The IMF approved on July 1 the allocation of the next tranche of $ 500 million to Ukraine, source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. It is said that this is already the ninth tranche. Therefore, the total amount of payments under the EFF program will be $ 10.6 billion out of the $ 15.5 billion planned by the IMF program for the period 2023-2027.

The US Treasury has temporarily authorized transactions with several Russian banks related to civil nuclear energy. A similar permission was previously in force under Biden, for Gazprombank, and expired on June 30.

Ukrainian fibrillation continues over suspension of military supplies, source Politico According to the newspaper, these are missiles for the Patriot MIM-104 anti-aircraft missile systems, which are Ukraine’s main means of air defense. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the: “decision to continue arms supplies to Ukraine will be made personally by President Trump.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Ukraine expects continued supplies of American weapons because Europe cannot replace some positions.” Zelensky announced that this week will be important for Ukraine, with new agreements with partners on defense and reconstruction. He specified that decisions on “restoring justice” are expected.

Zelensky discussed the replacement of the current ambassador to the United States during a phone call with Trump. Potential candidates for the post of Kiev’s representative in Washington are Prime Minister Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Umerov, and Energy Minister Galushchenko. First Deputy Minister of Ukraine Sergey Boev could therefore be the new Ukrainian Defense Minister instead of Rustem Umerov, according to MP Bezugla. In addition, according to her information, Commander-in-Chief Syrsky could be replaced by Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov. According to another Rada MP Zheleznyak, in the event of possible personnel changes, Umerov should remain as Defense Minister. Earlier, another MP Goncharenko said that they plan to appoint the head of the SBU Maluk as Defense Minister and send Umerov as ambassador to the United States.

Ukrainian enlistment office increasingly in trouble: “The period of basic general training of mobilized personnel will be increased by two full days, from 49 to 51 days,” said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky.

Security measures have been tightened at the Territorial Cooperation Center (TCC) in the Lviv region, due to Russian attacks on territorial cooperation centers in other regions, according to Ukrainian media. The measures include metal detectors at the entrance. There is no information yet on a possible change of address.

According to unconfirmed Western sources, Laos may be preparing to send a limited number of troops to Russia to support operations near the Kursk region, close to the border with Ukraine. There have been no official statements from Moscow or Vientiane regarding the planned deployment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law recognizing real estate documents issued in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions before their accession to Russia. Participants of the special operation who performed tasks in the territories of the DPR and LPR, as well as in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions after their accession to the Russian Federation, will receive the status of war veterans.

Putin also removed Roman Starovoit from the post of Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation. According to the Russian social sphere, the former governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, recently arrested for embezzlement during the construction of fortifications in the region, testified against Starovoit. Hence his removal; Starovoit later committed suicide in his house in the Moscow region.

According to official sources, Roman Starovoit’s body was found in his home in the village of Myakinino. He allegedly used a valuable weapon that was awarded to him by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2023 for helping to perform tasks, Russian social sphere source. The weapon was donated to Starovoit by Viktor Kosarev, head of the Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kursk region.

Russian Deputy Minister of Transport, former head of the Novgorod region, Andrei Nikitin, was appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation. Putin met with Nikitin: “I hope that he will apply all his efforts, knowledge, skills and organizational abilities to solve the most important tasks facing this sector,” Putin said.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on July 7. Ukrainian drone strikes recorded in Bryansk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Kamensky Khutor, Klimovsky district, with kamikaze drones. civilians injured. Belgorod region: a Gazelle was attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the village of Borisovka, Volokonovsky district. The driver was injured.

Residents of Novorossiysk are asked to leave the embankment due to the BEK attack. Traffic is blocked from Isaev to Suvorovskaya, the mayor of the city, Andrey Kravchenko, reports

Since June 30, the Russian army has entered the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region: a “gray zone” in the region appeared on the map today, source Osinter Ukrainians. The news was denied by Victor Tregubov, spokesman for the Ukrainian Operational-Strategic Group of Forces Khortytsia. According to the spokesman, there are very active battles in the villages located near the administrative border of the region (Yalta, Komar, Shevchenko), but the Ukrainian armed forces are supposedly holding out well.

On July 7, Russian forces captured the village of Bezsalivka, in the direction of Bilopillya, in Sumy Oblast.

On July 4, Russian forces occupied Milove and Stroivka in the Kharkiv region, The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not issued any statements on the situation. On July 7, six “Geran” attacked Kharkov in just 10 minutes. In the Kholodnohirs’kyi district, the roof of a building caught fire. One victim.

In the direction of Borova, Russian and Ukrainian forces both advanced, capturing several positions east of the Nitrius River.

Ukrainian forces again attacked the village of Ridkodub, having lost most of their positions in previous attacks, and captured farm buildings on the northern outskirts. They also captured positions in houses to the south. These areas are now under heavy shelling by Russian artillery.

Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces managed to continue their attacks from there and began to infiltrate in small groups eastwards, towards the village of Katerynivka. A gray zone has formed, as it is unclear whether positions beyond the tree line east of the farm complex were captured.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have begun to attack west along the Kharkiv-Donetsk regional border and have taken new positions in the tree line north of Ridkodub. They have also retreated into the southern part of the village of Novyi Myr, which was in the gray zone after largely retreating from the village for some time. Russian forces have established control over much of the southern road to the settlement.

On July 3, an attack on the Poltava regional TCC was recorded. Russian forces attacked the city of Poltava and as a result of one of the attacks, a fire broke out in the building of the Territorial Control Center, the headquarters of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. Another attack near the Territorial Control Center caused a fire in a private residential building. On July 6, Russians attacked another building of the Kremenchuk district TCC (Ground Forces) with “Geran”. A hit was also recorded in a residential building nearby. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties or injuries among the TCC and SP servicemen and workers.

“The main goal of the Russian attacks on the TCC is to disrupt mobilization activities in Ukraine,” according to the Head of the Ground Forces Command. Vitaly Sarantsev reported that this campaign of the Russian Armed Forces began earlier, in the form of attacks on the TCC and SP buildings with a series of mines and attempts to plant explosive devices: “Considering this, we expect that attempts at such attacks may continue.” “Russian Armed Forces struck on July 6, the TCC building in Kremenchuk. Earlier, in Poltava and Krivoy Rog.

In Kramatorsk, two Iskander attacks were recorded immediately after what was an attack with a KAB glide bomb or an MLRS on Ukrainian troops and equipment at the Energomashspetsstal plant. The personnel there suffered a large number of casualties, mostly wounded. It is likely that the Iskanders also hit the plant.

On July 6, the Left Bank of Kiev was attacked. The Dnipro District in Kiev was partially powerless.

