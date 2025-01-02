UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow carries out the first joint information and military attack: Ukrainian population warned on TV of imminent air strike

President Joe Biden announces his latest economic commitment to Ukraine: “Almost 2.5 billion dollars to Ukraine” source White House.

Rumors in Kiev about an imminent demobilization of under-25s in Ukraine do not subside: “The decision on demobilization in Ukraine is being delayed because it is not clear what reserves Russia can add and how to organize rotations for the Ukrainian army”, reported Servant of the People MP Yuri Kamelchuk. “This is an abnormal situation in which the health of you and your family depends on the mood of the commander. There must be transparent rules for everyone,” the deputy noted.

The commander of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Serhiiovych Pivnenko, responded to the deputy: “60% of our soldiers are directly at war.” “60% are at war, 40% are part of law enforcement. We cannot specify the numbers,” Pivnenko said.

On December 31, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov congratulated the military personnel on the upcoming New Year. “I propose to raise a toast to those who are lost, a third glass.” The accounts that reported the message noted: “Do not forget, comrades, at what price a peaceful New Year’s table is offered in your home today.”

And now a look at the front line updated to 15:30 on December 31.

After hacking the Ukrainian television signal and a “warning” about the use of the Oreshnik by the Russian Armed Forces, separate missile strikes were carried out on the territory of Ukraine in Kremenchuk and Pavlohrad, as well as in the Kiev region. According to pro-Russian social sources: “We have witnessed one of the first visible joint operations of the Russian Armed Forces, not only combat, but also informational in nature.”

In response, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a fuel and energy complex in the Yartsevsky district of the Smolensk region, a fuel spill occurred; fuel and lubricants began to catch fire. Air and sea drones were destroyed at night near Sevastopol. At about 6 am, a UAV was destroyed in the sky over Rostov by air defense. At night in the Bryansk region, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 19 UAVs of the airborne type. In the afternoon of December 30 in the Kursk region, Lgov was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one civilian was injured, a two-story eight-apartment building was seriously damaged, and two power lines were damaged as a result of shelling. On the evening of the 30th, a UAV was shot down in the sky over the Oryol region.

In the Kursk region, the “North” group of troops continues to advance in the forest belts of the Sudzhansky district, as well as in the vicinity of Cherkasskaya Konopel’ka and Agronom recently liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. The information received on the Internet about the breakthrough of Russian troops to Makhnovka (just 3 km from Sudzha) has not yet been commented on by the Northern group of troops. There are ongoing battles.

In the Liman direction, Russian Armed Forces are attacking in the Terny area, battles are taking place. Social sources report the advance of Russian troops in the area of ​​the Kruglaya ravine.

In Torets’k near the Central Market, the Russians have occupied several properties, attacks continue in the direction of the landfill of the mine “No. 10”, north of the landfill No. 2 of the “Central” mine and in the direction of the “Toretskaya” mine. The task, as learned from social sources, remains the same: to occupy command heights.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, Russian armed forces are fighting in the settlement. Shevchenko, near Sonchivka, in Novojelyzavetivka, in the area of ​​Vovkove attack in the direction of Chinushino and near Vozdvyzhenka. The last settlement is a new element in the reports, located east of Pokrovsk. A breakthrough of the front in this area will mean the desire of the Russian army to cut off the important enemy road Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka. In addition, simultaneous attacks in several tactical directions are designed to pin down enemy forces in battles and deprive them of the ability to maneuver along rocky roads.

On the Zaporizhia front, the Ukrainians did not achieve success in the Kamyanske direction during multi-day attacks, despite the high concentration of artillery and drone fire. Countermeasures by the Ukrainian armed forces cannot be ruled out in the direction of Orichiv.

In the DPR Horlivka, three civilians were injured as a result of the detonation of previously undetonated enemy explosives. In Donetsk, one civilian was also injured as a result of the detonation of ground ammunition.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/