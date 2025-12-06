ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah: No one can disarm us. Yemen: Emirati conquest of Marib continues. Contested appointment of Netanyahu’s Mossad chief.

Donald Trump plans to announce that the Gaza peace process has entered its second phase on December 25, Axios reports. The second phase of the agreement includes the withdrawal of the bulk of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF), and the establishment of a new governing structure. It will be led by a “Peace Council” that, under Donald Trump’s leadership, will include approximately 10 leaders from Arab and Western countries.

On December 5, Vladimir Putin said in a statement: “The creation of an independent Palestinian state is key to resolving the Gaza Strip problem, and Russia stands ready to support Trump’s plan for Gaza, and the administration must be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.”

Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed General Roman Goffman, of Belarusian origin, as director of the Mossad’s foreign intelligence service, according to the Jerusalem Post. Goffman is expected to replace the current intelligence chief, David Barnea, in June 2026. Goffman was born in Belarus in 1976 and emigrated with his family to Israel in 1990, where he began his military career, serving in the armored corps. In 2019, he was promoted to brigadier general and subsequently, in 2024, to major general. He was wounded in the terrorist attack of October 7, 2023. He was subsequently appointed Military Secretary to the Prime Minister of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement live on television, saying, “I have appointed Military Secretary Major General Roman Goffman as head of the Mossad.”

Israel Hayom quoted journalist Yoav Limor as saying, “There’s no way to say this politely, and there’s no need to sugarcoat it: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is toying with the country’s security by appointing inexperienced and unqualified individuals to Israel’s most sensitive positions. The close relationship, and the resulting personal loyalty, was the basis for Roman Goffman’s appointment as the new head of the Mossad, not for any of the alleged professional reasons cited by Netanyahu in his announcement.”

From Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated to the international delegation: “the need to put pressure on ‘Israel’ to force it to respect its obligations.” According to journalist Khalil Nasrallah: “There is an insistence on the part of the President of the Republic and the Government to involve foreign forces after UNIFIL, under the guise of ‘internationalization’ or ‘whoever wants to stay, stay!’ This is a “random” issue, but it demonstrates one of the objectives of a Lebanese team.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has released a new video with the caption “We were and will remain… the first to fight.” A clear message to the United States and Israel. On December 5, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem took the political stage, proclaiming his victory during the “Najieh e Maddad” celebration organized by Hezbollah in honor of the scholars martyred on the road to Jerusalem and the people of Bas, at the “shrine of His Holiness.” Your Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Among the most significant quotes: “Jihad is a foundation of our Islamic system, which we grew up on. We are in a state of two jihads: the jihad of the self and the jihad of the army. We, as Hezbollah, have worked to commit ourselves to the constant values ​​of Islam; we have worked on jihad and noble morality, and we have believed in the same word. They want to confront the resistance because it presents a project of change that is patriotic, dignified, and independent, and the arrogant do not want that.”

And Qassem added: “Hezbollah has proven to be a hub that unites others at the national level and has been able to contribute to the formation of a global resistance for all forces. Hezbollah managed to build a relationship with the most important Christian current in 2006, with the Free Patriotic Movement, where it was able to provide a model for an alliance between Hezbollah and an influential force on the Christian scene. “It is natural that there are political disagreements within the country, but its organization should be in accordance with the Constitution and the legislative system.” “We work with everyone to build the state, liberate the territory, and our actions demonstrate this: we do not expect a certificate from anyone and we do not issue certificates to anyone. No one should oppose the issuance of national certificates; they need someone to absolve them of their ugly political past, their crimes, and the civil war.” “We work with everyone to build the State, liberate the territory, and our actions demonstrate this: we do not expect a certificate from anyone and we do not issue certificates to anyone.” “The parliamentary elections reveal the reality and are decisive.”

Regarding Israel, he stated: “The Israeli aggression is not aimed at the possession of weapons or Hezbollah’s resistance, but at establishing a gradual occupation.” “This enemy is an expansionist enemy that has not respected the agreement and there are constant attacks, and it is not for the sake of the weapons present in Hezbollah, but rather to establish a gradual occupation of Lebanon and lure ‘Greater Israel’ through the gates of Lebanon.” “America and ‘Israel’ have no relation to the way we organize our internal affairs.” “The limits we must respect in all our relations are the limits of the agreement, which speaks exclusively of the south of the Litani River.” “Israel and America have no relation to weapons, the restoration of capabilities and defensive strategy, nor to relations between the Lebanese.” “The Americans and Israelis want to erase our existence. Let it be clear, we will defend ourselves and our country and we will not surrender or retreat.” “No one in the world can stop us from defending ourselves, let them try other solutions and seek out defeated groups to discuss them with.”

Hamas internal forces published a statement on the photos of Yasser Abu Shabab after his killing: “Just as we told you; Israel will not protect you.” And in a press release, they stated, “The fate of Yasser Abu Shabab is the inevitable fate of every traitor.” “Israel will not be able to protect any of his accomplices, and the unity of our people with their families is a security barrier and will not be a haven for suspicious gangs. We appreciate the position of the families who have distanced themselves from Abu Shabab and all those involved in the attack on our people.

Hamas’s “Radea” security force announced that a local Palestinian clan killed Yasser Abu Shabab, commander of the Israeli-backed “Popular Forces” militia, along with several other militants. The Popular Forces are a local Gaza militia composed of anti-Hamas Palestinians and operate in the eastern Rafah area. They have collaborated with the IDF, carrying out security operations, in exchange for security in their small portion of territory where their barracks are located.

And now a look at the military scenarios of interest to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, updated at 2:30 PM on December 5. From Yemen we learn that: STC forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have captured Al-Abr, the last stronghold of Saudi-backed forces in the region. There is no serious resistance against the UAE-backed STC forces, who are advancing with almost no fighting, and all eyes are now on Marib, the last strategic and important area under the control of the Saudi-backed regime. UAE-backed STC forces are moving toward Marib, and clashes have been reported between them and Saudi-backed regime forces.

The president of the Saudi-backed regime has left the country for Riyadh, and his office has issued a statement: His Excellency President Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Council, left the temporary capital, Aden, on Friday for the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to hold consultations with regional and international stakeholders regarding the latest developments in the country, particularly recent events in the governorates. Eastern Europe.

The UKMTO reports that 15 small boats approached a vessel 15 nautical miles west of Yemen and engaged in a firefight. The boats then left the scene, and the vessel is continuing its journey to the next port. No casualties have been reported.

Iranian television has issued a warning to US ships near the area where Iranian naval exercises are taking place. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has issued warnings to US warships off the southern coast of Iran, advising them to stay away from the area of ​​a major naval exercise currently underway. The ongoing exercise covers the maritime areas of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of ​​Oman, and the Nazeat-bu Musa Islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Siri Island. An IRGC drone has detected a US warship in the Persian Gulf. The second phase of IRGC Navy exercises included missile strikes and Long-range drones, air defense, and electronic warfare tests in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

In Lebanon, following Israel’s evacuation announcement for southern Lebanon, Israeli bombings followed. An Israeli drone dropped a bomb near the southern town of Adeisa. On December 5, the Lebanese army detonated the remains in the Aaynatha camp between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

The Saraya Al-Quds Battalions in Jenin, West Bank, claimed responsibility: “Our fighters from the Silat al-Dhahr Company managed to detonate a Sijil-type guided explosive device in the path of military vehicles attacking the town.” Clashes were reported at the Barta’a checkpoint, with Palestinian injuries.

Injuries from Israeli artillery shelling in the Al-Jurama area of ​​Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF is carrying out demolition operations on several buildings near Mushtaha Street, on the outskirts of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Israeli airstrike east of the Al-Zaytun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

One injured person was transferred from Beit Lahiya to Al-Shifa Hospital after being hit by an Israeli artillery shell.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

