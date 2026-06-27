ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel rejects withdrawal from southern Lebanon. US and Lebanon informed: Yellow Line extended to Barashit, Al-Mansouri, and Majdal Zoun. Operation in the West Bank underway.

In a joint statement with the United States, the Gulf countries called for the reopening of Hormuz and for addressing threats from Iran. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the joint statement issued on June 25, 2026, by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), calling it interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative. Tehran warned against pursuing hostile and interventionist policies in the region. Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati, said: “The stability of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf is due to Iran’s centuries-old management of the Strait of Hormuz. The West has brought nothing to the region but plunder and violence.”

The Iranian nuclear issue remains at the forefront. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi continued to issue statements, including: “We hope to return to Iran soon, and there is an agreement on an inspection mechanism. We believe Iranian nuclear material has not been moved since the last inspection in 2025, but verification is necessary. Reducing the amount of nuclear material or transferring it abroad are options available to Iran, but the country must give its consent. Attacking nuclear infrastructure is unacceptable, and we demand documents from Iran that prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.”

Tehran announced that during the talks in Switzerland, the Iranian delegation refused to meet with Grossi and that, under Clause 8 of the Memorandum of Understanding, Iran’s official position is that it will not transfer its stockpiles of enriched uranium, including highly enriched uranium (HEU), outside the country. Farsnews also published a first batch of Israeli documents, “revealing detailed exchanges between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Israeli officials.”

The correspondent for New Karakhana: “Israel has not agreed to include any clause on withdrawal from southern Lebanon in the text of the framework agreement.” Washington’s negotiations have thus stalled. Eli Cohen, Israeli Energy Minister: “We have no intention of leaving Lebanon under any circumstances. We have no intention of fully occupying Lebanon, but we are seeking to impose security control over the entire Gaza Strip. Israel will ultimately gain full control over the entire Gaza Strip, and this is considered part of the government’s security objectives. The issue of withdrawal from the Lebanese security zone is not currently on the Israeli government’s agenda. Even if Donald Trump were to demand a withdrawal from this area, Israel would not accept such a request, and Tel Aviv’s response would be “no.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that Israel smuggled tens of thousands of Starlink terminals to Iran to support anti-government protests, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government never completed the operation.

Ben Gvir: “The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon cannot continue, and the war must resume.”

Netanyahu was interrupted with a “RETURN TO “HOME” during his speech at the graduation ceremony for combat officers.

Radio Kan: “A Shin Bet official: We hope the demonstrations against Hamas in Gaza are successful and that this will push them to accept disarmament. We are ready to provide support to any party involved in eradicating the tumor called Hamas in Gaza.” Leaflets were dropped on Palestinian refugee camps calling on residents to demonstrate against Hamas. An Israeli drone is also urging residents of Jabalia camp to participate in an anti-Hamas demonstration today.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem says the recent Memorandum of Understanding between Tehran and Washington amounts to a declaration of defeat for the United States and Israel. “Israel is in Lebanon because it wants to swallow and devour Lebanon.” Qassem claims that the Israeli-American project of a “Greater Israel” has been thwarted by the resistance in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Persian Gulf Straits Authority (PGSA) says that any passage through routes outside the PGSA-designated framework will not be covered by safe passage guarantees and will not be eligible for insurance coverage or related liabilities. The Persian Gulf Straits Authority adds that The consequences arising from the passage through unauthorised routes will be the responsibility of the shipowner, the operator and the ship’s commander.

The funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei was held in Iran and Iraq. The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, and the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, Brigadier General Qaani, attended the Ashura mourning ceremony, held near the site where Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei was killed, standing next to an empty chair with his image.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on June 26. Israeli quadcopters dropped explosive bombs near Al-Haya Street, near the intersection with Al-Sanafir, in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, eastern Gaza. A young man was wounded by Israeli army live fire near the Austrian cemeteries in the city of Khan Yunis. Another death from an Israeli drone strike was recorded in the “Al-Ribat” area in the Beit Lahia project, northern Gaza Strip.

Majdi Haniyeh, nephew of Ismail Haniyeh, died from wounds sustained in a raid in the Al-Nasser neighborhood of Gaza City on June 25.

Israeli media reports that the “Israeli” army is preparing to conduct a military operation against Palestinian camps in the West Bank.

Beginning at 12:01 AM on June 26, intense Israeli air activity was recorded over southern Lebanon, while intense clashes erupted in Beit Yahoun with Hezbollah. At least four Israeli soldiers were injured, some seriously. The wounded IDF soldiers were reportedly evacuated by helicopter. Hezbollah condemned the IDF attacks: two Lebanese were killed. According to Hezbollah, this was the third violation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and the United States.

The Israeli army also carried out artillery strikes on the outskirts of the towns of Baraachit and Beit Yahoun, firing approximately 10 shells, as well as reconnoitering with machine guns in the direction of Beit Yahoun. The following is a list of Israeli air strikes in Lebanon: two in Beit Yahoun; two in Nabatieh al-Fouqa; an airstrike in Al-Mansouri; and the destruction and burning of homes in Markaba.

An LBCI source: “The Israelis have informed the United States and Lebanon that they have extended the yellow line to include the towns of Barashit, Al-Mansouri, and Majdal Zoun.” The Israelis have also strengthened their presence in Hadatha and begun entering the town of Harees for the first time. The IDF dropped leaflets on the town of Al-Mansouri, adding it to the expanding Line of Control. They are warning people to leave the town or face death.

France and Italy want to create a multinational coalition to replace the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), French President Emmanuel Macron said. The new contingent will help prevent Lebanon from becoming a “springboard for regional escalation,” he noted. Israeli forces demolish and set fire to homes in the southern Lebanese town of Markaba.

Satellite images show severe damage to the US base in Bahrain by Iran. The U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters, including the command building, 12 other buildings, and two satellite communications terminals, was damaged. Damage is estimated at $400 million, and U.S. officials are considering redesigning the base, reducing forces in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, moving some missions to occupied Palestine, and relocating command centers underground.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz more than doubled on June 24; 70 ships passed through the canal. This increase was driven by advances in mine clearance and the growing use of the Omani maritime corridor. According to the WSJ, Iran attacked a Singapore-flagged merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack occurred after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy warned ships not to use unauthorized routes. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy has not confirmed its responsibility for the attack. Oil prices immediately rose following the attack.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced Thursday that it has suspended its evacuation plan for more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz after a merchant ship was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Gulf of Oman.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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