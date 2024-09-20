UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. EU: agreement reached on the use of long-range weapons against Ukraine. Moscow strikes Ukrainian intelligence communications center. Kurachove: battle begins against Ukrainian strongholds

Washington has already seen Zelensky’s “victory plan,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations “We have seen President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan. We believe it sets out a strategy and a plan that can work,” she said. Ukraine’s allies are considering a ceasefire in the country in 2025, Bloomberg reports. However, the news agency notes that officials have made it clear that any decision on negotiations will be made by Kiev and no one is pressuring Zelensky. It would be politically difficult for him to sign an agreement that would involve territorial concessions.

And while peace is being discussed again, it is becoming known that Indian ammunition has been sold to Ukraine, which has angered Vladimir Putin. The European Parliament EU approves the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine against military targets in Russia. “Paragraph 8 of the resolution on support for Ukraine was approved by 377 votes in favor, 191 against and 51 abstentions”. (Source: Rai Radio1)

The EU has allocated 160 million euros to Ukraine, of which 100 million come from the revenues of Russian property, for assistance in the energy sector, said the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen. She also said that today after the press conference she will travel to Kiev to personally discuss these issues with President Zelenskyj.

In Ukraine, the difficult process of reshuffling the government continues. The head of the parliamentary group “Servant of the People” Arakhamia proposed to remove the deputy Bezuglaya from the post of deputy head of the Rada defense committee, said another deputy Zheleznyak. It is also proposed to exclude her from this committee altogether and transfer her to the Committee on Foreign Policy. However, the issue is not decided by Arakhamia and President Stefanchuk, but by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Yermak, through his “man” MP Bezuglaya. Following these controversies, Bezuglaya wrote a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the Rada Committee on National Security and Defense and asked to be appointed a member of the Committee on Foreign Policy.

Still on the political topic, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov never became a diplomat, although six months ago Zelensky approved him as ambassador to Moldova, Ukrainian media quote the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Despite the fact that on March 26 Zelensky dismissed Danilov from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, he currently does not hold full-time or part-time positions in the system of diplomatic service bodies and does not perform diplomatic or consular functions”.

Finally, the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wanted to go as ambassador to London, but Zaluzhny was sent there. Kuleba perceived this as a hostile step”, Telegraf said, citing sources in the president’s office. They also report that Dmitry Kuleba was offered to create and head a multi-embassy in Brussels, but he refused.

The Russian social sphere is analyzing the attack on the Russian missile depot and many people are coming to the conclusion that the attack was caused by American satellite information and the intervention of the CIA. In response to this attack, the Russian military struck the main center of special radio communications of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “The step is absolutely short-sighted and unprofessional”; the Kremlin commented on NATO’s reluctance to accept the consequences of approving strikes deep into Russia. “I am rather inclined to attribute this to the “extroverted nature” of Mr. Stoltenberg. It is clear that in a very short period of time he will no longer be held accountable for the words he said,” Peskov stressed. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the opinion that allowing Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory would not escalate the conflict.

Sergei Shoigu returned from his second trip to Tehran and brought home an agreement in the defense sector as well. Russia’s ammunition will then increase in number.

State Duma Speaker Volodin said that the policy of Biden, Macron and Scholz towards the Russian Federation could lead to a world or nuclear war. Meanwhile clashes continue in the Kursk region, General Alaudinov: “Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the settlements of Nikolaevo-Daryino and Daryino in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region”. According to another source in the Kursk region, Russian Armed Forces are advancing near Vnezapny, Byakhovo and Obukhovka, Korenevsky district. Fighting is going on northeast of Lyubimovka. In the Glushkovsky direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking in the Medvezhye area, are present in the Novy Put area and reported battles in the Volfino and Krasnooktyabrsky area. There were reports of enemies using German Leopards and Swedish infantry fighting vehicles, which did not help him achieve success.

And now a look at the front line as of 17:00 on September 19.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked energy facilities in eight regions of Ukraine, – Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. We are talking about the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian troops are attacking north and west of Pishchane and south of Stelmakhivka. Russian troops are approaching the Oskol River. Locals are stubborn, they do not want to evacuate, they are simply waiting for Russia”, -Andriy Kanashevich, head of the military administration of the Kupyansk district of Ukraine.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded the control zone in Hrodivka, which on the Ukrainian maps is almost completely occupied by Russian troops; The territory taken from the Ukrainian Armed Forces around the recently captured Ukrainsk is expanding. In the south, battles are reported on the outskirts of Hirnyk and in the area of ​​Zhelanne Pershe.

North of Vuhledar, battles are taking place in the area of ​​Vodyane and at the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine.

In the direction of Kherson, the Russian Armed Forces are purposefully destroying the enemy in the area of ​​the southern outskirts of Kherson, depriving them of transport and field warehouses. The Ukrainians are shelling Aleshki, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Velikaya Lepetikha, Dnepryany, Cossack camps, Prince-Grigorievka, Malaya Lepetikha.

As we closed the article, we learn that Russian forces have crossed the Pikrova River and have taken up positions in the forest to the south, in the direction of Kurachove. “The advance means that the Battle of the “Flower” has begun, a complex series of Ukrainian fortifications and trenches.”

In the Belgorod region, daytime shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Bezlyudovka, Shebekinsky urban district. In the city of Shebekino, a drone hit a building. During construction near Shebekino, a drone attacked a truck. In the Belgorod region, near the village of Nikolskoye, a kamikaze drone attacked a car that was moving along the road. The village of Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, was hit by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Yesterday morning in Shebekino, a bus was attacked by a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the DPR, in the Nikitovsky district of Horlivka, one person was injured by a UAV attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Vladimirovka, in the municipal district of Volnovakha, one person was injured by the detonation of an explosive device.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/