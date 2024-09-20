ISRAELHAMASWAR. Airstrike in northern Lebanon. Netanyahu: “We will bring the settlers home”. Nasrallah: “You will not be able to bring the occupiers back to the North”. Gallant: “Military operations will continue”

While Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah began his speech, northern Lebanon was under Israeli airstrike accompanied by a statement in which the beginning of military operations in Lebanon was sanctioned. At the moment airstrikes.

In fact, starting from the night of September 18, clashes began in northern Israel and southern Lebanon. The population of Upper Galilee reported the movements of Israeli troops in the north, the 98th Division that was stationed in Gaza had arrived in Upper Galilee.

On the night of September 18-19, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the green light from the government for ground operations against Hezbollah and again met with the Mossad before returning to the bunker in Kirya under the Ministry of Defense. Before returning to the press, he told the press: “We will safely return the residents of the north to their cities, and that is exactly what we will do.” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at the end of the second security meeting on September 19: “The military operations will continue.”

IDF spokesman Herzi Halevi stated: “We are ready to do whatever it takes to bring the residents to the north.” “We have been fighting in Gaza for almost a year, we have achieved a lot and we still have a lot to do to move forward.” “We have many capabilities that we have not activated yet, I repeat, we have not activated yet, we have only seen some of the things.” “The rule is that every time we work in a certain phase, the next two phases are much stronger, in each phase the price of Hezbollah is higher,” Herzi Halevi, IDF spokesman, said.

Before the attack on Lebanon, the Mossad in Israel arrested a 73-year-old Israeli businessman, Moti Meman, who was involved in attempts to assassinate current and former top officials of the State of Israel.

Also, press sources reported that “Israel is preparing a new proposal to present to the mediators, which includes the release of all hostages at once in exchange for agreeing to allow Yahya al-Sinwar and others to leave Gaza through a safe corridor,” Galei Tzahal (Israeli Army Radio). The proposal is obviously not credible and seems to be yet another panacea to try to give hope to the families of the kidnapped.

In the second wave of explosions of the devices on September 18 around 5:00 p.m., another 20 people are said to have died, according to a Lebanese Health Ministry source. Israeli channels claim that night vision devices and Hezbollah camera lenses on Kornet anti-tank missile launchers exploded. Israel also reportedly told Nasrallah: “Accept the Hochstein scheme (1701) and the escalation will end,” says Yair Altman, war correspondent for Channel 14, a pro-Likud media outlet.

Nasrallah responded live: “I was saving myself for the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa flood, but what happened these two days requires words and a position (…) Army officials told me that we are heading for a planned and powerful attack, and it is expected that it will not be short (…) The number of eye injuries is high and there is pressure on hospitals (…) I appeal to all those who took the initiative to transport a wounded person and announced their willingness to donate their organs to the wounded.” He thanked the countries that provided assistance to Hezbollah.

He added: “What happened is that thousands of pagers were targeted and blown up, and the enemy crossed all the red lines.” “One of the blessings of what happened is the great humanitarian and moral epic that we have witnessed, unprecedented at the national and humanitarian level.” “The enemy does not care, neither from a human nor a moral point of view.” “When the enemy says that what is happening in the north is the first historic defeat for Israel, it is further proof of the effectiveness of our front.” “The Lebanese front is one of the most important negotiating tools that the Palestinian resistance has.” “All the forces that the enemy has sent to the north confirm that it is facing a real threat on this front.” “The enemy has adhered to the rules of engagement as a result of the current balance of terror.”

According to Nasrallah, Israel: “was working to pressure the Lebanese government and the resistance through killing and destruction to stop this front.” “On Tuesday, messages came through official and unofficial channels that the objective of the attack was to stop the Lebanese at the front.” “We have received threats from others attacks through official and unofficial channels if we do not cease fire.” “We cannot submit to these threats or stop supporting Gaza.” […] “We tell the enemy government and the enemy army that the Lebanese front will not stop before the war in Gaza ends, and we have already said it.” “Our response is in the name of the martyrs and the wounded that the Lebanese front will not stop until the aggression in Gaza ends, whatever the sacrifices, the consequences, the possibilities and the horizons.” […] “We will become stronger, more resilient, more capable and able to face all the possibilities and dangers.” “The resistance structure is broad and cohesive, and the enemy must know that what happened has not affected the leadership system or the presence on the fronts.” “In Israel, there is talk of escalation in the north and some are talking about a global war.” “Only days will reveal what Israel’s real plan is, whether they will simply increase attacks, or go to war, or even go to a war of our own.” “The enemy declares as its official goal, “to bring the settlers back to the north,” we have accepted the challenge; you will not be able to bring the occupiers back to the north.” “The only way to bring the residents back to their areas is to stop the aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.” “We will move more settlers from their homes.” “The escalation you are about to make will prevent the return of those residents to the north, but the opposite will happen.” “They are talking about establishing a security belt inside Lebanese territory and we hope they will try.” “We are looking for the soldiers who are hiding behind this idiot commander in the north. But when they come to us, they are welcome. Come!” “We consider any entry into Lebanese territory a historic opportunity that will have major effects on the battle.” “If the enemy establishes a security belt, he must know that it will turn into a trap, a quagmire and an ambush, and he will face a difficult reckoning.” “We will keep the nature of the response to ourselves and our inner circle.” “Netanyahu, Galant, Ben Gvir and Smotrich are leading their entity into the abyss with their crazy leadership.” “Israel will receive the reaction it has never seen since its founding.”

|Former deputy head of the Mossad and member of Knesset Ram Ben Barak: “An organization that feels penetrated is going through an ordeal, but Hezbollah is capable of launching an attack within half an hour. We must come out of the state of euphoria and prepare for a major event in the north.” Much more optimistic about the outcome was Yoav Gallant: “We will complete all our tasks on all our fronts,” said the Israeli Defense Minister.

Lebanese-American journalist Kim Kazaz said in an interview with CNN: “Iran and Hezbollah have shown significant deterrence over the past 11 months, and Israel has realized that they are not looking for war and therefore has continued to cross red lines.”

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said: “We fear that the successive deadly attacks in Lebanon are a prelude to war.” And again: “Many people are dying, we are in a very difficult situation.” “I am not defending Hezbollah, they are also reacting, but Israel violates our sovereignty every day.”

Iran will block the port of Chabandar to prevent Indian ships from reaching Israel with weapons and again, “We call on the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council to strongly condemn the terrorist actions and horrific crimes committed by Israel,” said Iran’s Representative to the United Nations.

Hamas through Said Jalili said that the order to respond to the killing of the Hamas leader has already been given, and now the relevant structures are expected to carry it out and implement it.

In recent days, Houthi elements have infiltrated southern Syria from Iraq to open a new front against Israel using drones. According to Russian sources, a large number of Yemeni troops have gone to Syria for ground operations against Israel. “They entered Syria through Iraq.”

The Yemeni army is currently posting notices asking Israeli citizens to leave Tel Aviv and go to other cities. Israel is about to be bombed. The United States has reportedly offered to recognize Yemen’s Houthi government, led by the Ansarullah party, in exchange for an end to the Red Sea blockade, a senior Ansarullah official said, Al Jazeera reports. We emphasize that this news has circulated and been denied before.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah fronts.

Since the night of September 18, several Israeli attacks on cities in southern Lebanon. Which resumed throughout the day on September 19, morning and afternoon. Several loud explosions heard in Baalbek, northeast Lebanon. Several Lebanese media outlets say that “wireless communication devices” are “exploding” in Baalbek.

In response, Hezbollah attacked Har Dov, near Shebaa Farms in the Golan Heights. An incident in the Upper Galilee involved Israeli soldiers. Starting at 07:40 in the morning, the Hebrew daily Walla reported “armed clashes between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers” at several points on the northern border.

Sources report: “More reinforcements moving north, most likely the 98th division is moving from Gaza to the northern front.” On the afternoon of September 19, the Israeli army announces the launch of an airborne military operation in Lebanon. An IDF soldier has been confirmed dead due to Hezbollah ATGM attacks on the border.

Hezbollah at approximately 15:00 on September 19 reports shelling: “We shelled the Israeli city of Hanita with artillery.” The enemy army admits deaths and injuries in a rocket attack from southern Lebanon, 12 soldiers were injured in the Yaara area.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: “The Ramia site and the Zarait barracks were shelled with artillery shells, causing direct casualties. The Lebanese resistance targets a number of enemy sites and barracks with drones and missiles: Zarait, Hanita, Shomera, Even Menachem, Shtula, Netua, in the Marj site. Sirens sounded in Matat, Western Galilee. 40 missiles were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon.

Five Israelis injured in Hezbollah shelling of Tel Hai settlement, west of Kiryat Shmona in Upper Galilee. A direct hit in Beit Hillel in Galilee, deaths reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for ambushing Israeli vehicle convoy near the Telecommunications Company, west of the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah city. IED against Israeli troops with two “Shawaz” bombs hit two troop carriers with a “Yassin 105” shell and a “Tandum” shell during the ambush in Rafah city.

Israel arrests 19 Palestinians from the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

