ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel continues to bomb Yemen and the Houthis respond by attacking ships in transit and Tel Aviv

From December 25 to 30, numerous news reports involving the Houthis and Israel. Ansar Allah discovered the second spy network “of the Mossad and the CIA. “We arrested several spies who were gathering information on the missile forces, the position of the troops and the launch positions of the drones. The spies also tried to obtain information on the whereabouts of our leader Abd al-Malek al-Houthi and other military and political figures. They were recruited by Saudi Arabia in 2008,” the report notes. From December 25 to 30, at least four Houthi attacks were recorded against Israel, specifically against Tel Aviv and Jaffa, using Palestine 2 missiles.

On December 26 and 27, Israeli and US attacks against Yemen continued – even while Houthi leader Abd al-Malek al-Houthi was giving a speech. An Il-76TD transport plane at Sanaa airport came under Israeli fire. And again, the pilot of a Yemen Airways plane managed to land at Sanaa International Airport after the airport, the control tower and the surrounding area were bombed by the Israelis.

According to Muhammad Abdel Salam, official spokesman for Ansar Allah, two workers at Sana’a airport were killed and 14 injured in the Israeli attack. The co-pilot of the UN plane was also killed and three others were injured in the Israeli attack on the port of Ras Issa: “Targeting Sana’a International Airport and other civilian infrastructure is an Israeli crime against all the Yemeni people”.

The attack hit the Ras Kutheeb power plant, north of the city of Hodeidah, and the port of Ras Issa. The attack on Hodeidah was carried out with the participation of the US Navy. Twenty-five fighter jets have participated in recent attacks on Yemen. Two UN figures were present during the attack on Sanaa airport: the director of the World Health Organization and the UN Resident Coordinator.

WHO chief Ghebreyesus confirmed that he was at Sanaa airport when it was hit by the Israeli air force. Ghebreyesus said he was on a plane with a UN delegation and that several buildings near him were damaged. It is now unclear when the WHO chief will be able to fly out of the Yemeni capital. He wrote on social networks that first it is necessary to wait for the airport infrastructure to be repaired.

On the night of December 26, a security incident was recorded in the Red Sea off the western coast of Yemen. The operation targeted the Santa Ursula ship with a number of drones in the Arabian Sea for violations of the owner company.

The US Navy cruiser USS Gettysburg, which last week shot down an American F/A-18 fighter as a result of “friendly fire,” fired a missile at a second aircraft of the same model on the same day, Fox News reported, citing sources. According to its information, the second F/A-18 Super Hornet was flying several kilometers behind the downed American fighter. A missile was launched from the USS Gettysburg and was aimed at the plane. The fighter’s crew had to perform several evasive maneuvers to prevent the missile from hitting the plane.

UN Secretary-General: Israeli attacks on Sanaa airport, Red Sea ports and power plants in Yemen are cause for concern.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during Hanukkah celebrations: “The Houthis will also learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime and others have learned.” Netanyahu in an air force bunker during an attack in Yemen later said: “We will persevere in cutting the terrorist arm of the Iranian axis of evil until the job is done”

Defense Minister Israel Katz: “We will hunt down all Houthi leaders: no one will be able to escape the long arm of Israel” The Israel Defense Forces released footage showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets taking off to carry out air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. Avigdor Leberman, a strong critic of the government, said: “The sandal-wearing Houthis are sending an entire country into shelters in the middle of the night.”

Meanwhile, the Haifa district committee approved a plan to build a passenger terminal on the seafront in the port of Haifa. According to the ministry, the terminal will serve cruise ships docked in the port of Haifa, with an area of total of 19,000 square meters, and will be able to handle up to 6,500 passengers at a time. The terminal is scheduled to open in 2028 and will serve more than 1 million passengers per year.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

