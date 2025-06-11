ISRAELHAMASWAR. Knesset attempts to postpone vote. Clashes between Hamas and Abu Shabab affiliates in Gaza. Hodeida port hit by Israel

According to Channel 12, preparations for an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities are nearly complete, with the final stages currently underway, including the transfer of munitions and operational planning. The Iranians are also preparing for the worst, having moved missiles to the border with Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more interested in “implementing a military option” to resolve the crisis related to Iran’s nuclear program, the portal Axios reported, citing sources.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said activists detained on a ship attempting to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip refused to watch a video showing atrocities committed by the terror group Hamas on October 7, 2023. “Greta [Thunberg] and her companions from the flotilla were taken to a room upon arrival to watch a horror film about the October 7 massacre, and when they realized what it was, they refused to continue watching it,” Katz said. “The anti-Semitic members of the flotilla turn a blind eye to the truth and have once again demonstrated that they prefer murderers to victims, continuing to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults and children,” he added.

The detained activists will be deported and the small amount of aid they brought will be sent to Gaza, Israeli officials said.

Government crisis continues: US ambassador to Israel: We have made no attempt to influence Haredi Knesset members regarding the decision to dissolve the government and it is our responsibility to cooperate with the government chosen by the Israelis. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: “We thank US Ambassador Huckabee for his statements on non-interference in the crisis of the governing coalition in Israel.”

Amit Segal, reports that: “In light of the growing difficulties in the negotiations between Edelstein and Netanyahu, as well as the legal advisor to the Knesset and the Haredim: Attempt to postpone the vote on the dissolution of the Knesset by a week.”

Likud Knesset member Revivo to families of kidnapped victims: “I am anxious to know what you will do with your daily lives after everyone is incarcerated”

Likud Knesset member Dan Eloz threatens Haredim: “If the Knesset is dissolved, we will pass the conscription law without any concessions”

Controversy continues over shooting at Palestinians near aid distribution sites: The Times of Israel reports that the army “fired hundreds of meters from a humanitarian distribution site in the vicinity of Netzarim. We fired warning shots at night at Palestinians who were approaching our forces in the Netzarim area.”

In a Knesset discussion about Israeli propaganda, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, admitted that the army took a long time to respond to Hamas’s accusations that it had opened fire on civilians at aid distribution sites; confirming that “many mistakes were made, all in good faith; We took the time to analyze the events and the facts.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 16:00 on June 10. On June 9, a ballistic missile launch was detected in Yemen. The launch failed and the ballistic missile fell before reaching Israel.

While on June 10, Israeli Navy missile boats struck Houthi targets for the first time in the port of Hodeida in western Yemen, the army confirmed in a statement. The IDF says the strikes were a response to recent Houthi ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israel.

In Syria The IDF arrests Syrians inside Syrian territory and transports them in open vehicles. Red Crescent ambulance crew injured in Ras al-Ain and lost contact with crew while en route to emergency room near Ajaj Mosque. Follow-up activities with Red Cross are ongoing.

In Lebanon, verbal and physical clashes reported between residents of southern Lebanon and UNIFIL soldiers on the Khalusiya-Deir Qanun road. After a UNIFIL patrol entered the valley between Hallousiyyeh and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr without Lebanese Army escort. According to local accounts: “The rift between UNIFIL forces and the population of Southern Lebanon is spreading. A verbal altercation in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr turned into a brawl, with one citizen slapping a Finnish soldier. This fracture comes after daily and variable incidents in different areas, and in conjunction with rumors of a possible withdrawal of UNIFIL forces from southern Lebanon, which have been present there for over 50 years.”

The IDF launched a smoke bomb towards the orchards of the town of Wazzani. The Lebanese army reopened the road connecting Houla and Markaba, which leads to Tallet al-Abbad in southern Lebanon, after it was previously closed by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces on the evening of the 9th used eight aircraft to try to put out a large fire that broke out in the Hadassah Ein Kerem area, south of Jerusalem.

Israeli aircraft launch a series of strikes on areas in the northern Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, the IDF killed Palestinians while trying to obtain humanitarian aid. There are also 14 deaths near the relief centers of the American company in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. A huge explosion, now, in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip Gaza.

Hamas reports the words of Osama Hamdan: “confirms that the mujahid leader Mohammed Sinwar is still alive”.

In the Gaza Strip, the inevitable conflict has broken out between Abu Shabab affiliates and Hamas affiliates. Ghassan Al-Dahini, affiliated with Abu Shabab, announced on his Facebook page that he had assassinated some youths of the “Arrow Unit” of Hamas using weapons obtained from Israel”. Five people were killed and they had air support from Israel.

The IDF spokesperson: “The operation continues in northern Samaria: the security forces launched an operation tonight to counter the resistance in the Casbah neighborhood of Nablus, and two Palestinians were assassinated in a clash with Duvdevan fighters”.

The statement also reads: “The Israel Defense Forces, the General Security Service (Shabak) and the Border Guard launched an operation yesterday evening (Tuesday) to combat resistance in the Casbah neighborhood of Nablus, belonging to the Samaria Division. So far, more than 250 buildings have been searched, six wanted persons have been arrested, and crude homemade weapons and other weapons have been found and confiscated. During the search of the suspects, two Palestinians attempted to seize the weapon of one of the members of the forces operating in the area. Following the attempt to seize the weapon, several shots were fired, resulting in one Israel Defense Forces soldier being slightly injured and three others being slightly injured. The forces responded by opening fire on the two youths, resulting in their martyrdom. The soldiers were evacuated for treatment in hospital and their families were notified.”

According to Palestinian sources: “The Israeli army continues its assault on the city of Nablus and its Old City for over 15 hours. The IDF continues its assault on Nablus and raids several homes in Al-Qaryoun neighborhood; raids on a building and search operations on Al-Basha Street.”

According to the Red Crescent: “80 injured, including cases of suffocation, during the occupation forces’ assault on the city of Nablus.”

Settlers set fire to the lands of Jabal Awad adjacent to the Karmei Tzur settlement, which was built on private land in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

