The buzz of news in the Russian-Ukrainian social sphere on May 5 and 6 was all about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine given the debacle of the Ukrainian army in the last three weeks and the breakthrough of the defense by the Russian armed forces .

The Democratic leader of the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, has not ruled out sending troops to Ukraine. According to him, if Kiev loses, intervention may be necessary.

According to Asia Times, France has officially sent its first troops to Ukraine, around 100 men. The French soldiers are from the French 3rd Infantry Regiment, which is one of the main elements of the Foreign Legion and would be deployed in support of the Ukrainian 54th Independent Mechanized Brigade in Slavyansk. This information has not been confirmed by any official means. Responding to this news is Kremlin spokesman Dmtrj Peskov who said: “Our military is checking this information.” In the meantime, the French ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, without the reason being made public.

Germany has recalled its ambassador to Russia for consultations over allegations against Moscow over alleged cyber attacks

What is worrying, however, are the words of the vice president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev: “There is a sort of total degradation of the ruling class in the West and this class actually does not want to logically connect elementary things.” “Sending their troops to the territory of the former Ukraine will lead to the direct entry of their countries into the war, to which we will have to respond. And, alas, not on the territory of the former Ukraine. In this case, none of them will be able to hide either on Capitol Hill or at the Elysée Palace, or at 10 Downing Street. A global catastrophe will come. By the way, Kennedy and Khrushchev were able to understand this more than 60 years ago, but the current infantile idiots who took power in the West do not want to understand.”

And then he continued: “And that is why today the General Staff began preparations for the exercises, including activities for practical tests on the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” Medvedev said.

A note from the Russian Defense Ministry reads: “The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, on behalf of Putin, has begun preparations for carrying out exercises with missile formations of the Southern Military District and Navy forces in the near future ”. “During the exercise, a series of activities will be carried out to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” the ministry said. “The exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units for the war use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to respond and to unconditionally guarantee the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state in response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against the Russian Federation”.

Peskov said regarding the exercises. “The non-strategic nuclear weapons exercises are linked to the West’s statements about their readiness to send troops to Ukraine.”

The Russian Interior Ministry has placed former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Klimkin, former Rada speaker Groysman and former head of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov on the wanted list. “Putting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the country’s former leader Petro Poroshenko on the wanted list is the result of the work of Russian investigators and other relevant departments,” said the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

“Our relevant departments are doing what they are supposed to do, there is a large amount of information that our investigators are collecting – about the crimes of the Kiev regime, what they are talking about and, in this context, the work is ongoing” , Peskov said, commenting on the Russian Interior Ministry’s message on the announcement, that several Ukrainian personalities are wanted, including Zelensky and Poroshenko.

According to the Russian secret service: “The United States has intensified efforts to find an alternative to Volodymyr Zelensky as president of Ukraine.” “Zelensky begins to lose the battle for the “minds and hearts” of Ukrainians and his legitimacy is completely lost after May 20,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a public statement.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.00 pm on May 6th.

As a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region, 40 people were injured, including three children, source Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Defense confirmed the taking of control of the settlements of Soloviove in the DPR and Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv region.

For the first time in a long time, there are reports of use of MBECs, marine drones, by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Crimea. Off the western coast of the peninsula, up to 5 unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed, the target of which were military vessels in one of the bays in the area of ​​the Black Sea settlement. There were no losses or casualties on the part Russian.

In the direction of Kherson, the Russian Armed Forces are increasingly using FABs with UMPCs along the Ukrainian coast, aimed at targeting soldiers and vehicles in their settlements. The Ukrainian Armed Forces respond with artillery and numerous drones. Two cases were reported of the use of ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which caused severe burns in the victims, after which the upper layers of the victims’ soft tissues were covered with a “wooden crust”. Military doctors debate the nature of the burns; local fighters call the munitions “napalm.” The enemy maintains the presence of small groups of infantry in Krynki.

On the Zaporozhzhie front in Robotyne, the assault operations of the Russian Armed Forces continue, noteworthy is the intense work of the Ukrainian artillery. Northwest of Verbove, the Ukrainians tried to take an assault group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on board an infantry fighting vehicle, but it was discovered by our fire. Several enemy attacks were repelled.

On the Vremivka ledge, battles at Urozhaine and near Staromaiors’ke signal the advance of Russian troops east of Urozhaine, 1 km to the north.

South of Donetsk, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting in Krasnohorivka, near the industrial zone, after raising the flag on a fireproof facility. Clashes in Heorhiivka and near the eastern outskirts of Paraskoviivka.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka) there are battles in Netailove. West of Berdychi the Russian armed forces conduct an offensive in the Novopokrovs’ke area. After the success at Arkhanhel’s’ke, the offensive of our troops towards Kalynove develops.

In the direction of Časiv Jar there are heavy battles on the eastern outskirts of the city. The battle continues for the flanks of the front sector: to the north – to Bohdanivka, to the south – to Ivanivske.

In the Kharkiv and Sumy directions, attacks are constantly being carried out against Ukrainian positions; the X-51 Lancet UAV is increasingly used to destroy armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the rear of these areas, enemy targets are also constantly attacked.

In the Belgorod region, Stary Khutor of the Valuysky urban district was bombed, Shebekino was hit by a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. From the Bryansk region they reported shelling in the area of ​​the village of Lomakovka, Starodub district.

The Ukrainians used 75 different types of ammunition to attack the population of the DPR. At the end of the information gathering relating to the Russian social sphere he states that Russian troops have moved towards Kupyansk, Kislovka. Data also confirmed by the Ukrainian social sphere.

Finally, many accounts highlighted the fact that the activity of the Ukrainian BEC near the Crimean peninsula has increased. During the night, Ukrainian formations attempted to attack the base of the Black Sea Fleet and the Russian border service of the FSB in Chernomorskoye with four unmanned boats.

Around 4-5 am, four BECs were discovered by Russian military personnel and fire was opened on them. As a result, the drones were destroyed by the barriers, unable to enter Uzkaya Bay.

Another drone team was spotted near Cape Tarkhankut. After detecting their movement, the unmanned vessels turned around and headed off in the opposite direction. BEC activity increased near the Crimean peninsula.

The number of BECs these days indicates that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are assessing the status of defensive fortifications in Crimea. The presence of drones was noted on the bridge, in Tarkhankut and in Chernomorskoye, but in small numbers, when, as in the last attack on the BDK, more than ten BECs were involved at a time. At the same time, according to the already classic scheme, before the attack near the Crimea, a British RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft was operating, which was located 100 km south-west of Sevastopol.

Taking this into account and next weekend in Russia, we should expect massive attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been on pause for several days, clearly accumulating forces for an attack.

Graziella Giangiulio

