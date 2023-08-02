UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. More drones over Moscow, activate anti-drone defense. At the front, the Ukrainians are not advancing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the week-long high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (GA). Source Bloomberg. According to the previously distributed high-level weekly program, Zelensky’s speech is scheduled for September 19. US President Joe Biden is also expected to speak on the same day. In Ukraine, however, local authorities have developed a plan to ensure the succession to power in the event of the death of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by the newspaper Politico.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, in the event of Zelensky’s incapacity, the speaker of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk will have to perform presidential duties, the publication clarified. However, since he does not enjoy much prestige, it is assumed that these functions will be performed by a group of influential politicians, which will include Andriy Yermak, Dmitry Kuleba, Alexei Reznikov and Valery Zaluzhny.

The work of the Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is underway in Vienna. The delegations of the countries participating in this international agreement will try to organize their work in such a way that they are no longer divided, as they were last year, over the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s opponents, however, should also point out the inadmissibility of deploying Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. The Russian authorities, however, have already made it clear that they may reconsider their decision on Belarus, but only if the United States does the same.

During the night, at 03:20 Moscow time, the Ukrainians tried to attack the 21st floor of the Moscow City Tower, where the former offices of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation are located. There would be no injuries.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev said about the attack: “There is no simple answer to the question of how to protect Muscovites from UAV attacks. We are facing an entirely new type of threat. If there had been a ready response, then I’m sure no drone would have flown into our homes. The state would not allow it. Some technologies already exist, but this is not enough. Now society, experts, manufacturers must join forces, offer ideas and technologies to help protect our citizens from the threat. We propose to create a public headquarters to combat UAV attacks. It should include experts, public figures, business representatives and the military. Their experience, expertise and suggestions can help protect Moscow. There is no way and device that provides us with security. It should be a set of solutions. Today the question has arisen that 44-FZ “On public procurement” does not allow the regional authorities to quickly purchase means of countering UAVs. Obviously, this law needs to be changed. In the near future, we will hold an expanded meeting with representatives of the Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the governments of the Russian Federation and Moscow, as well as with specialists and experts on the subject.”

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said: “Several drones were shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly to Moscow. One flew to the same city tower as last time”.

According to military analysts: “Ukrainian formations for the second time in the last three days used drones to attack Moscow. Russian air defense crews have intercepted two drones flying over the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of the Moscow region. Another device was suppressed by means of electronic warfare, after which it collided with the IQ-Kvartala tower in the business center of the city of Moscow. The facade at the level of the 21st floor was damaged: the glazing with an area of 150 sq m was broken. According to some information, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation is located on this floor. According to initial information there would be no victims. Emergency services continue to work at the scene of the accident”

Still on the subject of attacks, the Defense Ministry reports an attack by three unmanned boats on ships of the Black Sea fleet 340 km south-west of Sevastopol.

And now a look at the August 1 1:00 PM frontline.

Kupyansk direction. Since July 20, aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery have been actively working on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine across the Oskol River. In the Sinkovka-Petropavlovka-Golubovka-Petropavlovka sector, the destruction of the structures of the 14th motorized brigade and the 41st motorized brigade, as well as the 27th special operations brigade continues. Part of the units of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction is reinforced by assault units, but the effect of mixing is minimal, for some units of the Armed Forces the personnel level is close to 50%. Russian troops are less than 15 km from Kupyansk.

Svatovo – Kreminna. An active offensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is underway in the direction of Berestovoye and the H-26 highway. The fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novoselovsky on the border of the Kharkov region and the LPR are being worked out. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have big problems in the area of Berestovoye, Torsky and Serebryansky forests. In the area of Kreminna Armed Forces of the Russian Federation approached Zarechny and Torskoye, especially heavy losses were suffered by the 23rd RSD and 4th Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are trying to transfer reserves in this direction, however, in the Liman area, they are covered by rocket and artillery cannon fire from Krasnopol UAS and FAB-250-M62 bombs.

Bachmut’s hips. Due to the failure of attacks with massive roll-ups, the Armed Forces of Ukraine changed tactics and now behave like in Zaporozhia: small assault groups on light vehicles rush into battle, the tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gathered only if it appears that the movement will continue. Large losses also led to the fact that between Kleshchiivka and Andriivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduced the possibilities for maneuvers and breakthroughs, the battles – probably for a while – switched to a positional mode.

Zaporozhzhia. After 48 hours of silence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces again attempted to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Rabotino area. Attempts to bypass the village from the east and west have led to nothing, so the frontal attacks of the Ukrainian army continue. In parallel with the offensive, rocket artillery and aviation are destroying reserves both in the Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka area, and near the Bliznetsy military training ground in the Zaporozhye region. The 46th Separate Aircraft Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 100th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion, which simultaneously serves as a human shield for military units of the Ukrainian Army and an assault group in the area, suffered heavy losses in the Hulyaipol area in recent days.

Parts of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade would be moved west, closer to the shore of Kakhovka Reservoir, to attempt an assault across Kamenskoye to Vasilievka.

South-Donetsk direction. In the Staromayorsky area and north of Priyutny, attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to go on the attack and develop the offensive in small groups continue. Ukrainian troops are unsuccessful with small forces, as well as near Rabotino – the shortage of heavy equipment, mainly tanks, is making itself felt. Western vehicles, with the exception of the M2 Bradley BMP, practically do not participate in the offensive. Gradually, short-range air defense systems begin to appear on the approaches to the southern direction of Donetsk, which indirectly indicates the need for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect firearms from hits of FAB-250-M62 smart bombs and Lancet drones, but the transfer of air defense systems has not yet given the desired effect .

Direction of Kherson. No significant changes. Ukrainian forces from the right bank regularly attempt to land on the left bank. Ukrainian troops are trying different tactics: single, night, group and morning sorties. Due to the constant problems associated with the death of landing parties, reserves of the mobilized regularly arrive in the Berislav region, but this does not affect the situation with the crossing of the Dnieper. The 126th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Berislav has suffered particularly high losses in recent days from Russian operational-tactical aviation using FAB-250/500 bombs.

Graziella Giangiulio