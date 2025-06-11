“A ceasefire in Ukraine poses risks for NATO, because it will allow Russia to increase its armament and potentially attack the Alliance,” said NATO Secretary General Marke Rutte.

Meanwhile, Foreign Policy has learned that the US authorities do not yet intend to stop providing satellite intelligence to Ukraine, citing sources close to the Trump administration. The magazine also believes that it is very likely that Trump will stop actively participating in the resolution of the conflict and blame both Kiev and Moscow for not having “done as he ordered”.

In terms of extending duties, the European Commission will propose to ban the use of the now decommissioned Nord Stream as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, writes the Financial Times.

Israeli ambassador to Kiev clashes with Israeli government over sending Patriot system from Tel Aviv to Kiev. Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Brodsky said: “Israel has transferred Patriot systems, previously in service with the Israeli military, to Ukraine.” “The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli installations that were in service in Israel in the early 1990s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. Unfortunately, there was little discussion about it,” he added.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded immediately, denying its ambassador’s statement. “The statement is not true. Israel has not transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine.”

From Ukraine we learn that more than 100,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have deserted,” source Rada deputy Ruslan Gorbenko. According to Gorbenko, one of the reasons for the desertion is dissatisfaction with the brigade commanders. In addition, due to the shortage of fighters, the military says: “If the TCC does not “capture” new men, I will leave the front line and go to “capture” them myself.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia is not allowed to discuss territorial issues. According to Zelensky, discussing this topic is “his job.” A representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it is too early to talk about preparations for a new round of negotiations with Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that “trailers with the bodies of the dead have been standing at the border for several days, everything is ready for their transfer to Ukraine”. A Russian Il-62M cargo transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has returned from Beijing. According to the Russian Defense Ministry: “The Russian military launched a group attack on defense industry enterprises in Kiev at night. The attacks also targeted command posts and deployment sites of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military airport infrastructure and fuel depots. All designated targets were hit.” Local Ukrainian sources also said the British passport office was hit.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 10. Between 21:50 (Moscow time) on June 9 and 05:50 (Moscow time) on June 10, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, 46 drones were shot down in the Bryansk region, 20 in the Belgorod region. Nine drones were neutralized in the Voronezh region and Crimea, four in the Kaluga region and Tatarstan. Three drones were shot down in the Moscow region, two each in the Leningrad, Oryol and Kursk regions, and one more in the Smolensk region.

A series of images shows the construction of concrete shelters for aircraft at the Saki air base in Crimea. The Russian Aerospace Forces are strengthening the protection of infrastructure in the areas within range of Ukrainian weapons.

The Russian Armed Forces have launched massive drone and missile strikes on Kiev and the region (at least 100 drones, according to Ukrainian sources). The sky above the Ukrainian capital was covered with smoke from fires; Klitschko reported attacks throughout the night throughout the city. “It is significant that only four civilians were injured as a result of such a massive strike: ours were hitting military targets,” Russians say on social media. Explosions were also heard in the port cities of the Odessa region.

In the Kursk border area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not abandoning their attempts to infiltrate in the Tetkino and Glushkovskiy directions, the Sever Group of Forces reports. Since May 5, the Ukrainians have made 191 attempts to break into Russian territory. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the Granin Cultural and Recreation Center in the Rylsky district. One person was killed and five were injured. In Sudzha, as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a woman was injured by a mine explosion and a second was injured.

In the Sumy direction, Russian motorized riflemen are completing the clearing of the outskirts of the village of Vodolahy and are advancing to Novomykolaivka with stubborn fighting. Airborne units continue fighting for the capture of Yablunivka, where Russian paratroopers have advanced into the village itself and the outskirts. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have launched six unsuccessful counterattacks: three in the area of ​​Kindrativka, two near Andriivka, and one in Yunakivka.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian drones were shot down and an 8-year-old boy was injured. On the Korocha-Belgorod highway, a truck with a tanker caught fire following an attack by a Ukrainian drone. The second UAV exploded in the parking lot of a shopping area near the village of Pogorelovka, damaging a tractor. At least six localities in the region are under attack.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are developing an offensive towards the Kleban-Bykske Reservoir from the west and east. The assault on Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove is underway.

Several international news channels are reporting on the formation of a new cauldron for the Ukrainian Armed Forces northwest of Toretsk.

South of Pokrovs’k, fighting is taking place near the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the area of ​​Orikhove and Kotlyarivka.

In the sector of the South Donetsk front, the GrV “Vostok” is also developing an offensive from Bahatyr in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian flags have been planted in Oleksiivka and attacks are underway on Zelenyi Kut. The battle for Komar is ongoing.

There are reports of counterattacks by the Ukrainian MBE in the Black Sea, off the western coast of Crimea. On June 10, the Russians posted a video illustrating the June 9 attack with a Kh-22 cruise missile on the Tavrida drilling platform. According to Russian SCOVI sources: “On the platforms, in addition to a group of GUR men, there were many interesting things: control points for sea drones, electronic warfare systems, communication systems and a drone refueling point. In general, the place was important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the time of the attack, they were preparing to launch sea drones on the territory of Crimea, but now they are no longer doing it…”, the channel’s source writes.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/