lahij, and Taiz. The attacks were conducted by F-15 aircraft taking off from the Khamis Mushait air base, resulting in deaths and injuries, including among women and children. This brings the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes to 2,855 in the past 100 days, since the escalation against our country began on July 13.”

Ansar Allah forces reportedly launched a drone attack against sites belonging to Saudi-aligned forces in Aden. According to the Saba news agency, Saudi aircraft carried out three airstrikes against the communications network in the central Ba’dan district of Ibb governorate. Rumors are circulating that Saudi Arabia is considering attacks on civilian tribal gatherings in Yemen. Houthi missile strikes reportedly targeted a concentration of Saudi-aligned forces in Marib. Some sources indicate that Yemeni drones have carried out strikes in the Hadhramaut desert.

Sana’a-based Saba News Agency reports that Saudi-aligned forces fired a live round into Wadi Hanash, in the western Taiz district of Taiz, killing two women and wounding four others. Two Saudi airstrikes were recorded on the eastern city of Saada. Saudi Arabia targeted an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, with 14 Indian citizens on board. The Yemeni Armed Forces are conducting a rescue operation and will provide further details later.

Multiple explosions were reported in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of October 21st. Explosions were reported near Iraqi territorial waters. Iran reported explosions in the port city of Sirik this evening. The US military is said to have attacked an anti-ship missile launcher, which was presumably carrying out strikes against targets in the Strait of Hormuz. Other sources report that the explosive sounds heard in Sirik were not caused by a naval battle in the Strait of Hormuz. In all likelihood, an MQ-9 drone was shot down off the coast of southern Iran.

Several Iranian missiles were reportedly launched from Sirik, in southern Iran, toward the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were also reported in the strait, but the details and targets remain unknown. Several sources claim that US forces struck Iranian missile launch platforms in the mountainous region of Sirik. Some sources say a second launch unit and platforms associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Navy’s anti-ship cruise missiles were also attacked. The exact number of platforms hit and the extent of the damage have not yet been verified. A new explosion was reportedly heard in Sirik, coinciding with reports of continued attacks on Iranian military targets.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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