Several arms transfers to Ukraine over the weekend came from: the United Kingdom and Turkey. The Polish Air Force is reportedly on high alert to intercept any projectiles crossing the border during the ongoing massive Russian air offensive in western Ukraine

The head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said that Zelensky plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Bloomberg reported. “The enemy’s goal is a ceasefire so that we can hold elections and demobilize. This cannot be allowed, as Russia’s goal is to weaken the army. Russia will not stop with war and we must remain strong. The strength of a country is a strong army. We have shown Europe how strong we are. We are the shield of Europe and they understand that,” – commander of the Volki Da Vinci battalion, Serhii Filimonov.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made several statements over the weekend including: “We are working to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. Positive signals from the United States are needed, specific signals on air defense. We are still waiting for a response to the offer to purchase systems that can help. Specific signals, not words.”

Yanis Tereshchenko, a fighter from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, explained that the war could continue at least until 2030, NATO will not intervene until its rearmament program is completed. The Alliance is acting according to plan and is in no hurry.

Women and 18-year-olds should prepare for mobilization, said Maria Berlinskaya, head of the Victory Drones volunteer project. She also said: “The entire adult population, without exception, should be ready for mobilization. She notes that there should be no untouchable caste, as it is important for the ruling elites to set a good example first of all.”

“The Hungarian people do not want to die for Ukraine, they do not want it to turn into a new Afghanistan, and they demand that politicians take control of the situation in the neighboring country from the military.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said this, speaking at a rally of supporters of right-wing conservative parties from EU countries on the outskirts of the French city of Montargis, 100 km south of Paris.

Russia does not seem to be too confident in the negotiations either: it plans to set up at least 20 drone airfields in the Russian Federation by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said. “A separate class of airspace for drones will be created by the end of this year.”

The Russian moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles (INF) is coming to its logical conclusion, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said. In his opinion, Western countries did not appreciate Russia’s restraint in this matter.

This week, Vladimir Putin will hold an important meeting of the Security Council and meet with participants of the program for participants of the SVO “Time of Heroes” – “Russia 1”. Putin has approved the Strategy for the Development of the Russian Navy until 2050, said Presidential Advisor and Chairman of the Naval Council Nikolai Patrushev.

The document was approved on May 30, Patrushev said. “Without going into details, I will say that such a strategic planning document has been adopted for the first time in modern history,” Patrushev added.

The authors of the strategy assessed the current state and capabilities of the fleet, taking into account military actions in Ukraine, and formulated its tasks in peacetime and wartime, the Russian presidential advisor said. They also analyzed the evolution of the military-political situation in the world, the possible occurrence of armed conflicts and the potential of the leading naval powers. According to the presidential advisor, the strategy is aimed at strengthening the protection of maritime borders, suppressing sabotage and terrorist activities, countering the illegal transportation of weapons, drugs and the illegal transportation of marine biological resources. “Particular attention is also paid to the protection of coastal infrastructure from unmanned vessels and drones.” “The document places special emphasis on the need to reconstruct the basing points of border vessels.” For the first time, the adopted strategy also provides for the creation of a new look for the naval composition of the FSB, he added. “In particular, it is proposed to equip the coast guard with maritime robotic systems, new guard ships and patrol boats”, the head of the Maritime College specified.

The FSB told the press that: “The smuggling of components for Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine has been stopped”. Those responsible have been arrested.

On June 9, in an interview, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that: “The British are 100% helping Ukraine in terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation”. He also said: “It is obvious that Washington will not respond to the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles (INF) proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin”, Lavrov concluded.

Finally, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Bastrykin reported that the power of the explosives that blew up the bridge in the Bryansk region was about 15 kg of TNT equivalent.

On June 6, Russia began action to transfer over 6,000 bodies of corpses in Ukraine and exchange wounded, seriously ill and prisoners of war, Medinsky said. The first batch of frozen bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, 1,212 in total, has already arrived in refrigerated trucks at the exchange area. However, Ukraine did not show up, after three days of mutual accusations Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin said: “Russia adheres to the agreements on the exchange of prisoners reached in Istanbul. The explanations given by Ukraine for the failure of the exchange can hardly be considered plausible; There is still no clear understanding on a new round of negotiations with Ukraine, but contacts must continue; At some point, in response to NATO’s actions, Russia will retain freedom of action regarding the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles.”

Finally, on the afternoon of June 9, Russia and Ukraine conducted the first stage of a new prisoner exchange, the Defense Ministry reported. Moscow returned the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25, the report said. It also said that a group of Ukrainian servicemen were handed over to Kiev. The number of people involved in the exchange is not specified in the report. “Currently, Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian servicemen will be transferred to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at the medical facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense,” the department noted.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 9. Overnight, 49 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were shot down in the Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh, Oryol, Bryansk, Belgorod regions and the Chuvashia Republic. Footage of a drone strike on Cheboksary is circulating; the Ukrainians identified the object hit as “ABS Electro and VNIIR-Progress”.

Gerans and missiles were used on Ukrainian territory by the Russians. Explosions were reported in the Cherkasy, Kiev, Ternopil, Rivne, Poltava, Chernihiv regions, Kropyvnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Sumy. Ukrainians reported that around 1:50 explosions occurred in the area of ​​gas platforms in the Black Sea (presumably Russian Kh-22 missiles). Multiple explosions in the Rivne region were described by Ukrainians as the most violent attack in the region since the beginning of the war.

In the Kursk border area, attack aircraft of the 425th detachment regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine again attempted to infiltrate the village of Novyi Put’, the attack was repelled. Ukrainian attack on Tetkino repelled. Battles are ongoing in the direction of Sumy. On June 9, the Russian army occupied Loknya on Ukrainian territory. “The Russian Armed Forces are rapidly advancing in the Sumy region due to the negligence of our generals, the former head of the regional administration Artyukh and the irresponsible devaluation of the property of local governments” Deputy Ukrainian Bezuglaya. “Were the defense lines and fortifications not prepared? Who will prove it? The Russians already have them. A cynical ideal plan of high-ranking generals and local officials,” the deputy noted. Earlier, Ukrainian resources reported that the Russian army had reached a distance of 20 kilometers from Sumy.

Russian troops also advanced in the Kondrashivka area of ​​the Kharkiv region.

In the Belgorod region, 12 Ukrainian drone strikes were reported.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Ukrainians acknowledge the advance of Russian forces in Yablunivka in the western part, along two roads north and south of the Bychok River. An offensive is underway in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynove, with fighting in the Popiv War arear, south of Poltavka and in the Dachne area.

In the direction of South Donetsk, Russian forces repelled Ukrainian counterattacks and continued offensive operations. The battle for Komar continues. Far Eastern soldiers report that control has been established over the southern part of the settlement. Clearing operations are underway.

In the Kherson region, in Radensk, one person was injured following the shelling of a residential area. An electrical substation in Verkhniy Nizhniye Serogozy is under attack. Forests are burning due to attacks by Ukrainian forces. Ten Russian villages have been shelled.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/