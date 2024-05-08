ISRAELHAMASWAR. Raids on Rafah intensify. Ryad opens airspace to Israel

At 4.33pm on May 6th the news spread on the Israeli-Palestinian social sphere that: “the Israeli War Cabinet has just approved the invasion of Rafah”. At 9.41pm on May 6, Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement was “bounced” on the same social sphere, confirming: “Israel officially declares that it will continue the operation in Rafah”. An Israeli delegation will soon travel to Cairo to discuss the details of the proposal approved by Hamas. But within minutes Hamas claims to have suspended any further ceasefire and negotiations with Israel.

A senior US official told CNN: “What Hamas agreed to is different from what Egypt and Israel presented last week. It includes a permanent cessation of hostilities, which represents a red line for Netanyahu.”

In the late evening of May 6, GPS malfunctions were reported in central Israel and the Jerusalem area.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: “There is consensus in Israel that stopping the war is a historic defeat, a strategic misstep and a sin that cannot be atoned for.”

The IDF is called upon to disband the last part of the 28 Hamas battalions still standing in Rafah. On May 7, the municipality of Rafah launched an appeal for help to the international community asking for intervention to stop crimes against civilians.

The American nuclear aircraft carrier CVN 69 Dwight D. Eisenhower urgently returned to the Red Sea in connection with the planned Israeli operation in Rafah.

The operation in Rafah that AGC has been talking about since April 24th was completed in preparation on May 4th as satellite images show, what was expected was only the green light. The IDF apparently suffered losses in a “very serious incident” in Metulla about which little was known for many hours. We are talking about one of the most difficult events in the North since the beginning of the war.

During the night, while the leaflets fell in the neighborhoods of Rafah and the Israeli air force bombed, someone attacked from the east. The Israeli army spokesman confirmed: “During the night we launched interceptor missiles against a drone coming from the east.” On the 7th of May, thermal balloons were launched from Israeli Air Force planes into the airspace of the area where the civilian marches entered.

At 11:00 on May 7, simultaneously with the military operation and offensive, the IDF continued to ask the population of the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah to leave the area. At the moment, according to Israeli data, about 100 thousand people of the approximately 150 thousand who were in the area have been evacuated from this area. This means that much of the area is now depopulated.

The Spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, released a video message announcing the death of prisoner Judy Weinstein, 70, due to serious injuries sustained with another prisoner after the bombing of the place where they had been detained for a month.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Israel’s Rafah operation, condemning it; at the same time we learn that Ryad has opened its airspace to Israel to defend Tel Aviv from possible attacks.

Egypt condemned the IDF’s actions in Rafah and said it was a “dangerous escalation” that threatened more than a million Palestinians. In a statement, Egypt warned that the operation could damage efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned against any escalation action launched by Israeli forces against the city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, which contributes to the implementation of forced displacement plans.

The Houthis responded to Netanyahu’s statements by attacking a commercial ship. The British Maritime Authority receives word of an accident 82 nautical miles south of Aden, Yemen. Also from Yemen, in a speech by President Al-Mashat during the official launch of the general mobilization, he reiterated to the military to prepare for the fourth phase of the escalation.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas situation updated at 4:00 pm on May 7th.

The Israeli army spokesman said two soldiers were killed and another injured following a suicide drone explosion yesterday in Metulla. According to Israel Today: “Hezbollah’s precise fire does not allow it to strike only with anti-tank missiles. In a situation of this kind makes it impossible for the inhabitants of the north to return to their normal lives. And also on May 7th, two anti-tank missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli army position in “Har Dov” in the Lebanese farms of Shebaa”.

The sirens sounded four times in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas, up to Dishon, for fear of the presence of drones. Sirens also in action in Jefte, Al-Malikiyah, Ramot Naftali and Dishon in the Upper Galilee, fearing drone infiltration. The Israeli army fired interceptor missiles at a drone coming from Lebanon. A drone exploded in the Ramim mountain range in the Upper Galilee. While an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon towards the Shtoula area in the Western Galilee.

According to Israeli army radio, 4 suicide drones were launched from Lebanon, 3 of which exploded in the Upper Galilee, causing damage and a fire. Other sources report 6 drones, 5 of which were intercepted. The attack, however, was classified as unusual.

Sirens also sound in Keila, north of the Golan, and in several settlements in the Upper Galilee, fearing drone infiltration.

The Islamic Resistance claims various claims: attack on spy equipment in Al-Samawa located in the Lebanese hills of Kfarchouba; attack on the Al-Raheb site and again after the drones other missile attacks against Ramot Naftali, finally attack against the Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Lebanon claimed responsibility.

The Al-Quds Brigades: “We bombed the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip with missile launches.” Claimed attack on Nir Ishaq with a missile barrage.

IDF ground troops continue to operate in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip. During the operational activity, the troops identified a Hamas cell that had entered a military structure in the area. IAF fighter jets hit Hamas men.

Starting in the late afternoon around 6.15pm, Italian time, on May 6, the IDF began launching a powerful series of attacks against Rafah. Israeli planes hit the eastern part of Rafah.

Around 11.10pm, Italian time, Israeli artillery shelled the neighborhoods of Al-Salam and Al-Janeina east of the city of Rafah. At approximately 08:00, Italian time, an IDF armored brigade captured the Rafah checkpoint, hoisting the Israeli flag. Israeli armored vehicles have reached the border with Egypt.

A Merkava IV tank of the 401st Armored Brigade crashes into Palestinian flags on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing. The Palestinians continued their exodus on May 7th.

The Al-Qassam Brigades responded to Israeli fire east of the Rafah crossing with large-caliber mortar fire from a 114 mm “Rajum” short-range missile system.

The forces of martyr Omar Al-Qasim and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades instead targeted the Israeli military located in the “Netzarim” axis with Q.Sira Al-Mada rockets.

Clashes also occurred in the Al-Shoka neighborhood, also east of the city of Rafah. The Islamic resistance claimed responsibility for an attack with assault drones “which targeted Israeli officers and soldiers while they were in the Gaza Strip in the courtyard of the Yiftah barracks, hitting them with precision and leaving them dead and wounded.”

At around 4pm the Israeli air force intensified attacks on Rafah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

