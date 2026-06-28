ISRAELIRANWAR. Tehran accuses Washington of placing little value on the security of regional states

A new point of friction between the Gulf countries, the United States, and Iran. The June 25 joint US-Gulf statement, released following the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, stated that all countries welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, as well as the mediation by Pakistan and Qatar between the two sides. The Gulf countries called for maintaining the momentum of negotiations toward a complete cessation of hostilities and the shared goal of preventing Iran from developing or possessing any type of nuclear weapon, stating that achieving peace and security in the region requires “countering all forms of Iranian threat,” including ballistic missiles and drones, as well as supporting proxy forces throughout the region.

All participants called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized that freedom of navigation without conditions or restrictions, including free passage, as enshrined in international law, remains a fundamental issue for regional and global security. All ministers expressed their opposition to any imposition of tolls or attempts to impose control over the Strait.

The ministers affirmed that all trade and investment with Iran is dependent on, and could be nullified by, Iran’s obligations under the Memorandum of Understanding and the Final Agreement, as well as any behavior that undermines stability.

The ministers participating in the summit reaffirmed their full commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity. To achieve this goal, they welcomed the US-led negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, aimed at creating the conditions for a peaceful and permanent security agreement between the two countries. The ministers emphasized the need to maintain the negotiation process and not link it to other conflicts. The Gulf foreign ministers also welcomed the “concrete action plan” that will enable the Lebanese government to restore security and assert its sovereignty, and emphasized that full Lebanese sovereignty is impossible as long as non-government armed organizations with military capabilities remain outside the Lebanese state structure. They called for the complete disarmament of all these organizations and the restoration of the Lebanese state monopoly on the use of force, and emphasized the need to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to achieve this goal.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry responded immediately, harshly criticizing the joint statement issued on June 25, 2026, by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), calling it “interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative. Tehran warned against pursuing hostile and interventionist policies in the region.”

The Iranian ministry also referenced US attacks against Iran from February 28, 2026, to April 8, 2026, stating that military bases and infrastructure located in regional countries were used to support these operations. Tehran said these actions demonstrate that Washington places little value on the security of regional states or on maintaining constructive relations between regional countries.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/