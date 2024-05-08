UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. 90 more days of martial law in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin president for the fifth time. Russian bridgehead expanded in Kupyans’k

Volodymyr Zelenskyj has submitted to the Rada a bill to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, the parliament’s website reads. Well beyond his electoral mandate which expires on May 20th.

The situation in the combat zone in the part of the DPR territory controlled by Kiev is difficult for Ukrainian units and requires the use of reserves, said Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky.

“Due to the difficult situation in the east, I worked for two days in units conducting defensive operations in the Pokrovs’k and Kurakhove directions <…> I made all the necessary decisions to strengthen the defense with reserves, assign additional number of missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment and UAVs,” Sirsky wrote on his Facebook page. The Commander-in-Chief added that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces located in the area are tasked with buying time to form and train the reserves.

Vladimir Putin took office as President of the Russian Federation for the fifth term while the election of the Prime Minister to the Duma is scheduled for May 10th.

Italy is calling for a truce in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia as Western sanctions have not had the expected effect and the West itself has overestimated its influence in the world. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said this in an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggero.

“Now the only way to resolve this crisis is to involve everyone, first a truce and then peace,” he said. Crosetto also responded to the journalist’s claim that Putin “has not yet shown himself ready for negotiations”: “This is a good reason to try even harder. We must not abandon every possible diplomatic route, however narrow it may be.”

At the same time, the Italian Defense Minister supported Italy’s decision to continue sending weapons to Ukraine. According to him, this was aimed at obtaining “the time and conditions to achieve a truce and peace”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on May 7th.

On May 6, as night fell, following media reports citing law enforcement sources about a combined Ukrainian attack on Crimea, Russian monitoring reported activity by Ukrainian people and assets in the airspace around the peninsula, the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic. While analyzing yesterday’s attack by Ukrainian MBEC on the naval base near the settlement, Russian units confirmed the Ukrainians’ use of surface drones with missile weapons designed to destroy air targets.

In the direction of Kherson, fighting is recorded in the Krynky area and on the islands in the floodplain of the Dnieper River, “where the problem still remains the insufficient equipment of Russian units with small boats”. We read in a post that continues: “Russian workers on the front lines in the field report having found solutions by repairing old boats abandoned by local residents.”

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting attack operations in Robotyne and northwest of Verbove. The social sphere reports Russian attacks on Ukrainian vehicles, as a result of which another enemy stronghold was occupied.

In the direction of Vremivka: battles at Urozhaine and near Staromaiors’ke. Heading south from Donetsk, fighting continues in Krasnohorivka. The Russian Armed Forces use 2S4 “Tulpan” self-propelled mortars of 240 mm caliber.

Heavy fighting continues on the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Jar. The Russian air force is active. In the direction of Kupjans’k, the Russian armed forces are expanding the bridgehead around Kislovka and Kotlyarivka, taken the other day.

The Belgorod region was subjected to heavy bombing yesterday. As a result of attacks by Ukrainian kamikaze drones near the village of Berezovka, Borisov district, 7 people were killed and 34 injured. In Shebekino, and in Nikolskoye, Belgorod district, civilian injuries were reported. In the evening, a drone hit near Shchetinovka, injured civilians.

In the Kursk region, the checkpoints “Sudzha” and “Tyotkino”, the villages of Guevo and Gornal, the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district, the villages of Tyotkino and Novy Put, the village of Krovyakovka and the village of Elizavetovka , they were bombed; as well as the village of Byrdin in the Glushkovsky district, the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district. Near the village of Ulanok, Sudzhansky district, the village of Elizavetovka, the Zarya farm and the village of Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district, and the village of Gordeevka, Korenevsky district, Russian jammers “suppressed” Ukrainian drones. Another was shot down near the Sudzha checkpoint. Near Tyotkino, Sudzha area, in the vicinity of the village of Gordeevka, helicopters dropped explosive devices.

In Donetsk (DPR), a civilian was injured following the launch of an explosive device from a helicopter.

Russian troops entered the outskirts of Novopokrovs’ke in the direction of Avdiivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

