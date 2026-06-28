UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Amid propaganda and attacks, the final phase of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict begins. Unless a new front opens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a recent statement after claiming that Ukraine is winning the war, stated: “The SBU has approved a 40-day operation to pressure Russia to end the war.”

In response, Russia has carried out major airstrikes since June 26 after targeting gas stations. Specifically, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kiev just the day after Zelenskyy’s statement. Explosions were heard, followed by a large fire. Smoke from the explosion was clearly visible throughout the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian social media groups reported that “all targets were intercepted” and that the fire was simply due to defense actions. This version was later corrected, and it was stated that shrapnel had “damaged a warehouse.”

Pro-Russian accounts have reported attacks by the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile forces that have hit targets in the regions of Donbas, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson (with a wide array of weapons), Kiev (Tsirkon and Iskander-M), Kremenchuk in the Poltava region (Tsirkon and Iskander-M, Geran/Gerbera), Myrhorod in the Poltava region (Iskander-M), and in the regions of Odessa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv (Geran/Gerbera).

And yet, Moscow is preparing for the worst: on the one hand, it is watching European exercises such as the Freedom Shield 2026 maneuvers to understand where the West might attack from on the Belarusian front. The social media outlet reports: “A key element of these maneuvers was the live-fire exercise of the Bundeswehr’s 45th Armored Brigade, held in Lithuania at the Silvestras Žukauskas general training range in Pabradė, located near the border with Belarus.” They further explain: “The German command deployed approximately 2,300 men, while another 600 soldiers were represented from other EU countries. The Bundeswehr’s most modern combat vehicles were actively used in Pabradė: Leopard 2A7 tanks, Puma infantry fighting vehicles, Boxer armored personnel carriers, and, of course, PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers. It is worth noting that the main phases of the German exercises took place on June 22, with the personal presence of German Defense Minister Borius Pistorius.”

“In addition to the German phase, these operational-strategic maneuvers also included a Polish-Lithuanian-French exercise, called ‘Brave Boar.'” “The latter began on June 6 and will officially end on Friday. However, the military personnel of France, Poland, and Lithuania have already completed the main exercises. The German phase began significantly later and has now concluded. In official press releases, the participating countries stated that their phase took place in the area of ​​the Suwalki Gap. However, the Ministry of Defense did not provide further details.” The Russians commented: “In fact, we have seen a draft of how the EU countries’ actions against Russia and Belarus in northeastern Belarus will unfold.”

On the other hand, Moscow is deploying new defense systems: “Rostec Corporation has developed and deployed the Citadel automatic air defense system with programmable warheads. Today’s deployment allowed the downing of dozens of UAVs. And that was just with one system,” according to comments on Russian social media. Kalashnikov’s Redut-UR active defense system has also been deployed to counter small drones intended for the oil refinery. This system, which uses continuous scanning of the upper hemisphere in visible and thermal wavelengths, is designed to detect, identify, track, and destroy targets at a range of 800 meters. Essentially, it is a short-range air defense system designed to engage drones in the terminal phase of their flight, after their main weapons have failed to intercept them. It is not known where these defense systems are operating.

Graziella Giangiulio

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