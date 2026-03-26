ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Returns to capital punishment. Night of bombings in Lebanon. The Seal of the Prophets in Iran calls for Muslim unity against Israel and the US. EU: Energy crisis in 30 days.

The Canadian government has strongly condemned Israel’s plans to occupy territory in southern Lebanon, calling it a “violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Meanwhile, there is internal crisis in the United States. US Senator Chris Murphy is leading a full-blown crusade against the war in Iran, seeking support from Republicans as well. Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader in the US Senate: “Trump is mentally unstable, confused, and completely lost in a swamp [war] that is beyond his control. He has no plan, no strategy; it’s shameful.”

Graham Plaster, a US veteran: “Benjamin Netanyahu has finally found a president naive enough to start the war he’s been seeking for 30 years!”

Meanwhile, the US press is beginning to doubt the veracity of Trump’s words. The New York Times: “The Trump administration has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war and consider it a basis for any negotiations.” Edward Luce, deputy editor of the Financial Times: “It’s a strange situation. We’re waiting for Iran to issue a statement to see if the US president’s words contain any truth.”

The 15-point plan, entirely similar to the agreements the US wanted to impose on Iran before the attack, was completely rejected by Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali: “There has been no contact between Tehran and Washington since the beginning of the war imposed on Iran.”

In the United Kingdom, too, the veil of uncertainty has been lifted, and politicians are beginning to take strong stances against Donald Trump: “Trump and Netanyahu have treated the war like a game!” British politician Caroline Lucas said live on television. “This is an illegal and reckless war. However, from what is emerging from the White House’s statements, it seems like all this is a big game, while we are all suffering the consequences; first and foremost the people of the Middle East, who are being killed in this war, and of course we too are feeling the effects.” Shell CEO Wael Sawan said: “Europe risks a fuel shortage starting next month.”

The Israeli government will approve the mobilization of 400,000 reserve troops by the end of May, according to Channel 12. Furthermore, the Knesset National Security Committee has approved the law providing for the death penalty for convicted prisoners in its second and third readings, ahead of a final vote. The death penalty will be carried out by hanging, and the execution will be carried out by a guard appointed by the Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service. The law requires the identity of the executing guards to be kept confidential and guarantees them full immunity from prosecution. The sentenced prisoners will be held in a separate detention center and will be visited only by authorized persons. The execution of the sentence has been set for ninety days from the date of its issuance. The prison director, a representative of the judiciary, an inspector general, and a representative of the prisoner’s family will be present at the execution.

According to Israeli broadcaster Channel Kan, the law distinguishes between the death penalty for prisoners in the West Bank—which will be mandatory and appealable, but not commutable—and Israeli law—which provides for the possibility of imposing the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of release in a future agreement.

The responses of mediators who have thus far played a crucial role in Gaza or with Iran demonstrate that negotiations are not underway. Qatar will not intervene as a mediator in the negotiations between the United States and Iran. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari told reporters, emphasizing: “We are not involved in these negotiations.”

And while Israel continues to call for a revolution in Iran, citizens are taking to the streets in support of Mutaiba Khamenei and the government, with demonstrations in Khoy. The International Atomic Energy Agency: “Iran has informed us of another projectile falling near the Bushehr nuclear power plant.” “Iran has confirmed that there was no damage to the plant or injuries to workers.”

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini: “So far, 21 health workers have been killed, 7 hospitals are not operational, 49 medical centers have been damaged, and 81,000 non-military housing units have been destroyed. The attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and the deliberate attacks on Tehran’s oil storage facilities have both had a significant impact on the health of the people and the environment.”

The Spokesman of the Seal of the Prophets Headquarters: “The Islamic Republic announces its willingness to establish a military and security alliance in the region without the United States and Israel.

“[…] However, it is time for us to return to our roots. We Muslims must return to the words of God, the Holy Quran: ‘Do not take them as allies until they emigrate in the cause of God. If they withdraw, then capture them and kill them wherever you find them, and take from them neither ally nor helper.’” “Almighty God has clearly forbidden Muslims to hand over their affairs to infidels and has commanded us not to place our hopes in the enemies of God and His Messenger. We, as an Islamic nation with a deeply rooted civilizing force and a united world adhering to Islamic principles and the Quran, must stand on our own two feet to secure our future and the happiness of generations to come.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 1:00 PM on March 25. The ABC news outlet: “About 1,500 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed to the Middle East.”

The Royal Navy is preparing to lead the coalition’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Times. A plan led by the UK and France to ensure the safe passage of merchant ships is under development, but will require US participation. Officials say Britain will deploy its “leading minesweeping capabilities to world-class” in the Strait along with the United States and France.

Hezbollah and Iran continue to attack Israel. Hezbollah launched rockets against the Misgav Am base. One rocket fell directly on Safed, but the location of the impact was censored. Iran bombed Eilat, the satellite reception stations that provide services to the army, and Tel Aviv. Israeli media reported that the missile that hit Tel Aviv had a warhead that split into three or four bombs, each weighing 100 kilograms. At least three buildings in the city were destroyed. At least six people were injured. Further rocket attacks continued in Kiryat Shmona. During the night, alarms were raised in Jerusalem, Judea, Lachish, Samaria, the Dead Sea, and Baqa’a.

Hezbollah also fired rockets against the Galilee in the early hours of March 25. Iran again bombed Dimona.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack against a Israeli army vehicles and soldiers gathered near the Al-Khiam detention center with a salvo of rockets.

During the March 23 clashes, Hezbollah fighters conducted 54 operations against Israeli regime positions in the border areas of southern Lebanon and up to 7 kilometers deep in northern Israel.

Rocket attacks claimed by Hezbollah: “Israeli soldiers gathered in Khirbet al-Manara (three times), in the areas surrounding the Naqoura municipality, Khallet Wardeh in Aita al-Shaab, Al-Qouzah, Mays al-Jabal, Al-Zahour neighborhood in Maroun al-Ras, Bayad Blida, Taybeh project, Masoud Hill in Taybeh.”

Drone attacks: “Israeli soldiers gathered in Metula, at the Hadab al-Ajl base (twice), at the Yiftah barracks, At the Abel al-Qamh base, at the occupied Nemr al-Jamel base, at Israeli air defense systems in the settlement of Ma’alot Tarshiha, at the Goma intersection south of Kiryat Shmona, in the Al-Tabasin Valley in the town of Naqoura, and near the Naqoura school.

Quadcopter attacks: “A Humvee armored vehicle was hit in Mays al-Jabal by a kamikaze quadcopter (FPV).”

On March 25, ground clashes were reported in the towns of Al-Khiyam, Taybeh, Mays al-Jabal, and on the outskirts of Naqoura. The Israeli army has not yet managed to establish control of these areas.

On the night of March 24-25, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a gathering of enemy Israeli vehicles and soldiers in Khallat al-Mahafir, outside the border town of al-Adisa. Artillery fire was fired on a gathering of enemy Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the town of Rabaa Thalathin.

IDF stop vehicles during the assault on the area around Balata camp, east of Nablus. Israeli raid on the town of Aadloun.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports 2 dead and 4 wounded following the Israeli raid in the Miyeh area. Another 5 wounded following the Israeli raid on the town of Qulaylah in the Tyre district. A raid targets the town of Arab Salim. Israeli airstrikes attack the town of Arnoun. Hezbollah attacks a gathering of enemy Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the town. Quuzah prison was struck by a salvo of rockets.

Israeli raids in the town of Nabatieh (Al-Maidan neighborhood) and the towns of Srifa and Touline, Shimran. The Israeli army begins targeting communications towers and disrupting networks in southern Lebanon, after hitting bridges and transportation networks.

Night of attacks in Iraq: The Iranian army fires rockets at American forces in Erbil. The Pasdaran: “We hit with surface-to-surface missiles a meeting point of US forces and their allied groups near Erbil airport.” The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement announcing that it has conducted 23 missile and drone operations against the occupiers in Iraq and the region in the past 24 hours. As a result, the number of attacks carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against the United States and Israel in the region since the beginning of the war has risen to 525.

Fifteen Popular Mobilization Forces fighters were killed in an American-Israeli airstrike in Anbar. Saad Duai al-Bu’eiji, commander of operations for the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq’s Anbar province, along with 14 other fighters, was killed in the American-Israeli airstrike that targeted the Anbar Operations Command headquarters in the Al-Habbaniyah area. The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces convened an emergency session of the National Security Council. U.S. warplanes attacked the Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in the city of Mosul, Nineveh province. American warplanes flew over Jurf Al-Nasr. Sadiq

During the night between March 24 and 25, fuel depots at Kuwait Airport were hit, causing a fire at the airport. The Kuwait Aviation Authority said: “Drones targeted fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire.”

New attacks against Saudi Arabia. Al Jazeera quoted the Saudi civil defense organization as saying “the alarm was raised in Al-Kharj province.” Some sources claim that the “Prince Sultan” airbase in Al-Kharj was hit by a drone attack. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for attacks on several military bases in the Gulf: “We targeted the US air bases of Al-Azraq, Sheikh Isa, Ali Al-Salem, and Arifjan.”

Explosions heard in Bahrain.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims that a JASSM stealth cruise missile was shot down in the airspace of Markazi province. Israeli strikes in Tehran continued overnight.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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