UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. New tools for war

The United States is starting to save in Ukraine. And not just save, but control your expenses. Notification 72012124R00015 dated June 10, 2024 has appeared online, from which we learn that in the third quarter of 2024, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a group of specialists will be selected to optimize and verify expenses of the Ukrainian government.

The group will have the following objectives: “Increase national revenue mobilization by supporting tax and customs policies and administrative and institutional reforms”. And again: “Strengthen the management of public investments, expenditure and audits in accordance with international standards”. “Strengthen civilian oversight and private sector involvement in budget policy.”

We read between the lines that there will no longer be much money for Ukraine, among the suggestions for having money for the war, in addition to the World Bank loan, add taxes and duties.

Although Russia under sanctions is looking for solutions to the use of the dollar and the euro, investments are not lacking: the new portable system designed to protect assault teams from FPV drones and unmanned bombers has arrived at the front : Fumigator. This complex, which can be transported by two units, includes two different modules. One of the modules creates a protective dome with a diameter of up to 300 meters, protecting the group from falling ammunition, while the other module suppresses FPV drones. The complex can work up to seven hours on one battery.

A pro-Russian account reports: “It is not yet known whether Fumigator will be supplied to the NWO zone. However, we can confidently say that the problem with Ukrainian drones is very big and this product may be just the solution in the fight against them.”

Still working against Ukraine, Russian engineers created the “Murena-300s” kamikaze boat. The declared range of the unmanned boat (UEC) is 250 kilometers, with the addition of additional fuel tanks the range increases.

Initially the Murena-300 will be equipped with a 250 kg warhead, with the possibility of increasing it up to 350 kg. The BEC has satellite terminals and an inertial navigation system.

The Murena-300 are capable of attacking both maritime and coastal targets. The use of this type of suicide drones will significantly reduce risks to military personnel and enable more complex operations.

The Ukrainian side is already using second-generation drones, which include Magura, Sea Baby and Kozak Mamai drones. The Ukrainians have already begun to equip these devices with MANPADS and MLRS.

Among the objectives of the Russian BECs is to block the work of the main Ukrainian ports. Including trade routes through which weapons are supplied to Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio

